Northeast braces for flash flooding threat

(NEW YORK) — The Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are bracing for a new round of severe storms and possible flash flooding on Tuesday after getting hammered by heavy rain on Saturday.
The greatest threat — a level 3 out of 5 risk — will span from northeastern Kentucky to New Jersey, including Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia.
Numerous severe thunderstorms with potentially destructive winds and tornadoes are possible in this region.
Flash flooding will be a concern for a large swath of the Interstate 95 corridor, from D.C. to Philadelphia to New York City.
Flood watches have been issued for Tuesday, from Delaware to southern New York, where rainfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour, potentially triggering flash flooding, especially in urban areas. This includes Philadelphia and New York City.
There is growing concern for slow-moving thunderstorms bringing torrential rain in some areas on Tuesday, possibly unfolding by the late morning or early afternoon.
The storms are expected to last throughout the day.
(WASHINGTON) — The Secret Service said officers shot and killed an armed man who opened fire at a White House checkpoint Saturday evening.
A bystander was also struck by gunfire in the incident, but it was not immediately clear how, the Secret Service said.
The man, who has not yet been named by authorities, allegedly walked up to the checkpoint in the area of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW around 6 p.m., removed a weapon from a bag and began firing at the officers posted there, the Secret Service said.
“Secret Service police officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital, where he later died,” the Secret Service said in a statement.
Regarding the bystander who was struck, the Secret Service said: “It remains unclear whether the bystander was struck by the suspect’s initial gunfire or during the subsequent exchange of gunfire.”
There was no immediate word on the bystander’s condition.
No Secret Service members were hurt during the incident, which is still under investigation.
President Donald Trump praised law enforcement for their response, writing on social media, “Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure.”
Trump added, “The gunman is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service Agents near the White House gates. This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent’Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!”
What we know about the alleged suspect The alleged suspect was a 21-year-old who was known to the Secret Service, multiple officials told ABC News.
Courts records indicate that the same alleged suspect had a stay-away order from the White House put in place on July 11, 2025.
He had been arrested the day before after attempting to get into the White House and get past a security checkpoint, according to a court record. He told officers he was “Jesus Christ” and allegedly told officers he wanted to get arrested.
In a separate incident on June 26, he was involuntary committed, according to the same court record.
Reporters told to run for cover At the time of the shooting, Trump was in the Oval Office working with aides Steven Cheung, Natalie Harp, Margo Martin and others, according to a White House Official.
ABC News’ Selina Wang was filming a piece for social media platforms at the White House when the apparent gun shots sounded. She and crew members quickly ducked for cover.
FBI Director Kash Patel said in an X post that the agency was on scene and assisting the Secret Service.
“We will update the public as we’re able,” Patel said.
When the gunshots sounded, reporters were told to sprint into the White House Press Briefing Room.
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — A manhunt is underway after investigators have identified one of the two suspects believed to have opened fire at an Ohio festival last weekend. Investigators are now asking the public for help identifying a second suspect, as both remain at large.
Twelve people were shot at the Old West End Festival last Saturday, with all of them expected to survive, officials said Tuesday.
One of the shooters has been identified as 20-year-old Ka Nye Taylor. He is described as a 5-foot-11-inch black male with black hair and brown eyes, according to the Toledo Police Department.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Ka Nye Taylor, who is wanted on 11 counts of felony assault in connection with the shooting at the festival, police said.
Investigators have released a photo of the second shooter and are seeking help from the public in identifying him.
Several people of interest were brought in for interviews, and investigators executed several search warrants, but no arrests have been made yet, Toledo Police Chief Michael Trinley said at a press conference Tuesday.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving two rival groups, Trinley said.
Two groups were “disrespecting each other and it led into a little bit of a foot chase” before one individual assaulted another person. At that point, one person pulled out a firearm and started shooting. Someone from the rival group then pulled out his firearm and started returning fire,” Trinley said.
Both suspects are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 24, Trinley said.
