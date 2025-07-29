NYC shooting latest: Gunman mentioned CTE, appeared to target NFL

Shane Devon Tamura, 27, identified by the NYPD as the Midtown Manhattan office building shooter/Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The man who opened fire in a Midtown Manhattan office building, killing four people and wounding a fifth, appeared to be targeting the NFL headquarters and had a note claiming he suffered from CTE, police sources told ABC News.

Shane Tamura drove across the country with a semiautomatic rifle and then carried out a mass shooting on Monday in the building that’s home to the NFL’s offices, officials said. He died by suicide in the building.

Here’s the latest on the investigation:

Mass shooting in Midtown

Once Tamura entered 345 Park Avenue, “eerie” surveillance video captured him allowing a woman to walk out of the elevator, sparing her from being shot, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

“He allowed her to walk past him without any action at all,” Adams told CNN, but Tamura “shot one of the security guards who was behind the desk.”

At the end of the shooting rampage, Tamura died by suicide at the offices of Rudin Management, on the building’s 33rd floor, authorities said.

“It appears as though he was going after the employees at the NFL,” Adams said on FOX 5.

It appeared Tamura “took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters,” Adams told CBS. “Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees.”

Four people were killed. Three have been identified: a security guard for the building; an executive at Blackstone who was a wife and mom; and a police officer who was a dad of two with a third on the way. The fourth worked at Rudin Management but has not been named, according to the family’s wishes.

A fifth shooting victim — an NFL employee, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell — was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. That victim was listed in stable condition on Tuesday morning, according to a source familiar with the individual’s status.

The shooter’s note

One page of the note found in Tamura’s pocket accused the NFL of concealing the dangers to players’ brains from playing football in order to maximize profits, sources said.

A second page mentioned CTE and blamed football. A third page asked, “Study my brain please. I’m sorry,” sources said.

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a brain disease linked to repeated hits to the head, often seen in military veterans and athletes including football players, hockey players and boxers. CTE can’t be diagnosed in a living person with certainty, but doctors may suspect it based on symptoms and history of head trauma. Symptoms include memory loss, mood changes, confusion and trouble thinking clearly.

Tamura, 27, played high school football in Los Angeles but did not play professionally. Police have found no evidence he suffered a traumatic brain injury or had CTE, sources said, and he has no known connection to the NFL. Tamura’s brain will be examined as part of his autopsy, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

What we know about the gunman

Tamura lived in Las Vegas where he was a surveillance department employee at the Horseshoe hotel and casino, a Horseshoe spokesperson said.

Police traced Tamura’s BMW’s movements through multiple states after it left Nevada on Saturday and entered New York on Monday, about two hours before the shooting, sources said.

Tamura had two Mental Health Crisis Holds in his background in Nevada, one in 2022 and the other in 2024, law enforcement sources said. Those holds typically allow a person to be detained for up to 72 hours if they are thought to be a danger to themselves or others. According to one source, when there is this type of hold in Nevada, officers have to transport the person to the hospital. Once that happens, medical staff take over and decide how long to hold the person.

The weapons

In Monday’s shooting, Tamura used an M4-style semiautomatic Palmetto State Armory PA-15 rifle equipped with a scope and a barrel flashlight, law enforcement sources told ABC News. In Tamura’s car at the time of the attack were a loaded Colt Python .357 caliber revolver, ammunition, medication and two cellphones, the sources said.

In June, someone at a gun show in Las Vegas called in a tip saying Tamura had purchased large amounts of ammunition and an aftermarket trigger, the sources said.

A Las Vegas police source said Tamura got his CCW, or concealed carry license, in 2022.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday issued an impassioned statement pushing for an assault weapons ban.

“New York has some of the strongest gun laws in the nation. We banned assault weapons. We strengthened our Red Flag Law. We closed dangerous loopholes,” she said, adding that “our laws only go so far” when weapons from other states are brought to New York.

“The American people are tired of thoughts and prayers,” the governor said. “Congress must summon the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and finally pass a national assault weapons ban before more innocent lives are stolen.”

Hochul has ordered flags on all state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and we must confront this violence head on,” she said.

President Donald Trump wrote on social media on Tuesday that he’s been briefed “on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love.”

“I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence,” he wrote. “My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds and Liz Neporent contributed to this report.

UC Berkeley professor ‘murdered in cold blood’ in Greece, family says
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A marketing professor at the University of California, Berkeley, was “murdered in cold blood” while visiting his children in Greece, according to his family.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, an associate marketing professor at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, was allegedly shot and killed in Athens on July 4 near the home where his two children — Zoe and Angelo — live, his younger brother Lukasz Jeziorski said in a statement. The children live with the victim’s ex-wife, according to ABC San Francisco station KGO.

His brother said there have not been any arrests in relation to the incident.

“I never thought something like this would happen to my family,” Lukasz Jeziorski said in a statement.

