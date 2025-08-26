Officer killed during police pursuit after suspect intentionally strikes him: Police

Officer killed during police pursuit after suspect intentionally strikes him: Police

Kansas Bureau of Investigation

(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) — A 26-year-old Kansas police officer was killed when police say a suspect intentionally plowed into him while fleeing authorities during a pursuit.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Officer Hunter Simoncic was deploying stop sticks in response to the pursuit early Tuesday when the suspect drove toward him and struck him, then continued to flee the area, police said.

Simoncic was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect — Dennis Mitchell III, 31, of Kansas City — was taken into custody after crashing the vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

“This was an intentional act, a willful act, to evade custody by striking the officer,” Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman said during a press briefing Tuesday, calling the death of the officer “devastating.”

“It’s just difficult. It makes no sense,” he said. “I have no words for it.”

The incident unfolded shortly around 12:30 a.m., when officers with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired, according to the KBI. Officers shortly found Mitchell unconscious in the driver’s seat of a truck, the KBI said.

“As officers approached the driver, he woke up and fled the scene,” the KBI said in a release.

Mitchell abandoned the vehicle for another truck that was “stashed in the woods” and continued fleeing from officers, Oakman said.

During the pursuit, Simoncic exited his vehicle to stage stop sticks, in an attempt to safely puncture and deflate the tires on the fleeing vehicle, police said.

“The suspect continued through the stop sticks and veered his vehicle directly at Officer Simoncic, striking him at the scene,” Oakman said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Mitchell crashed the truck, KBI said. He was taken into custody and treated at an area hospital before being booked into the Wyandotte County Jail, according to the KBI.

He also faces charges of vehicular homicide, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft, criminal possession of a firearm, and aggravated failure to appear, the KBI said. Formal charges are pending, police said. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

Police later learned that both trucks driven by the suspect had been reported stolen, according to the KBI.

Oakman said the suspect has several outstanding warrants, but did not go into detail amid the investigation, which is being conducted by the KBI.

Simoncic was following protocol in deploying the stage sticks, the police chief said.

“This was a situation that we do across the metro thousands of times a year, deploying stop sticks, and this individual felt the need to run Hunter down and kill him,” Oakman said. “That is not a vehicle accident. This was an intentional act of homicide on a police officer.”

Simoncic, who was from Galesburg, Kansas, graduated from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Police Academy in 2023. He is survived by his mother, father and brother, Oakman said.

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner condemned the “shameful acts of violence” in the community.

“I went to the hospital — what words do you say to a family, a brother, a mother and a father, grieving, knowing that that life has been snuffed out and it didn’t have to be?” Garner said during the press briefing.

Simoncic volunteered to read and mentor children in local schools, the mayor said, adding, “That says a lot about the type of individual he was.”

“My heart hurts for this police department, for our chief, for his command staff, for all the men and women of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, for all our public safety professionals, for our community,” Garner said. “I just don’t have a lot of words to say to comfort this community. And sometimes, saying, ‘Thoughts and prayers,’ just isn’t enough. It’s just going to take a lot more than that.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Immigrant rights groups say ICE officers ‘ambush noncitizens’ in courthouse arrests, ask judge to intervene
Immigrant rights groups say ICE officers ‘ambush noncitizens’ in courthouse arrests, ask judge to intervene
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Immigrant rights groups are asking a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to provide “emergency relief” and bar the Trump administration from continuing to ramp up its use of expedited removal.

The motion, filed on Tuesday, is part of an ongoing lawsuit that is challenging the administration’s expansion of the process which allows the government to quickly expel migrants sometimes without going before a judge.

The filing has taken a renewed sense of urgency for the groups. In recent weeks, there’s been a dramatic spike of arrests in courthouses after DHS moves to dismiss cases against migrants in removal proceedings.

“With no advance notice to the noncitizens, Defendants are moving for [immigration judges] to dismiss people’s removal proceedings; arresting and detaining people who have appeared for their court hearings as directed; and placing them in expedited removal proceedings, thereby denying them any meaningful opportunity to be heard before quickly removing them,” the groups wrote in the filing.

The filing added, “This aggressive new implementation of the Rule and Guidance has sown fear in immigrant communities, as noncitizens who have been complying with their legal obligations now face the risk of arrest and summary deportation at their next court dates.”

The groups accuse ICE officers of coordinating with Department of Homeland Security attorneys and “stationing themselves in immigration courts” to “ambush noncitizens” after their cases are dismissed.

Even those who have pending asylum applications and other petitions for relief are being targeted for expedited removal, the groups say.

They claim that those who have been detained include “man whose partner was 8 months pregnant and who had applied for asylum, gay couple who feared persecution, asylum seeker married to a U.S. citizen, and 19-year-old who appears eligible for Special Immigrant Juvenile Status.”

The groups are asking the judge to halt expedited removals while the court battle continues.

A senior DHS spokesperson previously defended the courthouse arrests in a statement to ABC News, saying: “Most aliens who illegally entered the United States within the past two years are subject to expedited removals. Biden ignored this legal fact and chose to release millions of illegal aliens, including violent criminals, into the country with a notice to appear before an immigration judge. ICE is now following the law and placing these illegal aliens in expedited removal, as they always should have been.”

