NYC beaches close due to rip currents from Hurricane Ernesto
(NEW YORK) — Several New York City beaches will remain closed for the weekend due to strong rip currents from Hurricane Ernesto.

The Category 1 storm made landfall in Bermuda early Saturday, hovering slowly over the island throughout the day with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain. Although hundreds of miles offshore, the system is generating rip currents on the East Coast of the U.S., prompting the National Weather Service to issue alerts for high surf and riptides along much of the Atlantic coastline.

Waves in the Northeast have the potential of reaching up to 9 and 10 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

In New York City, beaches in Brooklyn, including Coney Island, Brighton Beach and Manhattan Beach as well as the Rockaway and Riis beaches in Queens will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, the NYC Parks and the National Park Service announced at the start of the weekend. Swimming and wading are not permitted during the closure due to possibly life-threatening conditions from the rip currents.

“Our primary focus is keeping New Yorkers safe, so as the impacts of Tropical Storm Ernesto approach New York City, we are closing our ocean-facing beaches in Queens and Brooklyn this weekend to protect New Yorkers from dangerous rip currents,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on Friday.

Video taken by ABC New York station WABC showed workers on Coney Island preparing the beach for the onslaught of powerful waves by reinforcing mounds of sand to protect from erosion.

On Long Island, berms were built to protect the delicate shoreline, which has suffered from beach erosion in recent years, WABC reported. One of the biggest concerns there is sea water coming in from the beachfront and flowing into low-lying regions, Jones Beach State Park Director Jeffrey Mason told WABC.

Beaches on Long Island were not closed for swimming, but beachgoers were advised by officials to use caution.

Ernesto will continue moving north and northeast and is expected to move off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada on Monday night as a weakening hurricane.

More storms are expected in the coming weeks, as September is typically the peak of the hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Suspect identified in break-in at Trump campaign office in Virginia: Sheriff’s office
(ASHBURN, Va.) — A suspect has been identified in a burglary reported at a Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Virginia, authorities said Wednesday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it has secured a warrant for the arrest of Toby Shane Kessler, 39, on the charge of burglary in connection with a break-in reported at the office in Ashburn on Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said it is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Kessler, who they said does not have a fixed address and has a California driver’s license.

The burglary occurred at approximately 8:11 pm on Sunday and was captured by surveillance cameras inside the office, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined the suspect “forced entry into a back door of the location and spent a brief period of time inside before leaving,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

“He appears to have left nothing behind, and it is still unclear what, if anything, he took with him,” the sheriff’s office said, adding the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was captured in the surveillance footage wearing dark clothing, a dark cap and a backpack. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who believes they have seen Kessler to contact them at 571-918-1869.

“Mr. Kessler has a history of criminal behavior and appears to have been in the Washington metropolitan area at least since 2018,” the sheriff’s office said.

The campaign office, which is leased, also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee, the sheriff’s office said.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ press secretary, Chloe Smith, said Tuesday that their office was monitoring the situation.

“It’s outrageous that anyone would break into a political office,” Smith said in a statement to ABC News. “Criminal acts are not tolerated in Virginia.”

Shark believed to have injured four people in waters off South Padre Island on Fourth of July
(SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas) — Four people are believed to have been injured by the same shark while in waters off the southern coast of Texas on the Fourth of July, officials said.

Texas Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy told Weslaco, Texas, ABC affiliate KRGV that four separate incidents involving the shark, including two bites, were reported off South Padre Island.

In one of the incidents, the South Padre Island Police Department said it received a call reporting a “severe” shark bite to the leg at around 11 a.m. local time Thursday near the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard.

First responders from the South Padre Island police and fire departments provided treatment at the scene before the man was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, police said.

Footage from a beachgoer who witnessed the incident showed a shark swimming near the shore in the vicinity of that attack.

A second person was bitten by the shark, while one was grazed and another injured fending off the shark, Dowdy told KRGV.

The second bite victim was also taken to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville. One of the two bite victims was flown out for “further treatment,” Police said Thursday night.

