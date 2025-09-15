NYC man charged with murder after intentionally hitting 16-year-old girl with his car: DA

WABC

(NEW YORK) — A New York City man has been charged with murder after he intentionally hit three people with his car, including a 16-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, was arraigned on Sunday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, vehicular manslaughter and “other crimes” for “intentionally driving his vehicle at four people, including a teenager and his mother whom he sexually propositioned just minutes earlier,” the district attorney’s office said in a press release on Monday.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Saturday when the suspect — who was with several other men outside the Prima Donna Restaurant in Queens, New York — encountered the teen and her mother, “offering them both money for sexual acts,” officials said.

After the suspect “subjected 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez and her mother to crude sexual solicitations and harassment,” a verbal altercation, which then grew to a physical altercation, ensued between the teen’s stepfather and the suspect, officials said. Bystanders were able to intervene and separate the men, officials said.

The victim, her mother, stepfather and boyfriend proceeded to walk away from the restaurant, which is when the suspect got into his car, “barreled his 3-ton vehicle into them” and “pinned the teen against a pole” with his Chevrolet Suburban, the district attorney’s office said.

After striking the teen, her mother and stepfather, he then proceeded to put the SUV in reverse, struck an unoccupied van, abandoned his vehicle and “fled the scene on foot,” officials said.

Once emergency responders arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old was determined to be deceased, officials said. The teen’s mother was transported to a local hospital “for treatment of injuries to her leg sustained during the collision,” officials said.

The suspect, who approached “uninformed NYPD officers” a few blocks away from the scene, reported he was assaulted and then “led officers back to the location of the collision,” officials said.

Cruz’s blood alcohol content was then measured to be 0.137%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%, officials said. He was taken into custody the same day, according to court records.

The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to the district attorney’s office.

If convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement that officials will “seek justice” for the teen and her family.

Cruz’s attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Powerball jackpot climbs to .7 billion after no winner in Wednesday’s drawing
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — No winner was declared after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, resulting in the jackpot climbing to $1.7 billion.

The jackpot’s estimated cash value of $770.3 million is now the third-highest in U.S. lottery history, according to Powerball.

The numbers drawn were: 3, 16, 29, 61 and 69, with Powerball 22 and Power Play multiplier of 2.

After there was no billion-dollar Labor Day Powerball winner, the jackpot continued to climb and reached $1.4 billion before the drawing.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Nationwide, 11 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania, Powerball said.

Winners can choose between annual payments over 30 years, with a 5% increase each year, or the immediate cash option.

Powerball’s history includes record-breaking prizes, with the largest being a $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in November 2022, followed by a $1.765 billion prize claimed in California in October 2023, and a $1.586 billion jackpot split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 42nd since the Powerball jackpot was last won on May 31, 2025, in California. The current streak has tied the game’s record for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Tickets cost $2 and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Drawings are broadcast live from Tallahassee, Florida, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and streamed on Powerball.com.

Woman in police video appears to say she saw Bryan Kohberger near Idaho murder scene while delivering DoorDash
Kai Eiselein-Pool/Getty Images

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — Newly surfaced bodycam footage from last year shows an interview with a woman claiming to be a DoorDash driver, who says she saw murder suspect Bryan Kohberger while she was dropping off food just moments before police say four University of Idaho college students were slain in 2022.

In the video, the woman, who is wrapped in a gray blanket, is being questioned in a holding facility in Pullman, Washington, in connection with an unrelated incident.

The woman in the video claims she dropped off food at the King Road home in Moscow, Idaho, shortly before Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death.

In the video, the woman is heard saying, “Now I have to testify in that big murder case here, ’cause I’m the DoorDash driver.”

When asked to clarify which case, she says, the “murder case with the college girls … I’m the DoorDash driver. I saw Bryan there. I parked next to him.”

Idaho authorities have said it was Kernodle who placed the order and received her delivery around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022. Police believe the murders took place shortly after — between 4:07 a.m. and 4:20 a.m.

Cmdr. Ruben Harris, with the Pullman Police Department, confirmed to ABC News that the bodycam video is authentic and that it was taken in September 2024. The woman’s charge was amended to first-degree negligent driving, and she pleaded guilty, according to authorities.

Pullman is located about 10 miles west of Moscow.

Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the murders, was arrested in December 2022. He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, and a not guilty plea has been entered on his behalf.

His murder trial is set to begin in August.

US college campuses experiencing epidemic of swatting calls following shooting death of Charlie Kirk
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — College campuses across America are experiencing an epidemic of hoax calls about bogus shootings and other emergencies following the shooting death of Charlie Kirk this week.

These calls — known as swatting — panicked at least a dozen schools as police rush to campuses, chasing phantom threats with many of them being racially motivated and targeting historically Black colleges and universities.

Activities froze in places like Virginia State University after a swatting call and at Southern University in Louisiana, where classes have already been cancelled through the weekend, another swatting call put the entire campus on high alert.

Police say they must respond to these hoax calls about campus shootings as if they are real as the shootings become more and more common.

The concern, authorities say, is twofold. Swatting wastes law enforcement resources but also ends up sending heavily armed officers into student spaces with guns drawn, a problem highlighted just this week when a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was shot during a swatting response and had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital.

While these hoaxes mostly ended up being false alarms, experts note that these types of hoaxes are not only a serious crime with substantial penalties for those involved but can also put first responders and bystanders at risk.

“Swatting is not a benign endeavor. Law enforcement is taking it seriously…when they are identified, they are arresting them and prosecuting them,” said John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and a former acting undersecretary at the Department of Homeland Security.

Bob Boyce, an ABC News contributor and retired NYPD chief of detectives, said these calls can range from a “simple prank” to revenge, or even a pursuit of notoriety. But regardless of the motive, there are serious penalties at stake for those placing these swatting calls, Boyce said.

Federal charges can include false information and hoaxes; which could lead to up to five years in prison with a “substantial fine;” interstate transmission of threat; which could lead to up to 20 years in jail if there is an injury involved; and wire fraud, which constitutes a “substantial penalty, incarceration and fines,” Boyce said.

In a statement to ABC News last month, the FBI said they are aware of the recent swatting incidents and are “working with our law enforcement partners.”

“The FBI is seeing an increase in swatting events across the country, and we take potential hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. Knowingly providing false information to emergency service agencies about a possible threat to life drains law enforcement resources, costs thousands of dollars, and, most importantly, puts innocent people at risk,” the agency said.

ABC News’ Megan Forrester contributed to this report.