Lukasz Jeziorski told ABC News that his brother’s death “and the circumstances surrounding it are impossible to accept.”

The professor was allegedly in Greece to attend a child custody hearing, according to KGO. His brother told ABC News he wanted to bring his children to his hometown of Gdynia, Poland, “as he did every year,” and that he had also planned a trip to Disneyland Paris.

“He fought for them until the end,” his brother told ABC News.

Lukasz Jeziorski said he has “secured legal representation in Greece” and that the family will do “everything we can to ensure that justice is served.”

The victim’s father just passed away on June 4, with this incident — “another tragedy” — occurring exactly one month later, the professor’s brother said.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, who had over 15 years of experience in research and teaching, earned the reputation as a “leading expert in quantitative marketing, industrial organization and applied microeconomics,” according to his faculty profile. His research made “a contribution to a variety of markets, including mobile money in Africa, sponsored search advertising, radio broadcasting, car insurance and breast cancer prevention,” his bio says.

He had “always wanted” to go to the United States and had “fulfilled” a dream of buying an apartment in San Francisco last year, his brother told ABC News.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski loved playing the guitar, sci-fi movies, traveling and was “very sociable,” his brother told ABC News.

UC Berkeley Haas Dean Jennifer Chatman said in a statement provided to KGO that the school is “heartbroken” by the news of Przemyslaw Jeziorski’s death and that he was a “beloved member of our marketing faculty and Haas community.”

“While authorities are investigating what happened, our focus is on supporting our community during this difficult period. My heart goes out to Przemek’s family and loved ones. We will miss him,” Chatman said in a statement.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

Hellenic Police — Greece’s national police service — did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

9-year-old girl recounts moment she was bitten by shark while snorkeling in Florida
Tampa General Hospital. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(BOCA GRANDE, Fla.) — A 9-year-old girl who was bitten on the hand by a shark in Florida is speaking out about the terrifying moment she was attacked.

Leah Lendel was snorkeling near Boca Grande on June 11 when “something hard bit me and then tried to tug me away,” she said at a news conference Thursday alongside her parents and the doctors who treated her.

“Then I pick up my hand and it’s all in blood,” Leah said. “Then I started screaming with my mom.”

“There was so much blood in the water right next to me,” Leah’s mom, Nadia Lendel, said at the news conference. “In an instant, I knew it’s a shark attack.”

“I just started to scream to my husband,” Nadia Lendel recalled. Meanwhile, Leah’s “instincts kicked in” and she ran out of the water, her mom said.

“Then my dad was with me,” Leah said. “He picked me up and we ran to the road.”

Leah’s parents expressed their gratitude for the construction workers who were eating lunch on the beach and immediately ran to help them call 911 and put Leah’s arm in a tourniquet. Leah’s dad said EMS then responded within minutes.

Tampa General Hospital doctors praised the first responders for choosing to fly the two hours in the helicopter to their hospital where they said they had the expertise to help Leah within the six-hour window to save the tendons, tissue and muscle.

Doctors said they operated on Leah’s hand less than an hour after she came through the hospital doors.

At the hospital, “I was trying to hold myself together,” said Leah’s dad, Jay Lendel. “I think I was crying more than she was.”

Tampa General Hospital Dr. Alfred Hess said luckily a shark bite is not jagged, but leaves a clean cut on the wrist that doesn’t ruin all the tissue.

First Leah’s bone was stabilized and then doctors said they worked on blood flow. Some blood vessels were taken from Leah’s leg to help get blood flow back to her hand, the doctors said.

Leah will next undergo physical therapy, her doctors said, and eventually the pins in her hand will be removed.

“I’m just thankful for everybody,” Jay Lendel said. “I’m just very thankful she’s alive.”

Meanwhile, another shark bite was reported on Tuesday on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the leg and was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, according to the Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue.

There were 28 unprovoked shark bites in the U.S. last year, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File. Florida recorded the most with 14; South Carolina had two.

Just one shark attack in the U.S. last year — which occurred in Hawaii — was fatal, ISAF said.

Judge declares mistrial on rape count in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial
Michael Nagle-Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A New York judge has declared a mistrial on the third-degree rape count in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial on Thursday, after the jury foreman refused to return to deliberate.

The foreman had told Judge Curtis Farber on Wednesday that he was afraid to be in the same room with fellow jurors after he claimed they yelled at him to try and change his mind.

Asked if he would be willing to go back to the deliberation room Thursday, the foreman said, “No, I’m sorry.”

Farber will now dismiss the remaining jurors.

The former movie mogul was accused of sexually assaulting three women over a decade ago in New York City.

The mistrial comes a day after the jury convicted Weinstein on one count of criminal sex act involving Mimi Haley and acquitted him of another count of criminal sex act involving Kaja Sokola.

The third count related to an alleged assault on aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

All three women have publicly come forward and testified during the trial.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

