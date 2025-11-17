‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ conjures $21 million+ at the box office

Justice Smith as Charlie, Ariana Greenblatt as June, Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Jesse Eisenberg as Daniel Atlas, Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, and Dave Franco as Jack Wilder in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.’ (Katalin Vermes for Lionsgate)

The threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t made a lot of money appear at the box office this weekend.

The film, the third installment of the franchise about a team of magicians called The Four Horsemen who pull off heists, topped the rankings, taking in $21.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  A fourth installment is in the works.

Glen Powell‘s new film The Running Man, based on the Stephen King novel, sprinted to second place with a disappointing $17 million, while last week’s box office champ, Predator: Badlands, fell to third place with a take of $13 million.

The other new movie this weekend, the indie horror film Keeper, only made it to #7 with $2.5 million — a bad showing for writer-director Osgood Perkins, whose previous films, Longlegs and The Monkey, did much better in their opening weekends.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $21.3 million
2. The Running Man –– $17 million
3. Predator: Badlands — $13 million
4. Regretting You-– $4 million
5. Black Phone 2 — $2.65 million
6. Nuremberg –– $2.60 million
7. Keeper— $2.5 million
8. Sarah’s Oil — $2.34 million
9. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc — $1.6 million
10. Bugonia — $1.6 million

Tom Bergeron to return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as guest judge
Tom Bergeron while hosting the season 21 finale of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Nov. 23, 2015. (Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Tom Bergeron is coming back to the ballroom.

The former host of Dancing with the Stars is making his return to the show for its special 20th anniversary episode on Nov. 11. He will join the panel as a guest judge for the special episode.

This marks Bergeron’s first appearance on Dancing with the Stars since he exited the program alongside former co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020. He had previously been part of the show since its debut in 2005, hosting it for 15 years and almost 450 episodes.

At the time, Bergeron shared this statement to social media: “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” 

Bergeron appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to make the announcement. He said “it feels really good” to be coming back to the ballroom.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Bergeron said.

Current host and former pro Julianne Hough shared support in a comment under the social media announcement of Bergeron’s return to the show.

“The legend himself,” Hough wrote next to a red heart emoji.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

‘The Buccaneers’ renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+
Alisha Boe and Josh Dylan in season 2 of ‘The Buccaneers.’ (Apple TV+)

The Buccaneers is coming back for season 3.

Apple TV+ has renewed the romantic drama series for a third season. The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday. The Buccaneers is based on Edith Wharton‘s unfinished final novel. The series’ creator, Katherine Jakeways, expressed excitement over the show’s renewal.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” Jakeways said in a press release. “Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do.”

Season 2 ended with the Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers) renouncing his title in order to be with Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag). It also found Nan (Kristine Frøseth) revealing her pregnancy and running away, with plans to raise her child on her own.

As for what fans can expect from season 3, a description from Apple says the fun-loving young American girls are looking for the loves of their lives.

“With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future,” the description reads. “If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.”

Along with Frøseth, Ibrag and Remmers, season 2 of The Buccaneers starred Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester and Matthew Broome.

The season 2 finale premiered on Aug. 6. The first two seasons of The Buccaneers are available to watch on Apple TV+.

Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch on their rom-com ‘The Threesome’
Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch and Ruby Cruz in ‘The Threesome.’ (Vertical)

A young man’s fantasy becomes his worst nightmare in the new romantic comedy The Threesome.

The film, which is in select theaters now, stars Zoey DeutchJonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz as the titular trio whose night together leaves the two women with sobering consequences.

Hauer-King, who stars as Connor, told ABC Audio the film is a coming-of-age story for adults.

“We associate that sometimes with people who are teenagers or earlier in their 20s, and these are people that ostensibly are a little bit further on through life, but they’re still very much working things out,” Hauer-King said.

Connor aspires to “a type of love that he idolizes,” Hauer-King said, which he found relatable.

“Over the course of the film, he learns that love is a really complex, deep thing, which is about accepting people’s flaws and insecurities, and the challenges of the relationships and coming through them,” Hauer-King said. “That’s something that I myself have learned over the years.”

Despite the perception that Deutch is the modern-day rom-com queen — she’s the star of Netflix’s Set it Up and Prime Video’s Something from Tiffany’s — the actress says she’s only really starred in three, if you count The Threesome.

“It’s not something that I sought after. If you count this as a rom-com, this is only my third one. But somehow, it seems like I’ve made a million. According to people, I have done only rom-coms. So if I’m being honest, I try not to do them. Because I’ve spent my whole life and career trying not to get pigeonholed,” Deutch said.

That being said, Deutch is interested in stories about love.

“I love love, and falling in love is never the same. There’s no two times that ever feel the same, and this was a particularly different falling in love story. And I thought [it] was really nuanced and special and different.”

