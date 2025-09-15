NYPD warns of further violence in the wake of Charlie Kirk, UnitedHealthcare CEO killings

NYPD warns of further violence in the wake of Charlie Kirk, UnitedHealthcare CEO killings

Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD, Dec. 19, 2024, in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — On the eve of court scheduled appearances for high-profile suspected gunmen Tyler Robinson and Luigi Mangione, a new law enforcement assessment warned of calls for further violence against politicians, business leaders and other dignitaries.

The assessment — prepared by the NYPD counterterrorism and intelligence bureau after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk — said the killing of the conservative pundit last week and UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late last year stems from the same toxic and violent atmosphere.

“The targeted attack occurred against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile threat environment in the U.S. amid ongoing concerns over the targeting of and violent threats persistently aimed at prominent political figures, CEOs, public officials, and other dignitaries. These individuals likely remain vulnerable at open-air speaking engagements and public events, which have been targeted by malicious actors seeking to advance political or ideological agendas and/or draw attention to unique personal grievances through violence,” the document, obtained by ABC News, said.

“This attack, along with a series of recent high-profile assaults linked to actors with a host of grievances, underscores the continued need for heightened vigilance among law enforcement officers and private-sector security personnel with dignitary/executive protection responsibilities. Rather than aligning with a single extremist ideology, malicious actors may adopt a personalized, hate-filled worldview drawn from a mix of beliefs, amplifying the risk of future attacks by lone offenders that glean tactical/targeting inspiration from prior acts of high-profile violence and find support in permissive online environments,” the bureau said in the document.

Robinson, the suspected gunman in Kirk’s killing, is expected to face capital murder charges in Utah on Tuesday. Authorities have said Robinson may have been “radicalized” online and that ammunition found in the gun used to kill Kirk included anti-fascist and meme-culture writings.

Luigi Mangione, who has been indicted on federal charges in the shooting of Thompson in Midtown, Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024, is due in a New York court on Tuesday when the judge is expected to rule on several outstanding motions, including defense motions to dismiss state murder charges and exclude certain evidence. Mangione has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have suggested Mangione inspired other violence, namely the shooting in July targeting the NFL headquarters at 345 Park Av. His attorneys have denied that.

The NYPD assessment said the killing of Kirk could likewise inspire others.

“Regardless of motive, this incident has, and likely will continue to, resonate with a wide range of violent extremists in perceived justifications and calls for further violence. Additionally, the high-profile nature of this assassination will likely be amplified in propaganda messaging and heavily exploited by malicious actors as well as adversarial nation-states in mis/dis/mal-information aimed at fomenting division,” the assessment said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

How US tariffs on Japan could impact Americans playing Nintendo video games
How US tariffs on Japan could impact Americans playing Nintendo video games
Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(TOKYO) — For Americans who were eagerly awaiting the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, the delay of U.S. pre-orders for the popular new gaming console this April was one indication of what’s to come if President Donald Trump’s planned 25% tariffs on all Japanese exports goes into effect on August 1, as he’s said it will in his latest letter to the Japanese government on July 7.

U.S. pre-orders of Nintendo’s next generation gaming console were delayed from April 9 to April 24 because of the impact of potential tariffs from the U.S., the company said at the time.

Nintendo moved forward with the planned June 5 launch date of the device in the U.S., selling 3.5 million consoles worldwide in the first four days on the market, but the delay for such a high-demand product suggests consumers could see greater impacts to products from the popular gaming company that are sold in the United States in the near future.

“There will be tariffs imposed on the devices, so definitely there will be impact,” Professor Yusuke Koyama who teaches economics and focuses his research on the gaming and animation industry at Shibaura Institute of Technology in Japan told ABC News.

“If the tariffs are fixed, and it’s clear that it’s going to be a long-term thing, they are definitely going to have to raise prices,” he added.Tariffs on Japanese exports aren’t the only issue Nintendo could face in the Trump tariff war, Koyama said.

The Nintendo Switch 2 devices are primarily manufactured outside of the U.S. in China and other countries in Southeast Asia. Because of this, the devices will be impacted by the tariffs not only on Japan but on other Asian countries as well, he added.

Nintendo previously had most of their devices made in China, but the company began shifting its production sites to other countries in Southeast Asia in 2019, during the first Trump administration, Koyama said.

“It is not an easy thing to move the production sites on the devices,” Koyama said.

Japanese electronics companies may have to restructure once they start to feel the impact from the U.S. tariffs, chief economist at the Japanese Dai-ichi Life Research Institute Hideo Kumano told ABC News.

“At the moment, people don’t really feel the impact, but recently some electronics companies announced their plans for restructuring,” Kumano told ABC News. “If such plans are actually executed, then people lose jobs … Such a negative impact might be felt by summer or autumn onwards.”

