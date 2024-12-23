Officer fatally shot at supermarket, suspect in custody: Police

WTVD

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) — A North Carolina police officer was fatally shot while responding to a report of a person with a gun inside a supermarket, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Monday morning at a Food Lion in Greensboro, police said.

Greensboro officer Michael Horan was fatally injured after responding to the call about a “man with a firearm” inside the store, police said.

“The circumstances of what led to the shooting are currently being investigated,” Greensboro Assistant Police Chief MJ Harris said during a press briefing on Monday.

The shooting suspect fled the scene and was taken into custody following a high-speed chase, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said. There is no threat to the public, Harris said.

No further details on the suspect have been released.

Horan had been a sworn officer with the Greensboro Police Department since early 2018.

“He was an excellent officer,” Harris said. “He had an outstanding reputation inside the department and the community.”

Horan previously served for 18 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, during which he received an award for rescuing a father and son from rip currents, according to the police department.

“Simply put, we are heartbroken,” Greensboro City Manager Trey Davis said at the briefing.

The Greensboro Police Department requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to take the lead on the investigation into the shooting.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that “significant state law enforcement personnel” were sent to help with the response.

A Food Lion spokesperson said they are cooperating with authorities and the store will remain closed amid the investigation.

“Food Lion is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred at our store,” the spokesperson said. “We express our deepest condolences to the officer’s family and friends.”

“We are providing resources to support our associates during this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

