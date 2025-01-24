‘Nothing is off limits’: Public school communities brace for ICE raids

‘Nothing is off limits’: Public school communities brace for ICE raids
Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Latino and immigrant lawmakers are sounding the alarm as their school districts brace for deportations in the second Trump administration.

“Think about that — that nothing is off limits, that raids could go and happen in our public schools,” New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez said. “You know, that is the point: cruelty. You got to be heartless to say publicly that we are going to send ICE to our schools — heartless.”

In its first press conference of the 119th Congress, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus condemned President Donald Trump’s immigration executive orders and the Department of Homeland Security revoking long-standing restrictions that thwarted Immigration and Customs Enforcement from conducting raids on schools and other sensitive areas.

“[Trump] says he’s targeting criminals, but he just removed the restrictions that stopped ICE from conducting raids on schools, on hospitals and in churches,” Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro said at the more-than-hourlong presser. “I would ask you who he believes among those kids is a criminal sitting in a first grade class. Who are the criminals that he’s going after in the Catholic Church, in the Presbyterian Church, in the nondenominational churches? Who are those criminals?”

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman said that to curb the “invasion” at the border, the policy is needed to “return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis.”

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens — including murders and rapists — who have illegally come into our country. Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” Huffman wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

ABC News contributor John Cohen said he’s worked in law enforcement and homeland security for over four decades and has not seen any intelligence or evidence to support that the majority of persons crossing the southern border are murderers, rapist, gang members or terrorists or that they are hiding in churches and schools.

According to education experts such as Immschools founder Viridiana Carrizales, whose organization partners with school districts to create more welcoming and safe schools for immigrant K-12 students, Trump’s large-scale operation is worrying some families who dealt with the “real fear” of deportations during Trump’s first term.

“They know that this has happened in the past,” Carrizales told ABC News.

“It could maybe pose a threat and become even more real, or even more heightened or intense, than what they [undocumented families] experienced in 2017,” she said.

The debate over immigration is now finding its way inside the classroom, especially in border states nationwide, for these lawmakers and their undocumented constituents.

In California, the San Diego and Fresno unified school districts, the state’s second and third largest districts, are actively sharing immigration support and resources so that its families know their rights.

During a board meeting on the district’s recommitment to being a welcoming environment, Fabiola Bagula, interim superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District, said students have to be met with “unwavering care” during uncertain times.

“You can hold the need for having some sort of radical immigration reform, but you also need to uphold the safety of each student that enters our buildings,” Bagula said.

California Rep. Juan Vargas, a Democrat, slammed DHS and Republicans for their stance on immigration.

“Schools, places of worship, and hospitals provide essential services to all,” Vargas posted on X. “They should not be sites of immigration enforcement.”

Immigrant sanctuary cities are also having to address the threat of ICE showing up at schools. New York City Public Schools on Friday circulated resources for what to do if ICE officers show up at schools. It is also holding a “Know Their Rights” town hall next week.

Texas lawmakers aim to prevent ICE raids from disrupting schools, too.

“Just because ICE comes knocking on the door doesn’t mean you have to open it,” Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia said.

Garcia told ABC News she is holding a “Know Your Rights” workshop on Capitol Hill next week with representatives from the Houston Independent School District.

“We’ve embarked on an education campaign to make sure that the school districts know what they should or shouldn’t do,” Garcia said. “I don’t know what they’re [DHS] going to do with them, but just because they’re going to send them to school doesn’t mean school stops. So I think there’s some do’s and don’ts, there’s some rights and responsibilities. And what’s important is an education campaign, and that’s what we’re doing now.”

The deportation plans exacerbated Texas educator and DACA recipient Karen Reyes’ and her students’ anxieties.

“I sometimes find myself thinking ‘Will my family experience this? Will my students? How will I explain what deportation is if it impacts someone in my classroom?'” Reyes said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

The National Parents Union also condemned the announcement allowing law enforcement to make arrests at schools.

“Law abiding individuals and their families should be treated humanely and with dignity,” the union wrote in a statement. “The decision to go after families in safe places sends a disgraceful message that threatens to emotionally scar young children whose families may be deported and other young children caught up in the crossfire.”

Meanwhile, Washington Rep. Emily Randall is working with school districts to confront the challenges ahead.

