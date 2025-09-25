NY woman indicted for allegedly killing 3 men after luring, drugging and robbing victims: DA

NY woman indicted for allegedly killing 3 men after luring, drugging and robbing victims: DA

In this April 13, 2025 ,file photo the New York State Supreme Court Building is shown in New York. (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) — A New York woman has been indicted for allegedly using fentanyl to drug and rob four men, killing three in the process, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Tabitha Bundrick, 36, faces 11 counts of murder, robbery, burglary and assault charges for targeting men in the span of 10 months between 2023 and 2024, the DA’s office said.

Bundrick pleaded not guilty on Wednesday at the New York State Supreme Court, according to court documents.

“This callous behavior allegedly led to the deaths of three people. As alleged, each incident was calculated: Tabitha Bundrick knowingly provided fentanyl-laced drugs to incapacitate her victims so she could steal their personal belongings. As a result of our long-term investigation, she is now facing significant charges,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

“I want to be very clear to those who think they can get away with drugging and robbing unsuspecting victims: working with our law enforcement partners, we will uncover and prosecute this conduct,” Bragg added.

Prosecutors said the first death occurred in April 2023, when Bundrick approached Mario Paullan, 42, and his friend in Washington Heights to sell them soap. She then offered to have sex with them in exchange for money, taking the men to an empty apartment she broke into and giving them cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to the DA’s office.

The friend told police he woke up the next morning with no memory of what happened, their belongings missing, and Paullan dead beside him, according to the DA’s office.

Paullan’s young son submitted a letter to the court in the federal case expressing the pain his father’s death has caused.

“My Dad’s death has been the hardest blow life has given me,” wrote the son, who was not named in the filing. “I felt like my world collapsed. He told me I had to be the man of the house, to take care of my mother and sister. Now, even though I feel broken inside, I dry my tears so I can hold them and tell them everything will be okay.”

According to prosecutors, the second death occurred in September 2023, when Bundrick met Miguel Navez, 39, in Washington Heights and went back with him to his apartment, where she also gave him drugs laced with fentanyl.

Navez was found dead three days later by his brother, missing all of his personal belongings, according to the DA’s office.

The third incident connected to Bundrick occurred in February 2024, when prosecutors allege Bundrick gave Abrihan Fernandez, 34, fentanyl-laced drugs in his apartment, and he died. Bundrick allegedly used Fernandez’s credit card multiple times and rigged the building’s front door to open for her, according to prosecutors.

Bundrick’s lawyers said in a sentencing memo that Bundrick is a victim of childhood sexual abuse and trauma from being a prostitute, who intellectually functions at a third-grade level.

“Ms. Bundrick undoubtedly made a poor decision when she shared her drugs with men who were just ‘looking for a good time.’ But she never intended to kill anyone,” her lawyers said the memo obtained by the Associated Press.

Bundrick is already serving 13 years in prison for drug offenses relating to the case, and following her court appearance, she was remanded to Rikers Island. If convicted of murder, she could face 25 years to life in prison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Father accused of killing 9-year-old daughter he falsely claimed was kidnapped pleads not guilty
Father accused of killing 9-year-old daughter he falsely claimed was kidnapped pleads not guilty
Essex County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK ) — A father accused of killing his 9-year-old daughter in upstate New York and then falsely claiming she was kidnapped pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Luciano Frattolin, of Montreal, was arraigned in Essex County on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and the concealment of a human corpse.

A judge ordered him held without bail. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 19, with a jury trial set to begin in January 2026.

Frattolin is accused of killing his daughter, Melina Galanis Frattolin, during a vacation to the U.S., concealing her body and fabricating a story that she was abducted.

Melina was found dead in a shallow pond in a remote area near Ticonderoga on July 20, a day after he reported that she was abducted when he pulled over to go into the woods to go to the bathroom, police said.

Melina died by homicide and from “asphyxia due to drowning,” according to preliminary autopsy results, New York State Police said.

Investigators believe she was killed on July 19, just hours after she called her mother to say that she and her father were on their way back to Montreal, police said.

The indictment alleges Frattolin drowned his daughter then concealed her body “by placing it in a wooded area in water, near a fallen tree with a rock on top of the corpse.”

ABC News has reached out to his public defender for comment but has not yet received a response.

Melina lived with her mother full time in Montreal and was on a 10-day vacation to New York City and Connecticut with her father at the time, according to Capt. Robert McConnell of the New York State Police.

According to McConnell, Frattolin and his daughter’s mother have been estranged since 2019. He said the mother knew Frattolin had taken Melina on a vacation and told police she had no prior concerns about them traveling to the U.S. together.

Frattolin’s kidnapping report led the New York State Police to issue an Amber Alert early on July 20. A massive search was launched before her body was discovered later that day by New York State Police Forest Rangers, authorities said.

“He fabricated the initial report of the abduction,” McConnell alleged during a July 20 news conference.

Police began to focus on the father as a suspect after finding inconsistencies in his account of events and the timeline he provided, McConnell said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

5 soldiers injured in shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia
5 soldiers injured in shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia

(FORT STEWART, Ga.) — Five soldiers were shot by a fellow service member in an active shooter incident at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday, according to a U.S. official and the military base.

The shooting at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area was reported at 10:56 a.m. The suspect — a male soldier, according to a U.S. official — was apprehended at 11:35 a.m., Fort Stewart said.

“There is no active threat to the community,” the base said.

No fatalities were reported, a U.S. official said. Their conditions were not immediately clear, but two of the victims were rushed to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, which is a Level 1 trauma center, hospital officials told ABC News.

Fort Stewart is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on social media, “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers.”

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ hoodie arrested on animal attack charges
Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ hoodie arrested on animal attack charges
City of Newport News

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — The Jan. 6 rioter seen in photos wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” hoodie inside the U.S. Capitol building has been arrested in Virginia on charges stemming from a dog attack.

Robert Keith Packer, 60, was arrested on Thursday “following an investigation into an animal-related incident” that had occurred on Monday in Newport News, a city spokesperson said.

Packer was charged with one count of animal attack resulting from owner’s disregard for human life, a felony, the spokesperson said. He was also charged with attacking while at large and no city license, both misdemeanors.

Civil charges have also been filed against Packer, including dogs running in a pack and vicious dog, the spokesperson said. 

Police told Newport News ABC affiliate WVEC that four people were taken to the hospital with dog bites stemming from the attack.

“As part of the investigation, authorities seized one adult dog, six 11-week-old puppies, four live rabbits, and one deceased rabbit from the property,” the spokesperson said.

The case is being investigated by the city’s Animal Services division, police said.

“As part of the investigation, authorities seized one adult dog, six 11-week-old puppies, four live rabbits, and one deceased rabbit from the property,” the spokesperson said.

The case is being investigated by the city’s Animal Services division, police said.

Federal prosecutors in the Jan. 6 case said that Packer has been a “habitual criminal offender for 25 years with 21 convictions for mostly drunk driving, but also for larceny, drug possession, and forgery.” He was incarcerated for several previous offenses, they said.

He was ultimately pardoned, after President Donald Trump issued a sweeping series of pardons for defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack earlier this year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.