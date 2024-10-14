Not clowning around: ‘Terrifier 3’ tops box office with $18.3 million debut

Photo of Lauren LaVera courtesy of Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Terrifier 3 took the top spot at the domestic box office, delivering an estimated $18.3 million in its opening weekend.

The slasher film franchise — which kicked off in 2016 and centers on Lauren LaVera‘s Sienna Shaw, a young woman determined to defeat the mysterious Art the Clown, played by David Howard Thornton — grabbed an estimated $4.8 million overseas, bringing its global tally to $23.1 million.

The Wild Robot landed in second place, grabbing an estimated $13.5 million in its third week of release, bringing its North American box office total to $83.7 million. The animated adventure collected an estimated $24 million internationally for a worldwide tally of $184.4 million.

It was another disappointing week for Joker: Folie à Deux, which earned just $7.1 million domestically, for a third place finish. That brings its domestic haul to $51.6 million and $165.3 million globally.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, grabbed fourth place, delivering an estimated $7 million, bringing its North American box office tally to $275 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed a total of $420 million.

Rounding out the top five was Pharrell Williams’ animated biopic Piece by Piece, which tells the legendary artist’s story in Lego form. The film, which also features Neville, Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake, opened with an estimated $3.8 million domestically.

Elsewhere, the Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan as the real estate magnate and former U.S. president, opened in 10th place with an estimated $1.6 million.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan tease their sequel ‘Freakier Friday’ at D23
Walt Disney Enterprises/Andrew Eccles

The title of the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel has been announced.

At D23 in Anaheim, California, on Friday, Disney revealed that it will be called Freakier Friday.

In an interview with Good Morning America at D23, the film’s two main stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, said “everything” about the sequel is “freakier.”

“The switches, the music, comedy,” Lohan said.

“The emotion,” Curtis added. “You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can’t tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there’s just more emotion.”

Freakier Friday is a love letter to mommies,” Curtis said. “It’s a love letter to mommies and daughters and families. This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all.”

The stars added that Anna’s (Lohan) band, Pink Slip, is returning, as well as their co-stars from the first film.

“It’s the original group, just freakier,” Curtis said.

In June, it was announced that Freaky Friday was getting a sequel and that filming had officially begun. A photo of Curtis and Lohan on set was also shared with the announcement.

Also returning to the sequel are Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto will also star in the film.

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters in 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong on the Donald Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’
Pief Weyman

Sebastian Stan is a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, in theaters Friday.

The film follows Trump’s journey to become the man we know him as today, through his beginnings as the protégé to cutthroat attorney Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong.

Stan told ABC Audio he researched the period in which Trump is not as well remembered to “try to kind of piece together what happened,” including the former president’s stint at military school and his early relationship with his father.

“You’re putting a puzzle together and you’re hopefully trying to do it in a way that people don’t expect or haven’t seen,” Stan said. “That meant looking at all of the things that we know so far and getting them aside to get to the truth.”

In order to play Cohn, Strong said he approached it like he approaches every job.

“This is probably a controversial statement, but I don’t see him as a villain,” Strong said. “I don’t really see anyone as a hero or a villain. I think that that’s a false dichotomy. He’s certainly complex, but I approach him the same way I approach any character I’ve ever played, and I’ve played people who people think are despicable and I’ve played people who people think are, you know, wonderful.”

With the presidential election looming, Stan says The Apprentice is worth watching.

“Coming at this from a human place and truly asking ourselves, ‘How do I instinctively feel about this person? Is this someone I trust? Is this someone I believe? Does it even matter?’ You know, I think there’s value in that, and there’s a lot at stake. And if we value truth and truly freedom, not convenient freedom, not selective freedom, then, yeah, I think it’s worth watching.”

Nikki Glaser to host next Golden Globe Awards
CBS

After a scorching performance during Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady, and a hit HBO stand-up comedy special in Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Nikki has been tapped to host the next Golden Globes. 

The ceremony will air live on Jan. 5 on CBS. 

In a statement, Nikki declared she’s “absolutely thrilled” to be hosting the awards show, which she called “one of my favorite nights of television.”

She added, “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so).”

Glaser called it “an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”

The show hasn’t had a host willing to really go after the stars since Ricky Gervais famously did; he last hosted in 2020.

On that note, Nikki’s statement includes, “Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear.”

She said, “I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me canceled).”

George Cheeks, the CEO of Paramount Global, said, “The Golden Globes has a rich history as a night for entertaining, provocative humor.” 

He called Glaser “a comedic force whose funny, bold and irreverent comedy will continue that legacy and further establish this special as a can’t miss event.” 

 