“This is only making students feel less safe in their classrooms and families less safe sending their kids to school,” she said. “Now that schools are no longer safe, folks are even more concerned, so we are having some of those conversations [with school leaders].”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Tough votes on Trump Cabinet picks could pose big risks for midterm Senate candidates
Tough votes on Trump Cabinet picks could pose big risks for midterm Senate candidates
Tim Graham/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Lawmakers running for reelection loathe tough votes. And for senators up in purple states in two years, those tough votes are coming early.

President-elect Donald Trump is moving at a lightning pace to stock up his administration, mixing in conventional picks like Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state with controversial moves like putting up Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for health and human services secretary. For frontline senators who hold the key to the next Senate majority, navigating their confirmations will be a minefield.

Republicans will be defending the seats of North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Maine Sen. Susan Collins, while Democrats will be working to protect Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and Michigan Sen. Gary Peters. Their confirmation votes for Trump’s Cabinet picks offer a chance to prove bipartisan bona fides, but backing a nominee who is too controversial risks opening them up to attack in races that could be decided by razor-thin margins.

“If they’re smart, then it’s a major factor. The midterms are still a ways off. Generally, voters have short attention spans, and so it’s debatable how much of this stuff they’re going to remember. But I think it’s uniquely important for people who may take heat from the right,” said one GOP strategist.

Some of Trump’s nominees are not anticipated to run into significant roadblocks.

Rubio has already received praise from some Democratic senators, and members of the chamber are often given some degree of deference when facing confirmation to Cabinet positions. Waltz and Ratcliffe may face tighter margins than Rubio but are also considered to be among Trump’s more conventional picks.

But Gaetz and Kennedy, along with Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick to be director of national intelligence, and Fox News host Pete Hegseth, named to run the Pentagon, will likely enjoy no Democratic support at all. With Republicans winning a maximum of 53 Senate seats this month, that leaves their margin for error small if they hope to be confirmed.

Already, Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski have sounded skeptical notes about some of Trump’s choices, and other Republicans, including Tillis, have remained noncommittal.

The pressure will be on for Republicans, though.

Trump won a comprehensive victory, and before he announced his more controversial cabinet picks, Republicans on Capitol Hill were touting the need for unity as they prepared to take over a unified government in January.

Collins is considered to be in a league of her own, sources said. A senior Republican who’s likely one of the few candidates, if not the only one, who can win her state, she’s expected to have especially wide latitude to oppose a candidate she deems unfit.

And with a base in such lockstep with Trump, any defiance from other GOP lawmakers could trigger outrage from the famously mercurial president-elect — fury that could in turn result in a primary challenge, and not just for swing-staters like Tillis.

At the same time, supporting a controversial nominee who pushes the envelope too far once confirmed risks becoming a general election issue.

“There will be Trump voters who remember how Republican senators handle these nominations. And so, I do think that for senators who are up this cycle, the base is watching how they handle Trump’s nominees,” the Republican strategist said.

“Any of these other safe-state Republicans who are in cycle, it’s within Trump’s power to cause problems for them on the right, if he chooses to,” the person added.

Still, underscoring the catch-22, any votes for nominees deemed too controversial could end up in ads from their ultimate Democratic opponents labeling them a “rubber stamp” for Trump, the source warned.

The pressure is on for House members, too.

House members will not have a vote in the confirmation process, but they will inevitably field a slate of questions about nominees like Gaetz. Those running in purple districts could opt to punt, noting their lack of a vote, or they could knock the more controversial contenders, also risking blowback from Trump.

“I would try and push it to the Senate first and see if you get away with that. And if you don’t get away with that, then I would strongly advise to stand by your principles and not to end up going down a path for someone else that you didn’t choose for yourself,” said William O’Reilly, a GOP strategist in New York, home to many endangered House Republicans. “Loyalty goes so far, the public is looking for legislators that have a little bit of backbone and common sense.”

Democrats are also in a pickle of their own.

Ossoff and Peters are Senate Democrats’ top frontline members up in 2026. Offering support to some of Trump’s picks like Rubio, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., for national security adviser and former Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, for CIA director, could bolster their bipartisan bona fides. But going too far risks turning off Democrats, a major risk when they’ll need every single supporter energized in states Trump won this month.