The statement added on the migrants, “If they have a valid credible fear claim, they will continue in immigration proceedings, but if no valid claim is found, aliens will be subject to a swift deportation.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 killed, 6 hurt in mass shooting at apparent afterparty in Los Angeles: Police
2 killed, 6 hurt in mass shooting at apparent afterparty in Los Angeles: Police
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Two people were killed and six others were injured in a mass shooting at an apparent afterparty in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers saw someone run into a location that appeared to be a party with about 50 to 60 people in attendance, Los Angeles Police Department commanding officer Letisia Ruiz said. One person was arrested for possession of a firearm, police said, and officers locked down the scene, cleared it and left for another call.

Then, around 1 a.m. Monday, police received a radio call for shots fired, and officers responded to the location again and found several people struck by gunfire, Ruiz said.
The eight gunshot victims were all adults, police said. One of the injured was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police have no suspect information and no motive, Ruiz said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Karen Read retrial: Key takeaways as jury about to get the case
Karen Read retrial: Key takeaways as jury about to get the case
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(DEDHAM, Mass.) — With closing arguments now underway, the second sensational trial of Karen Read — accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in 2022 — is nearing a close.

Prosecutors allege Read hit her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car outside the home of fellow police officer Brian Albert in January 2022 and then left him to die there during a major blizzard.

The defense has argued Read’s vehicle did not hit O’Keefe and instead said O’Keefe was attacked by a dog and beaten by other people who were in the house before he was thrown out in the snow to die.

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial last July after the jury could not reach a verdict.

At least four jurors who served on her first trial last year have confirmed that she was found not guilty of second-degree murder and leaving a scene of personal injury and death, according to Read’s attorneys. However, the jury could not come to an agreement on a third charge of manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, the attorneys said.

Her lawyers filed multiple appeals, all the way to the Supreme Court, claiming Read should not be retried on the counts the jury apparently agreed on, saying it would amount to double jeopardy. Each appeal was denied.

Read has pleaded not guilty to all three charges and maintains her innocence.

Here are top takeaways from the trial as the jury is about to receive the case:

Former state police officer not called to testify in 2nd trial

The lead investigator in the case, former Massachusetts State Police officer Michael Proctor — who was a key witness in Read’s first trial — was not called to the stand in her retrial.

Damning testimony in her first trial led to the suspension and later firing of Proctor last July. Two other state troopers were also subject to internal affairs investigations after her first trial.

It was revealed that Proctor was communicating with Canton police officer Kevin Albert — the brother of the man who hosted the gathering where O’Keefe was found dead — during the investigation ahead of Read’s first trial.

Proctor also sent text messages that described Read in lewd and defamatory manner, as revealed during the first trial.

At one point during the first trial, attorneys for Read questioned Proctor about searching for nude photos on Read’s phone.

Judge denied 1st motion for mistrial

Read’s attorneys made motions for a mistrial twice during her second criminal trial, both of which were denied by the judge.

The first motion came after prosecutors questioned a defense expert witness about whether there was evidence of dog DNA on O’Keefe’s sweater from the night of the murder. The defense’s witness had argued marks on O’Keefe’s arm were evidence of a dog attack.

The sweatshirt had — up to this point in trial — not been presented to this jury. The jury was removed from the room as attorneys made arguments to the judge.

Defense attorneys for Read argued that prosecutors could not mention DNA in this trial since it had not been mentioned so far. Prosecutors said they had always planned to introduce DNA evidence on rebuttal.

The defense also questioned the credibility of the report that determined there was no dog DNA and questioned why there was no swabbing of the wounds on O’Keefe’s arm for DNA. They also had a series of concerns about the chain of custody of the sweater.

Prosecutors admit to making a mistake over O’Keefe sweater, mistrial motion denied

In an explosive moment during the trial, defense attorney Robert Alessi claimed prosecutor Hank Brennan pulled a “stunt” in his cross-examination of Dr. Daniel Wolfe. Brennan had shown Wolfe the back of O’Keefe’s sweatshirt, and asked him if the holes in the back of the sweatshirt could be related to the alleged killing.

Alessi said the holes had been made by the prosecutor’s witness, criminologist Maureen Hartnett.

Alessi said the defense had “no idea” that Brennan was going to do this, claiming it was an intentional “stunt” to mislead the jury into believing the holes were caused by Read allegedly hitting O’Keefe with her car.

Brennan addressed the court and admitted he had made a mistake by presenting the hoodie as he did.

However, Judge Beverly Cannone denied the motion for mistrial. but did instruct the jury to disregard Brennan’s line of questioning, and will allow the exhibits presented by Alessi into evidence.

Karen Read does not take the stand

Like her first trial, Read did not take the stand in her own defense.

Read’s defense rested after its last witness on Wednesday and prosecutors did not call any rebuttal witnesses.

“I am not testifying. The case is — it’s our last witness. [The jury] has heard my interview clips. They’ve heard my voice,” Read said to reporters outside the courthouse last week, according to Boson ABC affiliate WCVB. “They’ve heard a lot of me.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.