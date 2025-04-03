NYC sees ‘historic’ drop in crime, police commissioner says

NYC sees ‘historic’ drop in crime, police commissioner says
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York City saw fewer shootings in the first three months of the year than in any previous quarter since the NYPD began keeping statistics, the police commissioner announced Thursday.

“Crime and violence reductions are historic,” NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a press briefing.

Shootings dropped 23% citywide in the first quarter, she said.

“This is lives saved,” Tisch said.

The first quarter of the year also saw the second-fewest murders of any quarter in recorded history in the city, Tisch said.

All crimes except rape went down in the first quarter of 2025, the commissioner said. Rape increased by 21% in the first quarter, Tisch said, while noting the increase was due in part to changes to the law last year that “rightfully redefined and broadened what constitutes rape in New York state.”

There was a slight uptick in grand larceny auto in March, due to a rash of car thefts specifically targeting Hondas, Tisch said. Nearly a third of all cars stolen in the city are Hondas because the thieves are able to easily clone Honda key fobs, police said.

“We continue to urge Honda, for their customers’ sake, to fix this vulnerability now,” Tisch said.

Subway crime dropped to levels not seen since before the pandemic, when transit crime spiked. Major crime in the subways decreased more than 18% in the first three months of the year, Tisch said.

The commissioner credited enforcement of rules like taking up more than one seat.

“They will correct the condition,” Tisch said. “This is about restoring safety and order.”

The latest statistics come as the Trump administration has claimed crime in the subway system is “rampant.”

In response to the state’s request for more federal funds for the transit system last month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the administration would “hold NYC leaders accountable for not keeping commuters safe.”

Duffy has also threatened to pull federal funding from the city’s transit system if it doesn’t address crime.

“The trend of violent crime, homelessness, and other threats to public safety on one of our nation’s most prominent metro systems is unacceptable. After years of soft-on-crime policies, our Department is stepping in to restore order,” Duffy said in a statement on March 18 — two months after Gov. Kathy Hochul had already announced a plan to increase of police officers in the transit system.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Evacuations ordered as 175 wildfires erupt across South and North Carolina
Evacuations ordered as 175 wildfires erupt across South and North Carolina
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

(THE CAROLINAS) — Firefighters were battling 175 wildfires that erupted across South and North Carolina overnight amid windy and dry conditions, threatening homes and prompting evacuations, authorities said.

There are ongoing response operations to the sprawling wildfires that had burned a combined 4,200 acres across the state as of Sunday — including blazes burning in Horry, Spartanburg, Oconee, Union and Pickens counties, the South Carolina State Fire Marshal said Sunday.

One of the biggest wildfires raging Sunday morning was threatening residents in the Carolina Forest near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in Horry County, officials said. The quick-spreading fire had burned more than 1,600 acres by the end of the day and was threatening the communities of Walkers Woods and Avalon, according to the South Carolina Forest Commission.

The fire was 30% contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials, and the evacuation order was lifted later that evening.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission posted an update on X just after 7 p.m. local time saying, “UPDATE: All areas previously evacuated due to Carolina Forest fire are now able to return, per Horry County Fire Rescue.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had issued an executive order on Sunday declaring a state of emergency to support ongoing response to wildfires ravaging his state. The order enhances ongoing emergency response efforts as firefighters work to contain the wildfires affecting various regions.

“This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” McMaster said in a statement.

McMaster announced that a statewide burning ban was in effect as of Saturday.

“That means you can and will go to jail for starting a fire outdoors in South Carolina, period,” McMaster said in a social media post on Saturday night.

On Sunday, McMaster added, “Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice.”

The cause of the Carolina Forest Fire is under investigation. The blaze erupted amid wind gusts of up to 40 mph and extremely dry conditions, fire officials said.

A fire in Horry County north of the Carolina Forest had scorched more than 300 acres by Sunday morning and was burning out of control, officials said.

Red flag fire danger warnings were issued across South Carolina.

“Our first responders are risking their lives to contain many fires across South Carolina tonight,” McMaster said on Saturday.

Video footage captured plumes of smoke and flames wafting above a tree line and houses in the Carolina Forest.

Another large wildfire about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach broke out Saturday and threatened homes in Georgetown County, South Carolina, and prompted evacuations in the town of Prince George, officials said.

The fire, according to the Prince George Fire Department, had grown to more than 800 acres by Sunday morning, but firefighters were gaining the upper hand on the blaze and nearly all evacuations have been lifted, officials said.

The fire is under investigation.

The Prince George fire flared up in an area where firefighters were conducting a prescribed or controlled burn earlier this week near the Arcadia Plantation, according to Jackie Broach, a spokesperson for Georgetown County.

In Pickens County, South Carolina, yet another fire was burning Sunday morning in the Six Mile Mountain area, prompting evacuations, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters quickly responded to the Six Mile Mountain Fire, stopping it from spreading to homes, according to the sheriff’s office. The fire was 85% contained after burning nearly 300 acres, officials said.