Some of the victims shot were intentionally targeted, but the majority were innocent bystanders, according to Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ka Nye Taylor or the identity of the second shooter is encouraged to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the suspects’ arrests. The U.S. Marshals Service is also offering an award of up to $5,000.
(WASHINGTON) — Kathy Ruemmler, who once served as White House counsel for President Barack Obama and later worked as the top lawyer for investment bank Goldman Sachs, on Wednesday told House investigators that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a “masterful liar,” according to a copy of her prepared remarks reviewed by ABC News.
Ruemmler is appearing Wednesday in a closed-door session with the House Oversight Committee in its ongoing probe of the government’s handling of the investigations into Epstein.
Ruemmler never represented Epstein as an attorney, though documents in the Epstein files suggested she frequently provided legal and public relations advice to him. When Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, one of the first phone calls he made was to Ruemmler.
“If I knew then what I know now about who Epstein really was, I never would have accepted an initial meeting with him. It was a mistake to deal with him, and I regret it,” Ruemmler told the committee, according to her prepared remarks.
Ruemmler said she never saw any “evidence of ongoing criminal conduct or misconduct of any kind by Epstein” and would have reported him had she seen evidence of abuse. When he was indicted in 2019, Ruemmler said she was “shocked” by the allegations and cut ties with Epstein.
“I was shocked by the indictment, which alleged that Epstein had intentionally enticed and recruited minor girls to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for cash. Those horrific allegations — which covered conduct that had occurred almost 10 years before I met Epstein — contradicted what I had understood about the nature and scope of that prior conduct,” she said.
While she said she was aware of Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea to prostitution-related charges, Ruemmler said she trusted the plea deal was “a proportionate and final resolution of his criminal conduct. She added that the high-profile individuals who she thought were associated with Epstein suggested he was no longer engaging in criminal conduct, adding that he appeared to have “remorse, embarrassment, and regret for his conduct.”
“Epstein was a masterful liar, and he clearly lied to me. I can see now that he used me and other respectable people to legitimize his standing, and I know now that he often exaggerated his relationship with me to others,” she said, according to her prepared remarks. “I understand how frustrating and hurtful it must have been for anyone victimized by Epstein to see him going about his life without facing the type of accountability and consequences that he deserved. I am angry that he hurt so many people, and I regret ever having anything to do with him.”
Ruemmler faced renewed scrutiny over the relationship after the Department of Justice’s release of Epstein files earlier this year showed a trove of emails from 2014 to 2019 between her and Epstein.
In the emails to Epstein — who she occasionally referred to as “Uncle Jeffrey” and compared to an “older brother” — Ruemmler thanked him for lavish gifts, got advice about her career, and lambasted lawyers representing Epstein’s victims.
“Victim’s rights, my ass,” Ruemmler wrote in a February 2015 emailabout a case related to the Crime Victims’ Rights Act.
Amid the renewed scrutiny, Ruemmler announced plans earlier this year to step down as Goldman Sachs’ chief legal officer and general counsel, and a spokesperson for the bank at the time said she “regrets ever knowing” Epstein.
In March, the House Oversight Committee sent letters to a group of individuals associated with Epstein — including Ruemmler, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, billionaire Leon Black, and others — to request they participate in transcribed interviews as part of their Epstein probe.
“Ms. Ruemmler welcomes the opportunity to appear before the Committee,” Jennifer Connelly, a spokeswoman for Ruemmler, said in a statement following the request. “At the time she interacted with Jeffrey Epstein, she was a practicing criminal defense attorney and shared a client with him. She has done nothing wrong and had no knowledge of any ongoing criminal activity on his part.”
Despite her initial plan to depart from Goldman Sachs by June, Ruemmler continues to advise the bank on its search for a new general counsel. During an interview Monday on CNBC, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said he is “really pleased” and “very grateful that she continues to help the firm.”
“Kathy stepped away because of the noise,” he said. “Kathy has agreed to act as an adviser and help us navigate through until a new general counsel is seated. We’re running a search. We’re deep into that search. We will seat a chief legal officer at some point, you know, in the near term. And once that person is seated, Kathy will move on and do other things.”