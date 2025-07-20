Off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in NYC park

Off-duty Border Patrol agent shot in NYC park

WABC

(NEW YORK) — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot and wounded just before midnight on Sunday in a New York City park under the George Washington Bridge and police said one person in custody is being investigated for the crime, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded at 11:51 p.m. Saturday in Fort Washington Park in the Washington Heights neighborhood of upper Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department.

A 42-year-old victim, who police sources told ABC New York affiliate station WABC is a federal Border Patrol agent, was shot in the face and arm during the incident.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was recovering from his injuries on Sunday and is expected to survive, police said.

One person was taken into custody and police said they are investigating whether the person was involved in the shooting, authorities said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Investigators are probing whether the shooting stemmed from an apparent robbery.

The shooting occurred near the Little Red Lighthouse in Fort Washington Park, which is directly beneath the George Washington Bridge, police said.

The New York shooting comes roughly two weeks after a gunman opened fire at the entrance to the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas.

The suspect in the July 7 shooting, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, fired “many rounds” at the federal building that houses the U.S. Border Patrol office at the McAllen International Airport, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, fired at the entrance to the federal building that houses the U.S. Border Patrol offices at the McAllen International Airport, Rodriguez said at a news conference.

The suspect was confronted and killed by Border Patrol agents and local police, according to McAllen police and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Two police officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured in the attack, according to the DHS.

The motive for the McAllen shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Digital design firm agrees to block 3D guns, following letter from Manhattan DA
Digital design firm agrees to block 3D guns, following letter from Manhattan DA
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — One of the world’s largest digital design platforms, Thingiverse, is taking new steps to block 3D-printed guns and gun parts after investigators in New York discovered an alarming number of design files for 3D-printed weapons available for download.

Thingiverse began deploying automated technology to rapidly detect and remove digital files for 3D-printed firearms.

“Thingiverse is committed to fostering a safe, welcoming, and collaborative environment for its global community. As part of this commitment, we regularly review and update our policies and procedures to help prevent the sharing of unlawful and harmful content, such as weapons and illegal materials, as outlined in our Acceptable Use Policy,” the company said in a statement.

“Following discussions with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office about concerns around untraceable firearms, we are taking additional steps to improve our content moderation efforts,” they added.

Untraceable ghost guns have become an increasing problem. One hundred and fifty ghost guns were seized in New York City in 2020. The number tripled in 2024.

More recently, the ghost guns have evolved into weapons that can be made with nothing more than a 3D printer and a computer. A user can download a design file for Glock and print it within a few hours, concealed from public view.

Earlier this year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent letters to 3D printing companies asking them to help combat the spread of homemade guns, which he called a “growing threat.”

Luigi Mangione allegedly used a 3D-printed gun and silencer in the assassination-style killing of United Healthcare chief executive Brian Thompson. Mangione pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Bragg called on the companies to remove online blueprints, known as CAD files, that can be used to print firearms and gun parts without a background check.

Before an individual can use a 3D printer, they need digital designs for the product they want to manufacture, commonly in the form of “STL”, “3MF”, or “OBJ” files. In the case of Thingiverse, one of the largest platforms in the digital design space, investigators from the district attorney’s office and the NYPD found hundreds of CAD files for 3D-printed weapons, alarming both law enforcement and the company.

As Thingiverse grew, its existing security measures could not keep up with weapons-related CAD files. Its engineers souped them up and a recent test found a significant number of those files no longer available, according to the district attorney’s office.

“Combating the proliferation of 3D-printed weapons remains a top priority for the Office, and I am grateful to Thingiverse for its willingness to collaborate on addressing this urgent issue,” Bragg said. “It’s good faith efforts to stop the spread of 3D-printed weapons into our communities should serve as a model for other 3D printing and digital design companies.”

This week, Bragg sent a similar letter to Bambu Lab, a China-based manufacturer of 3D printers.

“The risk your product creates, as 3D printers are used more and more frequently in schools and homes, is unacceptable,” Bragg wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by ABC News.

He called on Bambu Lab to adopt a security measure used by a different company that checks print jobs against a database of gun blueprints and uses AI to attempt to recognize the shapes of common gun parts.

When a user opts into this program, it blocks prints of detected firearms.

“In order to protect your customers and our residents, and to provide additional roadblocks in the acquisition of illicit firearms, I urge that you implement similar security features as a default standard for all users of your product,” the DA wrote.

“Additionally, it is paramount that you explicitly ban the creation of illegal weapons in your company’s user agreement, as your user’s agreement makes no mention of rules regarding the use of Bambu technology for weapons acquisition.”

The district attorney’s office conceded the measure will not stop the proliferation of ghost guns, but the goal is to make it harder for people to find the designs to create them.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Co-conspirator arrested in Palm Springs fertility clinic explosion, officials say
Co-conspirator arrested in Palm Springs fertility clinic explosion, officials say

(PALM SPRINGS, Calif.) — The FBI has arrested a co-conspirator in last month’s car bombing outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic, with officials saying he provided large quantities of ammonium nitrate to the suspect killed in the blast.

