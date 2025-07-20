Number of missing in Texas floods drops from nearly 100 to 3 in hard-hit county

Number of missing in Texas floods drops from nearly 100 to 3 in hard-hit county

Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(KERRVILLE, Texas.) — Officials in hard-hit Kerr County, Texas, which was ravaged by flooding earlier this month, say the number of people believed to be missing has dropped from nearly 100 to three.

“Through extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies, many individuals who were initially reported as missing have been verified as safe and removed from the list,” the city of Kerrville said in news release. “This has been an ongoing effort as investigators worked diligently to verify reports of missing persons and confirm their status.”

Earlier this week, Texas officials said 97 people in the county were still unaccounted for after the deadly July 4 floods. At its height, the number of people listed as missing in the county was more than 160.

“We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said in a statement. “Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three.”

In addition to the three people missing in Kerr County, there were still three people missing in Travis County and one person listed as missing in Burnet County, according to the most recent update earlier this week.

Overall, the death toll from the July 4 flooding across the state of Texas stood at 134 as of earlier this week.

Of those, 107 were in Kerr County — including 70 adults and 37 children.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

US and China announce agreement to cut reciprocal tariffs for 90 days
US and China announce agreement to cut reciprocal tariffs for 90 days
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent /Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

(GENEVA) — The U.S. and China issued a joint statement on Monday announcing an agreement to cut reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, with both sides “recognizing the importance of a sustainable, long-term, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationship.”

U.S. and Chinese representatives convened for talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this weekend in a bid to establish the basis for negotiations in a broader potential trade deal. President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff measures announced in April touched off a spiralling trade war between the two economic giants, roiling markets and prompting fears of a recession in the U.S.

“We have reached an agreement on a 90-day pause and substantially move down the tariff levels,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at a Monday press conference in Geneva. “Both sides, on the reciprocal tariffs, will move their tariffs down 115%,” Bessent said.

U.S Trade Representative Jamieson Greer added that the U.S and China will maintain 10% reciprocal tariffs as part of the agreement.

“Today, with this agreement, we come to agreement that though that our reciprocal tariff rate will go down to 10% on the United States side,” Greer said. “The Chinese on their side also go down 115% to 10% and they remove the countermeasures that they have in place.”

Greer confirmed that during the pause, the effective tariff on Chinese goods entering the U.S. will be 30%. He also said that China’s effective tariffs will be at 10% for the duration of the pause. The changes will come into force by Wednesday, the joint U.S.-China statement said.

“What matters for the agreement today is that we each agreed to come down on the reciprocal tariff and related retaliation to 10%,” Greer said.

In a statement carried by China’s official state news agency Xinhua, Beijing said that the two sides “will establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations” once the measures set out in Monday’s agreement were in place.

“These discussions may be conducted alternately in China and the United States, or a third country upon agreement of the parties,” the statement continued. “As required, the two sides may conduct working-level consultations on relevant economic and trade issues.”

Monday’s announcement followed two days of talks that both sides described as successful.

In a media briefing on Sunday, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said trade talks with the U.S. “achieved substantial progress and reached important consensus.”

Earlier Sunday, the White House said that it reached an agreement without providing any details.

While Greer called it a “deal,” Bessent said only that “substantial progress” had been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Lauren Minore, Hannah Demissie, Alex Ederson and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

7 shot at Oklahoma City bar as fans gathered to watch NBA playoff game
7 shot at Oklahoma City bar as fans gathered to watch NBA playoff game
Oklahoma City Police Department

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — Seven people were shot at an Oklahoma City bar where fans were gathered to watch the Thunder-Nuggets NBA playoff game on Monday night, police said.

The shooting erupted around 10:39 p.m. during an altercation at The Collective, a popular restaurant and bar near downtown, Oklahoma City police said.

Seven people were hit by gunfire and two others were hurt from flying glass, police said.

Of the seven victims struck by bullets, four were seriously wounded, but everyone is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The top-seeded Thunder lost Monday night’s opening game of the Western Conference semifinals to the Denver Nuggets. Their next game is on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man and dog killed in suspected bear attack in Florida: Officials
Man and dog killed in suspected bear attack in Florida: Officials
Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(JEROME, Fla.) — A man and a dog were killed in a suspected bear attack in Florida, officials said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call shortly after 7 a.m. Monday involving a “bear encounter.”

The incident was reported in the area of State Road 29 and U.S. 41, just south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, a conservation area, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

“The FWC is actively investigating a suspected fatal wildlife attack, that’s been reported to involve a bear, near Jerome in Collier County,” the commission said in a statement. “Preliminary information notes that the attack resulted in the death of a man and a dog.”

The FWC warned residents and visitors that the animal may still be in the area as authorities work to locate it and secure the perimeter.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant, and avoid the area,” the FWC said.

The FWC is investigating the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.