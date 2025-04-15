Obama blasts Trump administration’s ‘unlawful’ Harvard demands

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Barack Obama in a statement late Monday praised Harvard University for rejecting President Donald Trump’s demands as the university faces a funding freeze for alleged inaction on antisemitism.

“Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions — rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect,” Obama posted on X. “Let’s hope other institutions follow suit.”

Obama’s remark came after Harvard University said on Monday it was refusing to comply with a series of demands from the Trump administration. On Monday evening, the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism announced a multibillion-dollar freeze on funding to the university. (Harvard University has said it is committed to fighting antisemitism and to making changes to create a welcoming environment.)

Obama, an alumnus of Harvard Law School, did not address the funding freeze.

In recent remarks at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, Obama had said he was concerned about the White House’s moves against universities.

“I don’t think what we just witnessed in terms of economic policy and tariffs is going to be good for America, but that’s a specific policy. I’m more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech,” Obama said, according to a transcript of his remarks.

He had also called on universities not to give into what he framed as intimidation.

“If you are a university, you may have to figure out, are we in fact doing things right? Have we in fact violated our own values, our own code, violated the law in some fashion? If not and you’re just being intimidated, well, you should be able to say, that’s why we got this big endowment,” Obama said, according to the transcript.

“We’ll stand up for what we believe in and we’ll pay our researchers for a while out of that endowment and we’ll give up the extra wing or the fancy gymnasium — that we can delay that for a couple of years because academic freedom might be a little more important,” he added.

Trump, on Tuesday morning, called for Harvard to lose its tax-exempt status after the university said it would not comply with the Trump administration’s series of demands.

“Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?’ Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform.

Harvard University is exempt from federal income tax because it is an educational institution. It is also exempt from Massachusetts state income tax, according to the university.

Asked during a press briefing on Tuesday how serious Trump is about his call for Harvard to lose its tax-exempt status, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president has been “quite clear they must follow federal law.”

“He also wants to see Harvard apologize, and Harvard should apologize for the egregious antisemitism that took place on their college campus against Jewish American students,” she said.

Leavitt also claimed the university has not taken the administration’s demands seriously in response to a question on the funding freeze.

“All the president is asking don’t break federal law, and then you can have your federal funding,” she said.

ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh, Peter Charalambous, Selina Wang and Arthur Jones II contributed to this report.

1st lawsuits targeting foreign aid freeze bemoan ‘chaos’ in Trump order
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In a pair of lawsuits filed over the past 24 hours, several nonprofit groups that rely on government funds to provide healthcare and other services abroad are accusing the Trump administration of failing to disperse congressionally approved funds by freezing all foreign aid for 90 days.

One suit, brought by the American Bar Association on behalf of several nongovernment aid groups, claimed that President Donald Trump’s aid freeze amounts to an “unlawful and unconstitutional exercise of executive power that has created chaos” around the globe, according to the lawsuit brought Tuesday morning by the ABA.

The lawsuit alleged the foreign aid freeze is unlawful, exceeds Trump’s authority as president and is causing havoc.

“One cannot overstate the impact of that unlawful course of conduct: on businesses large and small forced to shut down their programs and let employees go; on hungry children across the globe who will go without; on populations around the world facing deadly disease; and on our constitutional order,” the ABA said in the filing.

The plaintiffs allege that Trump’s executive order, signed on his first day in office and titled “Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid,” violated federal laws governing the administration of executive agencies and overstepped Trump’s authority as president.

“Neither the President nor his subordinates have authority to thwart duly enacted statutes and substitute their own funding preferences for those Congress has expressed through legislation,” the lawsuit said.

“One cannot overstate the impact of that unlawful course of conduct,” the ABA said in the suit. “On businesses large and small forced to shut down their programs and let employees go; on hungry children across the globe who will go without; on populations around the world facing deadly disease; and on our constitutional order.”

In a separate suit brought late Monday by the nonprofit advocacy group Public Citizen on behalf of the healthcare nonprofit AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition, the plaintiffs claimed that Trump’s executive order has affected “millions across the world” who rely on lifesaving HIV/AIDS medication backed by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

AVAC said in the suit that it has already had to lay off several members of its staff, which threatens to cripple its ability to operate even if its funding return.

“So when Defendants promise to ‘decide to continue [some] program[s] in the same or modified form’ … it is clear they have not grappled with the reality that those programs may not be able to be revived,” the suit claimed.

Both suits cited the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which makes it difficult for a president to try to avoid spending money allocated by the legislative branch. Both suits requested the courts intervene to reinstate the federal funding and issue temporary restraining orders on Trump’s foreign aid freeze.

ABC News’ Karen Faulders, Peter Charalambous, Will Steakin and Ben Siegel contributed to this report.

Trump signs executive order to expand ‘clean’ coal, but there’s no such thing
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to expand the mining and use of coal in the U.S., calling it “beautiful, clean coal.”

