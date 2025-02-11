Off-duty corrections officer killed in ‘targeted’ attack: Police
(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — An off-duty corrections officer in Florida was shot and killed in a “targeted attack,” according to police.
The incident occurred at 7:32 p.m. when deputies from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office in Florida were dispatched to reports of gunfire in the 1400 block of NW Avenue D, in Belle Glade, according to a statement from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday
“The victim is an off-duty PBSO Corrections Deputy, who was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, but unfortunately was pronounced dead shortly after arriving,” authorities said. “Further investigation determined that this incident was targeted.”
Officials have not yet named the deputy but did confirm that the officer killed was 39-years-old and had been with the agency for three years, police said.
Authorities also did not release any information on their investigation or why they were able to conclude that the attack was targeted at the officer involved.
A ceremonial escort took place on Tuesday evening in honor of the slain offifer from St. Mary’s Hospital to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
“We are distraught to say the least,” said the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said that additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
(NEW YORK) — The man charged with setting a woman on fire and killing her as she slept on a New York City subway car is due in court on Friday.
Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33, made his first court appearance on Tuesday and was held without bail. He has not entered a plea.
Zapeta-Calil was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree arson.
Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the unidentified victim was asleep on a stationary F train in Brooklyn when a man approached her and lit her clothes on fire with a lighter, police said.
Authorities do not believe the two knew each other and did not have a previous interaction, police said.
The suspect left the subway car after the incident, but images of him were captured on officers’ body cameras because the suspect stayed at the scene, sitting on a nearby bench, according to police. Those images were released as police requested the public’s assistance in identifying the man.
Three high school students recognized him and contacted police, authorities said.
Zapeta-Calil was taken into custody in a subway car at Manhattan’s Herald Square on Sunday evening. Police said he was found with a lighter in his pocket.
Zapeta-Calil, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He told authorities he does not know what happened, but he identified himself in the surveillance images.
(NEW YORK) — In the days since President Donald Trump assumed office, many people online have begun expressing alarm to find they were unwittingly following Trump on Instagram and Facebook.
Across social media, posts have proliferated by people concerned after discovering they were automatically following accounts for Trump, as well as Vice President JD Vance, first lady Melania Trump and the White House.
Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, denied claims they forced users to follow the accounts.
The accounts are managed by the current presidential administration, and switch over when a new administration takes office, a spokesperson for Meta said.
Former President Joe Biden’s account remains archived under another handle, @potus46archive.
“People were not made to automatically follow any of the official Facebook or Instagram accounts for the President, Vice President or First Lady,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on Threads. “Those accounts are managed by the White House so with a new administration, the content on those Pages changes. This is the same procedure we followed during the last presidential transition.”
Stone also addressed concerns that people were unable to follow the accounts, saying, “It may take some time for follow and unfollow requests to go through as these accounts change hands.”
The company made the same transition in 2021, handing the Facebook and Instagram accounts for the president, vice president, first lady and White House from Trump’s administration to that of President Joe Biden.
The same process took place in 2017, when President Barack Obama’s administration passed its accounts on to the Trump administration.
“In 2017, we worked with both the Obama Administration and incoming Trump Administration to make sure the transition of their Facebook and Instagram accounts was seamless on January 20th, and we expect to do the same here,” Meta, then known as Facebook, told Reuters in 2020.
Instagram users also expressed concern they were temporarily unable to search for the words “Democrat” or “Democrats.”
Meta said they were aware of the issue, and said it was a glitch affecting “a number of different hashtags on Instagram — not just those on the left.”
“We’re working quickly to resolve this,” Stone, the Meta spokesperson, said in another post.
The online uproar comes on the heels of the inauguration, where Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — along with several other high-profile tech CEOs — were in attendance.
Meta announced earlier this month they would end fact-checking on their platforms, which was put in place after the 2016 election.
Critics have accused the recent move of being a partisan effort to appease Trump, who has repeatedly slammed the company for alleged anti-conservative bias.
In a video posted by the company, Zuckerberg said fact-checking had proven to be “too politically biased” and had destroyed “more trust than they’ve created.”
“The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech,” Zuckerberg added.
(NEW ORLEANS, LA) — Witnesses described scenes of carnage in the wake of a car-ramming attack early Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans that left at least 10 dead and dozens injured.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was allegedly “hell-bent” on killing as many people as possible when he steered a pickup truck around barricades and plowed into a crowd of people ringing in the New Year, according to New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick.
One witness, Paul S., who asked ABC News to withhold his full name, said he had watched a fireworks display and went back to his hotel, going to bed around 2:00 a.m. CT. A little over an hour later, he woke up to popping sounds.
“We heard a ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ sound, followed by a sound that sounded like fireworks going off, like a big firework all at once, and it turned out that was the crash,” he said.
Paul said he peeked through the curtains to see what was occurring and saw police officers telling people in buildings to stay inside. He then went onto the balcony and started recording the aftermath of the attack.
“There’s litter all over the sidewalks, and then there were bodies laid up next to garbage cans and people rushing to give aid,” he said. “There were…these really bright lights out on Bourbon Street…and that illuminated the scene where you could look up and down a block and see it completely empty except for the bodies that were on the ground.”
“The one detail that feels the worst was a man who was in a wheelchair, who was clearly knocked out of it and on the ground in pain. It’s just right next to where the carpark ended,” Paul added.
Paul said he did not see the suspect but was able to see four bullet holes in the rear windshield of the pickup truck allegedly used in the attack.
Another witness, Jimmy Cothran, told ABC News’ Morgan Norwood he and his group ducked into a Bourbon Street nightclub when the commotion began.
Shortly after he entered the club, he said five girls ran in “frantically” and hid under chairs.
Cothran said he ran upstairs to the club’s balcony and witnessed “body after body mangled just as far as you could see. We counted 10, and at least six were instantly clearly deceased. Some were very clearly deceased, but others were yelling out. … It’s a lot to process.”
Cothran added that he saw some bodies in the street that bore tire marks.
“It looked like something out of a movie the way the bodies were mangled,” he said. “These people are never going to wake up.”
Dan McFee, another witness to the attack, had a close encounter with the suspect’s vehicle while standing on Canal Street, which intersects with Bourbon Street.
McFee said he was waiting for an Uber and saw the suspect’s pick-up truck. He heard tires “screeching” and the truck turned right onto Bourbon Street.
“It was heading directly towards me and the female friend I had with me. I basically wrapped my arms around her and threw ourselves to the right,” he told ABC News’ Diane Macedo.
McFee said he’s not sure if he was hit by the truck or by some debris but said he and his friend were flown into the air and came back down on the sidewalk.
He said he saw the truck barreling down the street, hitting other New Year’s Eve revelers and heard gunshots. He did not see the suspect inside the vehicle.
McFee added that he and his friend escaped with minor injuries.
“I believe we’re all alright. Fortunately, we had bumps and bruises and scrapes but no serious injuries,” he said.
The suspect was allegedly firing a gun as he mowed people down, law enforcement officials said. He was shot and killed by police when he got out of his vehicle with an assault rifle, the officials said.
ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.