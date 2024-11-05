‘Not Marvel’: Ryan Reynolds writing reunion with ‘Deadpool’ threequel’s Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy

Los Angeles Police Department sources tell ABC News that they’re investigating a possible “swatting incident” at the home of The Morning Show star and producer Jennifer Aniston on Sept. 20.
Unlike so many other such incidents that have made headlines in the past few years, this one was relatively tame: An unknown person called the cops to perform a welfare check on the former Friends star’s Los Angeles home, but didn’t mention her by name, according to TMZ, which broke the news.
When the police arrived, they were quickly informed that the call must have been a prank. The gossip site said cops made note of Aniston’s address and would call security first before dispatching units if another call came in about the same residence.
Swatting has become a common prank against celebrity homes, schools and other locations; in some cases, the calls say there is an active shooter situation inside, prompting more extreme police responses than was used in this case.
While the case at Aniston’s home was quickly closed, the investigation is ongoing as to whom placed the call.
Apple TV+ is sweet on Sugar, its crime drama starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell: The show has been renewed for season 2.
This comes as Farrell’s other crime drama, The Penguin, continues to score for Max.
Unlike Penguin, however, Farrell is quite recognizable in the Apple series.
Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, trumpeted, “Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of Sugar, with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center.”
Cherniss adds of the show’s producers, “Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can’t-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in season two.”
According to the streamer, “Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story.”
The producers add that “season two will see Sugar back in Los Angeles, taking on another missing persons case as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister.”
Eugene and Dan Levy, the father-son stars of Schitt’s Creek, which swept the 2020 Emmy Awards in the comedy category four years ago, are returning to the show, this time as hosts.
Ahead of their primetime spot, the pair sat down with ABC News’ Chris Connelly to discuss the big event as part of a 20/20 special The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.
They are the first father-son duo to host the show.
“I think in prepping for this thing, you can’t really overthink the firsts,” Dan said. “My biggest obstacle was fear. And I feel like if fear is your biggest obstacle, you have to do it,” he said.
“I told my wife that we were asked to host. She said, ‘Well, you’re not doing it,” Eugene recalled with a laugh. “There was electricity that was kinda drawing us into it, right?” he added.
Dan explained, “The challenge is not humiliating yourself on national television in front of millions and millions of people,” he said.
The duo best described their chemistry as a continuous, humorously confrontational back and forth.
“Bickering.” said Dan when asked how the pair communicates together.
“Yeah. It’s kind of a bicker, kinda back and forth. It’s a general lack of respect,” said Eugene — which Dan said is “a kind of chemistry that works on an award show.”
Eugene reflected on Dan developing his comedic chops as a child — chops which helped Schitt’s Creek score nine Emmy wins. “He found it at some point. He found his comedic voice,” said Eugene, 77. “He was able to put the family away with a single word or a phrase.”
Dan, 41, said it was this real-life family dynamic that helped make Schitt’s Creek such a success.
Watch the extended conversation on The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.