During a ceremony at the White House, surrounded by hard-hat-clad coal miners, Trump signed the “Unleashing American Energy” executive order that follows the president’s recent promises to oversee a boost of coal production in the U.S.

The action directs the Interior Department to facilitate coal leases for millions of acres of public lands. Trump’s order also directs the Energy Department and other agencies to research if coal can be used to supply electricity for artificial intelligence data centers.

The comments Tuesday follow plans announced last month for a sweeping rollback of longstanding regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency — which the Trump administration has called the “biggest deregulatory action in U.S. history.”

Several of the 31 actions announced by the agency in March targeted prior regulations meant to restrict emissions and pollution related to the use of coal. Chief among these was the announcement to “reconsider” President Joe Biden’s “Clean Power Plan 2.0,” which was a group of regulations targeting coal and natural gas power plants announced last year.

The “Clean Power Plan 2.0” tightened the emissions standards for coal-fired power plants for toxic metals like mercury and forced plants to control and clean coal ash released during their operations. But during his campaign, Trump spoke favorably about using more coal to power America’s energy needs.

Coal is an abundant, energy-dense resource with a higher concentration in the U.S. than any other country in the world, but it is also a fossil fuel and creates carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas) when burned, which contributes to global warming and human-amplified climate change. Coal emissions can also lead to health issues, including respiratory illness, lung disease, acid rain, smog, and neurological and developmental damage.

While coal-fired electricity has become “cleaner than ever,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy, the fossil fuel is still responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions and environment-polluting coal ash. So “clean coal” is a bit of a misnomer, sometimes referring to types of technology used to physically clean coal before it is burned or capture carbon related to its burning, according to Michelle Solomon, senior policy analyst at Energy Innovation.

“Burning coal could never be technically considered clean regardless of the treatment applied to it before combustion – it will always emit the largest concentration of greenhouse gases of any fossil fuel, and soil and water pollution from coal and coal ash (what’s left after it’s burned) will never go away,” Solomon said. “Even the best technologies that reduce air pollutants like sulfur and nitrogen oxides still allow many of these to get through.”

These technologies are also not widely used in the U.S. According to a December 2023 report from the Congressional Budget Office, 15 carbon capture and storage facilities are operating in the United States. And none of them are being used at coal-burning power plants. The CBO also found that the 15 facilities can capture “0.4% of percent of the United States’ total annual emissions of CO2.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the most significant factor in recent reductions of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. has been the decline in coal usage. In 2022, coal-fired electricity generation was largely replaced by other sources, primarily natural gas and renewables. As the production of cleaner alternatives continues to grow, the reliance on coal to meet the country’s energy needs continues to diminish.

ABC News’ Climate Unit contributed to this report.

Over 1,900 researchers describe ‘assault’ on science by White House: ‘We see real danger’
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Nearly 2,000 scientists, engineers and researchers penned an open letter this week to President Donald Trump’s administration, calling for a stop to its “assault” on science.

The letter was signed by elected members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, a congressional chartered organization that provides independent analysis and helps inform public policy decisions.

The group made clear the signatories are expressing their own views and not those of the National Academies or their home institutions.

“We are speaking out as individuals. We see real danger in this moment,” the letter said, in part. “We hold diverse political beliefs, but we are united as researchers in wanting to protect independent scientific inquiry. We are sending this SOS to sound a clear warning: the nation’s scientific enterprise is being decimated.”

“We call on the administration to cease its wholesale assault on U.S. science, and we urge the public to join this call,” the letter continued.

The group called out the Trump administration for actions including the ending funding for research, firing scientists and removing public access to data.

Recently, several active research grants related to studies involving LGBTQ+ issues, as well as gender identity and diversity, equity and inclusion, were canceled at the National Institutes of Health. According to termination letters sent to researchers at various universities that were reviewed by ABC News, the projects were canceled because they did not serve the “priorities” of the current administration.

Additionally, earlier this year staff were laid off across the Department of Health and Human Services as part of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency effort to shrink the size of the federal government.

Earlier this month, HHS also appeared to have taken down a webpage from the Office of the Surgeon General that included an advisory on gun violence. In a statement to ABC News, the HHS said that the department “and the Office of the Surgeon General are complying with President Trump’s Executive Order on Protecting Second Amendment Rights.”

The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on the letter.

“If our country’s research enterprise is dismantled, we will lose our scientific edge,” the letter goes on. “Other countries will lead the development of novel disease treatments, clean energy sources, and the new technologies of the future. Their populations will be healthier, and their economies will surpass us in business, defense, intelligence gathering, and monitoring our planet’s health. The damage to our nation’s scientific enterprise could take decades to reverse.”

The letter comes as layoffs begin at HHS, including at the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to lose their jobs in this round of layoffs, an amount that could significantly alter the department’s roles and abilities. That’s in addition to the nearly 10,000 who have already left the agency in the last few months through buyout offers or early retirements.

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie, Cheyenne Haslett and Etic Strauss contributed to this report.