Nintendo has not announced any plans for restructuring publicly at this time, and Nintendo declined ABC News’ request for an interview.

If a Japanese company does business globally, it will be impacted by the coming tariffs, Kumano added. “All companies that do business globally will be impacted one way or another,” he said.

While Nintendo’s gaming consoles and physical products will be impacted, the games consumers can download won’t be subject to the new tariffs. While the U.S. consumer downloading ratio compared to purchasing of physical products is already high, Koyama said he could see this area of Nintendo’s business expand if the tariffs do cause other prices to increase.

“In the U.S., it already has a high downloading ratio, so I think that trend may just get stronger with this,” Koyama said. “In Japan, the packages are still more popular.”

Despite potential price hikes, Koyama predicts consumers will still purchase Nintendo products and games, because their games are unique compared to their competitors.

“Nintendo is producing games that you cannot find in other PC games or PlayStation games, so that’s why the games are very popular,” Koyama said. “I think the consumers will still buy.”

Japanese companies Kumano has spoken with said these tariffs are unlike anything they’ve seen before.

“I’ve actually had conversations with people from various companies, and they all say that things were changing so rapidly. This is the first experience for them to be involved in such rapid and dramatic change,” Kumano said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Idaho college killings: Kohberger’s deep study on crime
Idaho college killings: Kohberger’s deep study on crime
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (Kyle Green/Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — As part of his studies in the fall of 2022, then-criminology Washington State University Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger proposed researching criminals’ emotions and how they made decisions. In November, the scholar of crime would go on to stab four college students to death.

Buried in nearly 700 pages of evidence photos, the Idaho State Police released a trove of Kohberger’s homework assignments from his Pullman, Washington, apartment. The pictures were released in response to public records requests, including from ABC News.

They are among the thousands of pages of records now being released in the wake of Kohberger’s decision to plead guilty to killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in July.

“Not all criminal actions reflect a rational, instrumental process,” Kohberger wrote for one of his classes. “Crimes of passion involve reactive violence, which manifests due to intense emotional arousal, confounding notions of an exclusively cold, criminal calculus.”

He said he wanted to understand “how emotions, both positively and negatively valanced, influence the decision-making involved in burglary before, during and after crime-commission.” He suggested conducting “in-person, semi-structured” jailhouse interviews.

Investigators pored over everything they found among Kohberger’s possessions in order to help piece together a portrait of their suspect. Kohberger’s writings indicated that he had not only steeped himself in studying crime — he had shown desire to get inside criminals’ heads, according to investigators.

“That, in and of itself, would not make him a criminal. There’s others out there that are deeply fascinated in studying people that would never probably even consider committing the crime,” said Ed Jacobson, who was the FBI’s Acting Supervisor for the Couer d’Alene and Lewiston offices during the Moscow investigation.

“Once we arrested him, the [Behavioral Analysis Unit] is out there. They are going through the phones. They’re going through every bit of information we’ve gathered on this guy,” Jacobson said. “We’re looking for evidence we can show in court. They’re looking at it as the broader spectrum. They’re trying to get into this guy’s thinking patterns. It goes to knowledge, and potentially motive. Doesn’t make him guilty — but a lot of other stuff did.”

Prosecutors had planned to use Kohberger’s homework against him at trial. They would have used some of his assignments to show he had intently “studied crime” — and knew exactly how to cover his tracks after committing murder. “He had that knowledge and skill,” lead prosecutor Bill Thompson said at the July 2 plea hearing.

The now-admitted killer also wrote at length about how “procedural injustice” in the American system “has produced many false confessions.”

“False guilty pleas manifest due to a lack of judicial oversight and plea deals that seem to compel defendants to enter them,” Kohberger wrote. “If defendants fail to accept a plea bargain, prosecutors will pursue the strictest charges.”

“Some people simply plead guilty to crimes they did not commit as to choose the lesser of two evils,” he said. Kohberger also pointed to “eyewitness misidentification” as an issue and noted a potential remedy: “increasing video surveillance in public places.”

In another paper, Kohberger described how “imprudent application of prosecutorial power” fostered mass incarceration. He wrote about a 2005 murder case involving a woman who was convicted of her mother’s murder, and who later won her release. Kohberger wrote how the prosecutor “behaved highly unethically” and the woman was “forced” to “accept the evidence against her.”

“If she failed to comply, this would leave [the accused woman] with no future, and in an attempt to salvage what was left of her life, she acquiesced,” Kohberger wrote. “Though one cannot ascertain [her] actual guilt, her case is reminiscent of the rushed process that precipitates false imprisonment.”