“Waltz, Ratcliffe and Rubio, if you’re Ossoff and you vote for them, independent voters see you’re a straight shooter, and he can claim he’s bipartisan, because he was,” said one Georgia Democratic strategist. “And then he says, ‘look, I voted for everybody except Gabbard on his national security team.'”

To be certain, there are several other factors at play across the key midterm races. Incumbents’ opponents are far from finalized, the midterms will take place almost two years after confirmation votes start in January, and some nominees might not even make it to a vote.

But already, the knives are out.

“President Trump and JD Vance are going to be running the Senate,” Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Trump ally, said on Fox Business this week. “If you want to get in the way, fine. But we’re gonna try to get you out of the Senate, too, if you try to do that.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

House Republicans applaud Trump’s picking Kennedy to lead HHS — with a few concerns
House Republicans applaud Trump’s picking Kennedy to lead HHS — with a few concerns
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans had mixed reactions to President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement that he would nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be secretary of Health and Human Services in his administration.

Kennedy has been an anti-vaccine activist and founded the Children’s Health Defense, a prominent anti-vaccine nonprofit that has campaigned against immunizations and other public health measures like water fluoridation. Medical experts expressed concerns about a rise in medical misinformation through Kennedy’s candidacy.

HHS oversees major health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, among others.

Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., raised concerns about the pick, saying, “Well, all my kids are vaccinated and I hope he’s not going to move against one of the most life-saving technologies in the history of the world.”

Asked if Kennedy was the right choice, Duarte responded, “I don’t know.”

“I’d like to see more of his opinions and more of his thoughts in different matters, but the anti-vaccine mantra scares me a lot,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from senators, who would vote on Kennedy’s nomination.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise didn’t clearly answer a question about his reaction to the selection of Kennedy, noting only that Trump was moving “fast” with his nominations.

“Clearly President Trump is moving fast to get as many people appointed as possible. It shows he’s carried through on the mandate the voters just gave him. To lay out his cabinet. To get to work,” Scalise said.

Scalise evaded a question about his position on the vaccine misinformation that Kennedy has espoused: “Ultimately, President Trump’s agenda….” Scalise pivoted.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, laughed when asked for an opinion, saying “It’s the president’s prerogative. I am not a senator.”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, called the news “fantastic.”

“Robert’s a friend now for a few years, we’ve been talking a lot,” Roy said.

Roy said there’s a need to be “disrupting the corruption” in federal health agencies, which he expects Kennedy to accomplish.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., celebrated the news: “Oh my gosh, I’m so excited.”

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., called Kennedy’s selection a “great pick.”

“Good pick on the president’s part, as all of them have been, and he’ll do a good job,” Norman said. “People say, ‘Well, he’s a Democrat.’ Look, he’s got an interest, he’s got an interest, a passion for the medical field. He’ll do a good job in it.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-SD, took a more moderate position on the selection of Kennedy.

“I don’t mind disrupting. I mean, clearly, I think sometimes these big agencies get into some group think and I think it’s perfectly healthy to have some conventional wisdom challenged. Clearly, the Senate’s going to want to understand what is his vision for the agency,” Johnson said, adding that he wants to understand more about where Kennedy’s “scientific background is.”

Asked if he trusted Kennedy on public health, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. said “absolutely,” adding that “I think we need to broaden our horizons a little bit.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump picks Florida sheriff Chad Chronister for DEA administrator
Trump picks Florida sheriff Chad Chronister for DEA administrator
Hillsborough County Sheriff

(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump announced he will nominate Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said that Chronister — who has served the Tampa, Florida, area for over 32 years — will work with his attorney general selection, Pam Bondi, to help secure the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The DEA administrator is a Senate-confirmed position.

“As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES,” Trump wrote.

Chronister was appointed to lead the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office by then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott in 2017 and has been twice reelected by voters.

He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in science in criminal justice from St. Leo University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy’s 260th session.

Chronister is married to Nikki DeBartolo and has two sons.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody took to X on Saturday to congratulate Chronister on the nomination and praise his experience in fighting on the “frontlines” of the opioid crisis.

“Chad has fought on the frontlines of the opioid crisis, and I know his leadership and decades of experience will be invaluable as we work to combat the flow of Mexican fentanyl into our county,” Moody wrote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.