In Polk County, North Carolina, near the border with South Carolina, a fast-moving brush fire ignited just after 2 p.m. local time on Saturday and grew overnight, threatening the towns of Melrose, Tryon and Saluda, where mandatory evacuation orders were issued, according to the Saluda Fire and Rescue Department.

The Polk County Fire started at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, caused by a downed power line near Highway 176, officials said. By 9 p.m. Saturday, the blaze had spread to 400 acres with no containment reported, according to fire officials.

Dry and breezy conditions were prompting red flag warnings across much of the Southeast on Saturday and into Sunday. Most of the red flag warnings expired by Sunday morning as winds calmed down.

But other areas in the Southwest were bracing for critical fire weather on Sunday and into Monday, including parts of New Mexico and Texas.

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio, Jessica Gorman and Daniel Amarante contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 California hikers rescued after being stranded on snowy mountain for 3 days
2 California hikers rescued after being stranded on snowy mountain for 3 days
River County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit

(IDYLLWILD, Calif.) — Two hikers who were stranded for three days after falling down a snowy cliff were rescued on Monday near Idyllwild, California, the Riverside Sheriff Aviation Unit said in a statement Tuesday.

The climbers — one man and one woman — were traveling along the Tahquitz Mountain trail on March 1 when they suddenly plummeted approximately 800 feet down a snowy cliff, located about 8,900 feet above Idyllwild, California, according to officials.

The hikers called 911, stating they were “injured badly and needed help,” officials said. A helicopter was sent to rescue the two individuals, but due to 45 mph winds, rescuers failed in their attempt.

Helicopters from Cal Fire and the Orange County Fire Authority also attempted to hoist the victims out, but “all were unsuccessful due to low clouds and high winds.”

Authorities said volunteers from Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit were able to locate the male and female hikers on the ground that first night.

Then, on the second day, “several attempts” were again made, but helicopters were “unsuccessful due to mountain obscuration and high turbulence surface winds.” The hikers had to endure temperatures as low as 15 degrees Fahrenheit that night, accompanied by persistent snow, officials said.

Finally, on the third day, the “weather and wind calmed just enough” and the hikers were successfully hoisted out via helicopter, officials said. The man, “who was the most severely injured,” was rescued first and flown to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment, followed by the woman, officials said.

Body camera video capturing the rescue shows the snowy conditions officials had to deal with while saving the two stranded individuals.

“Many thanks to all those ground crews that were involved as well as all the helicopter crews who were involved in the rescue,” the aviation unit said in a statement.

Along with the helicopters, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said on social media that over 20 mountain team rescuers hiked to save these injured victims, who “most definitely would have died from exposure to the elements.”

“This was a very long and coordinated effort with amazing partners and volunteers. Outstanding job by all,” Bianco said on social media.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

14 dead from storm in Kentucky as the region braces for another storm
14 dead from storm in Kentucky as the region braces for another storm
ABC News Illustration

(NEW YORK) — The death toll in Kentucky has risen to 14 from a devastating storm that battered the state this weekend as residents brace for up to 6 inches of snow from a new storm.

“This isn’t just a number — these are Kentuckians who will be missed by their families and loved ones,” Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media. “Please pray for our commonwealth and our neighbors who have lost people they love.”

Over 1,000 people have been rescued across the state, the governor said. In Louisville, crews have conducted over 30 rescues in the flash flooding, Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

One storm-related death was also reported in Georgia.

The storm dumped over 8 inches of rain in Kentucky and Tennessee, and 5 inches of rain in Virginia.

Next storm
At least 25 states from Montana to Texas to Delaware are now under snow and ice alerts as a new storm moves east.

On Tuesday, heavy snow is falling in Kansas and Missouri while an ice and snow mix is falling as far south as Oklahoma and Texas.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, could get up to 2 inches of a sleet and snow mix while Little Rock, Arkansas, could get up to 3 inches of ice and snow.

A freezing drizzle might reach the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday night, the winter storm will spread to Kentucky and Tennessee, where residents are still recovering from this weekend’s devastating flooding.

Louisville could see up to 6 inches of snow while Memphis and Nashville could see 1 to 4 inches of snow.

By Wednesday morning, the storm will move into the Appalachians and the East Coast. Winter storm alerts were issued in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia, where 1 to 6 inches of snow and ice could fall on Wednesday.

The storm will spare the busy Interstate 95 corridor. Light snow is possible in D.C. on Wednesday but no major accumulation is expected.

Record cold
Dozens of record low temperatures are forecast this week from the Plains to the South.

Temperatures fell to the negative 30s Tuesday morning in the northern Plains.

The wind chill — what temperature it feels like — could plunge to as low as the minus 50s or 60s in the Heartland.

Later this week, the cold air will move south.

By Thursday morning, Dallas could reach a record low temperature of 15 degrees and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, could fall to 25 degrees.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.