Another seven-page paper explored what Kohberger called a “gruesome” stabbing murder case. “Blood pooled around him and was spattered on the walls and television near his body,” Kohberger said, describing how the victim was found. He noted grisly details from the scene “would be a reminder of the seriousness” of the crime to jurors. Kohberger added that the alleged killer’s DNA evidence was found at the scene which belied his “initial account.”

In an essay quiz dated Oct. 19, 2022, Kohberger discussed whether the death penalty is a “valid public policy, especially in the context of history and morality.” He argued that in fact, capital punishment is not effective.

“There is no evidence of deterrent effects, and there remains an even better argument that, rather than preventing anarchy and disorder, the divisive policy may increase it in due time,” Kohberger wrote. In his papers on the death penalty, he cited some of the same court decisions his lawyers would later use in an unsuccessful attempt to take the death penalty off the table in his own case.

By the end of the fall 2022 semester, Kohberger’s status at the university was in jeopardy, according to police records.

Just 11 days before he would carry out the quadruple killing, Kohberger was sent a letter from his graduate program how to adjust his behavior — or face further discipline.

The “improvement plan,” dated Nov. 2, 2022 and issued by WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, directed Kohberger to establish goals and meet with a supervisor weekly. Among the steps he was directed to take was to “make sure weekly goals are progressively harder to ensure progress throughout the rest of the semester.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Senate report highlights resources denied for Trump events in 2024
Senate report highlights resources denied for Trump events in 2024
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(BUTLER, Pa.) — Senate Homeland Security And Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Rand Paul released a final report Sunday on the committee’s findings from its investigation into the assassination attempt by Thomas Crooks targeting then-candidate Donald Trump, marking one year since the events in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The report has few new details and is largely a rehashing of information that was already known about the shooting. It largely mirrors a preliminary report on the investigation put forward by then-committee Chairman Gary Peters in September 2024.

The report outlines what Paul calls “stunning failures by the United States Secret Service that allowed then-former President Donald J. Trump to be shot on July 13, 2024.”

“The truth is, President Trump, and the nation, was fortunate. The once-again President survived despite being shot in the head. Since that day, there has been another attempt on his life and further threats to do him harm, including most recently a renewed threat from Iran. This report reveals a disturbing pattern of communication failures and negligence that culminated in a preventable tragedy. What happened was inexcusable and the consequences imposed for the failures so far do not reflect the severity of the situation,” Paul’s report says.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement Sunday that his agency “will continue to work cooperatively with the committee as we move forward in our mission.”

“Following the events of July 13, the Secret Service took a serious look at our operations and implemented substantive reforms to address the failures that occurred that day,” Curran said. “The Secret Service appreciates the continued support of President Trump, Congress, and our federal and local partners who have been instrumental in providing crucial resources needed to support the agency’s efforts.”

The report stems from the committee’s bipartisan investigation launched shortly after the attack on July 13, 2024. It is based on 75,000 pages of document produced to the committee, according to the report.

The report’s findings highlight many that have already been reported about the attempted shooting of Trump, including what it describes as “unacceptable failures” in planning and execution of the Butler rally.

In particular, it highlights, as previously reported, communication failures that led to vulnerabilities on the day. It focuses on a previously reported breakdown of communications between local law enforcement and the USSS.

The report notes instances leading up to the Butler rally in which the Secret Service headquarters denied or left unfulfilled requests for additional resources to support Trump during the campaign. They highlight an instance in which a request for countersnipers at a rally in South Carolina went unfulfilled, though there were countersnipers at the Butler rally.

It also highlights that lack of countersnipers at Trump’s July 9, 2024, rally in Doral even after a briefing the day before from the USSS Protective Intelligence Division led to the July 9 determination by USSS that counter snipers should be present at all of Trump’s outdoor rallies due to intelligence reflecting increased risks at outdoor events.

The report also highlights other instances of other resources, such as Counter Assault Teams and drones, being denied for various Trump events in 2024.

The report argues there has been “insufficient accountability” for USSS officials involved in the incident. Paul, according to the report, subpoenaed USSS for records related to the “disciplinary actions” taken against personnel involved in planning the Butler rally earlier this month. The produced documents revealed that six individuals have faced disciplinary action, and the report argues that the penalties received were “too weak to match the severity of the failures”.

Paul also says that Kimberley Cheatle, the former USSS director, made false statements when testifying before Congress following the attack. Cheatle told the committee that there were “no requests that were denied” for the Butler rally, but the committee found evidence of “at least two instances of assets being denied by the USSS headquarters” related to the Butler rally. The report asserts that former Acting Director Ronald Rowe’s testimony was also “misleading.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.