Daniel Park has been charged with conspiracy to manufacture an unregistered device and terrorism, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. Park was arrested Tuesday night at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York after being detained in Poland on May 30, officials said at a press conference Wednesday.

The primary suspect in the case, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, was found dead next to the detonated vehicle, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s LA field office said last month.

Park allegedly shipped from Seattle approximately 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate, an explosive precursor commonly used to construct homemade bombs, to Bartkus as part of a plot related to the pair’s nihilist beliefs, according to officials. Park also allegedly paid for an additional 90 pounds of the substance in the days leading up to the Palm Springs attack, officials said.

Federal investigators allege the materials were used in the car bombing. Investigators have already conducted searches at Park’s home, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Park also allegedly spent two weeks visiting the main suspect’s home in late January and early February of this year, the officials said. The two are believed to have been conducting experiments together in the main suspect’s garage.

Park is expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday afternoon before he’s transported to California, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors are asking that he be held without release. The suspects targeted the fertility clinic because they believed that new life should not be created, investigators said at the press conference Wednesday.

“The subject had nihilistic ideations, and this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility,” Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said last month. “Make no mistake, we are treating this, as I said yesterday, as an intentional act of terrorism.”

While Park allegedly traveled to Bartkus’ house in January and February, investigators do not believe he was in the area at the time of the bombing. He allegedly fled to Europe after the bombing, officials said.

At least four other people were injured in the explosion last month. The explosion led to a fire and the collapse of a nearby building.

The clinic, the American Reproductive Center of Palm Springs, said no members of its staff were harmed, and its lab — including all eggs, embryos and reproductive materials — were undamaged in the attack.

The clinic is currently seeing patients at a temporary location across the street from its main building.

“We’re grateful to share that consultations, follow-ups, and ultrasounds are continuing with minimal disruption, and our team has made a nearly seamless transition. We’re also in the process of finalizing our new IVF lab and surgery center, and we look forward to resuming those services very soon,” the clinic said in a statement on social media last week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Some 55,000 Los Angeles County workers walk out in 2-day strike, pausing operations
Some 55,000 Los Angeles County workers walk out in 2-day strike, pausing operations
KABC

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Approximately 55,000 of Los Angeles County’s workers have taken to the streets downtown in a massive, two-day protest — affecting a range of industries, from public services and health care to libraries and park management.

Members of the labor union SEIU Local 721 began the strike on Monday night, saying in a press release that failed contract negotiations and 44 alleged labor law violations sparked the walkout.

The strike also comes nearly four months after the devastating spate of wildfires burned through parts of Los Angeles County in January, causing billions in damage and a strain on public workers, the union said.

“This is the workforce that got LA County through emergency after emergency: the January wildfires, public health emergencies, mental health emergencies, social service emergencies and more,” David Green, SEIU 721’s executive director and president, who has worked as an L.A. County children’s social worker for more than two decades said in the union’s release.

“From the San Fernando Valley to the San Gabriel Valley, from the foothills to the beaches, all across LA County, we get the job done. That’s why we have had it with the labor law violations and demand respect for our workers,” Green added.

The union claims the alleged labor violations include refusal to bargain with union members in good faith, surveillance and retaliation against SEIU 721 members engaged in union activity, restricting union organizers’ access to worksites and contracting out of SEIU 721-represented positions.

Additionally, the union claims the county’s proposal had a 0% increase for workers’ cost of living while its board of supervisors financed a $205 million downtown skyscraper for new office space.

“These are the very same people telling the workforce – and taxpayers – that there is no money for more services or frontline staff,” the union said in the release.

In a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, L.A. County’s Chief Executive Office said it’s “committed to negotiating in good faith with SEIU 721, and we are disappointed that the union is opting to stage a strike that will affect residents and impact service delivery at a time of great public need.”

The department added that it “disputes the union’s assertion that the County has engaged in unfair labor practices.”

The county also cited “unprecedented stresses on our budget” including a $4 billion settlement of thousands of childhood sexual assault claims brought under AB 218, a projected $2 billion in impacts related to the January wildfires and recovery and the potentially catastrophic loss of hundreds of millions or more in federal funding, according to the statement.

Speaking with ABC News’ Los Angeles affiliate KABC, L.A. County’s Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport said, “We have to monitor our revenues” and explained that the county’s growth from property taxes is declining.

“Our revenues are down because interest rates are up, and the number of houses that have been sold over the last couple of years have been declining. Our main source of revenue are local property taxes, so even though we get growth every year from property taxes, the amount of that growth is declining,” Davenport said.

The county is planning to meet with union workers Tuesday night, according to KABC.

Marking the first strike of it kind for the union, SEIU 721 members include health, public health and mental health care professionals; social workers; parks and recreation staff; social services eligibility workers; public works personnel; clerical workers; custodians; coroner personnel; beaches and harbors staff; and traffic and lighting personnel, according to the release.

The strike could impact non-urgent health clinics, libraries, wildfire debris removal, homeless encampment enforcement and trash pickup services, according to the union.

Further information on closures and service delays can be found out lacounty.gov/closures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.