Officials had previously said four separate shark bites were reported before later clarifying the nature of the incidents.

The shark has escaped to open waters and there is no plan to contain the shark at this time, Dowdy told the station.

The South Padre Island Beach patrol, along with the fire and police departments, were patrolling the shoreline and using drones, police said following the Thursday morning attack.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families and we hope for a speedy recovery,” South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty said in a statement.

“Shark encounters of this nature are not a common occurrence in Texas,” officials said in a statement. “When bites from sharks do occur, they are usually a case of mistaken identity by sharks looking for food.”

Authorities have advised beachgoers that if they see “large schools of bait near the shore, this typically an indicator a predator is nearby, or if you see a shark in the water, calmly exit the water and wait for the predatory wildlife to pass.”

Delaware police investigating alleged officer assault of woman during traffic stop
(NEW YORK) — A Delaware woman who was allegedly assaulted by New Castle County police during a traffic stop on June 29 gave her first public comments Tuesday about the stop and her arrest.

Bystander and police body camera video show N’Finitee Coleman being detained by four officers in a parking lot where she was stopped by police.

“My hair was pulled up and down,” Coleman said during Tuesday’s press conference. “My head was punched by a male and by a female. I have constant migraines.”

In police body camera footage, released by the New Castle County Police Department, an officer can be seen stepping out of his vehicle after he pulls Coleman over. He approaches Coleman’s car and asks her to step out of the vehicle.

The officer tells Coleman she was being arrested for multiple unsafe lane changes, not using a turn signal, and because her registration was suspended for no insurance.

“An officer with the New Castle County Division of Police was traveling in the area of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway when he observed a car commit several traffic violations,” New Castle County Police said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “The officer was also able to confirm that the car’s registration was suspended without insurance and observed an old bullet hole in the driver’s side door that had police evidence markings on it. The officer activated his emergency lights behind the car at Pulaski Highway and Wellington Drive to initiate a traffic stop. However, the car continued down Pulaski Highway, making the right turn onto Brookmont Drive. The car then continued to the Royal Farms parking lot before backing into a parking space.”

The body cam video shows Coleman refusing the officer’s instructions to exit the car and asking for his supervisor. The officer then pulls her car door open. The two of them argue for a few minutes, with Coleman continuing to refuse to comply with instructions to exit her vehicle, until other officers arrive on the scene.

Three male officers can then be seen on body cam video pulling Coleman out of her car and forcing her to the ground. A female officer is then seen arriving on the scene as the other three policemen struggle with Coleman on the ground. The female officer proceeds to punch Coleman in the head area multiple times. One of the male officers is also seen throwing punches in body camera video as he claims that Coleman is holding his foot.

Coleman was eventually handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle. In addition to traffic violations, she was charged with two counts of offensive touching of law enforcement, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of disorderly conduct, according to New Castle County police.

Emeka Igwe, Coleman’s lawyer, said at Tuesday’s press conference that his client had legitimate registration for her car at the time of the incident.

“I do think there is a perception out there that when an officer approaches someone who may have an attitude or may be mouthy that they can then do whatever, whether retaliate with force or assault,” Igwe said. “That’s not OK. As an officer, you’re trained to be a professional. You’re going to encounter people with mental health challenges.”

Coleman claimed at the press conference that she has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and her anxiety and PTSD were contributing reasons for her “verbally aggressive” behavior during the traffic stop.

“The New Castle County Division of Police Professional Standards Unit is conducting an administrative investigation to determine whether the officer’s actions were within policy,” the New Castle County Police Department said in a statement. “Additionally, the Division’s Use of Force Review Unit is conducting a use-of-force analysis, including a detailed video examination. Finally, the incident was referred to the Delaware Department of Justice, Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust. These investigations and reviews are still ongoing.”

The Delaware Department of Justice, Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust or the New Castle County attorney’s office did not immediately respond to ABC News requests for comment. The New Castle County Police Department declined to comment when ABC News asked if any of the officers involved with Coleman’s arrest have been disciplined.

