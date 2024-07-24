Officials battle ‘highly aggressive’ red imported fire ant infestation in Southern California



(LOS ANGELES) — Agricultural officials in Southern California are battling an active infestation of red imported fire ants that are “highly aggressive in nature,” and pose a risk to California’s agricultural economy.

The infestation occurred at a private property in Montecito, in Santa Barbara County, according to a recent press release from the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.

Located over 90 miles north of Los Angeles, Montecito is best known as a celebrity enclave with Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle among the town’s residents.

Officials did not name the owners of the private property.

Venom released from the ants’ stings can cause “painful pustules on the skin, and can be particularly dangerous, even fatal, to sensitive groups or those with an allergy to the venom,” officials said in the July 18 release.

Red imported fire ants, Solenopsis invicta, pose “an immediate threat” to California’s agricultural economy because they require a quarantine of nursery products, officials said.

The ant species is native to South America but has established populations in parts of Southern California, particularly in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties. The first recorded presence of the species in California was in 1984.

Siavash Taravati, an entomologist and integrated pest management advisor with the University of California’s Cooperative Extension offices, noted the distinction between this species of ants and ants native to California.

Native fire ants and argentine ants appear similar to red imported fire ants in size and color but the quickest way to differentiate them is by their “aggressive behavior,” Taravati told ABC News.

The ants’ stinging behavior is hazardous to fieldworkers and infestations can clog irrigation systems and damage electrical wiring, Taravati said.

The presence of red imported fire ants is known to increase the cost of fruit picking in the region, according to Taravati, due to the health dangers associated with the species.

The ants can also threaten wildlife and displace native ant species, Taravati said.

This is the only known active infestation in Santa Barbara County, according to officials, who said there are currently no red imported fire ant quarantines in place.

The infestation is believed to have originated from a nursery stock shipped from Riverside County in September 2023, which was infested by the red ants and spread to the surrounding property.

Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office staff are conducting regular surveys of the impacted property and determining appropriate treatments by a licensed and registered pest control business, according to the release.

Officials are working in collaboration with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE), and Riverside County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office staff.

Justice Department charges Russian for allegedly hacking Ukraine’s government systems in 2022
(WASHINGTON) — Federal prosecutors say they’re looking for a Russian civilian who allegedly hacked dozens of Ukrainian government agencies in the lead-up to the 2022 invasion.

Amin Stigal, 22, is wanted for conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and damage, for his alleged role in the cyberattacks, the Department of Justice said after it unsealed the indictment Wednesday.

The DOJ alleged that Stigal supported the Russian GRU’s activities by setting up infrastructure for them to conduct cyberattacks, and is alleged to have used a so-called “WhisperGate” malware to target the government entities that included military units and critical infrastructure systems.

The malware would make it appear to victims as if they were being targeted in a ransomware attack, when their data had actually been deleted and their systems rendered inoperable, according to the indictment.

Prior to installing the malware, prosecutors claim Stigal and his co-conspirators would exfiltrate data from their targets and would post it for sale on the internet, in order to “sow concern” among Ukraine’s citizens regarding the safety of their personal information in advance of Russia’s invasion, the indictment states.

In a January 2022 cyberattack, the hackers compromised computers that hosted information including criminal records, patient health data and motor vehicle insurance information, prosecutors allege.

The hackers then allegedly posted a message on Ukraine’s government website reading, “Ukrainians! All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future,” according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also accuse the group of hacking into an unnamed central European country’s transportation infrastructure in October 2022 that had supported Ukraine, and claim they also “probed systems” in the United States, including an unnamed government agency in Maryland.

The indictment does not state if the American agency’s systems were infiltrated or otherwise affected by the group’s malware.

A $10 million reward is being offered for information that leads to Stigal’s capture, according to the Justice Department.

Two teen sisters drown off Coney Island beach: Police
(NEW YORK) — Two teenage sisters drowned Friday night after they got lost in the waters off Coney Island beach in Brooklyn, New York, according to police and witnesses.

The unidentified 17- and 18-year-old victims allegedly went back into the water around 8 p.m. after beach crowds headed for cover during a rainstorm, witnesses told WABC.

Police immediately searched the shore on foot and with boats for the girls. They were found around 9:30 p.m. and rushed to Coney Island Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

Search and rescue teams originally said they were also looking for an adult who reportedly went in the water after the teens but police said Saturday that no adult was missing.

History made as critically endangered baby western lowland gorilla born at Columbus Zoo
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Columbus Zoo has welcomed the birth of a critically-endangered western lowland baby gorilla, according to zoo officials.

The baby gorilla was born in the early hours of Saturday morning to first-time mother Sue and experienced father Ktembe, according to a statement from the Columbus Zoo released on Wednesday.

“The Zoo’s expert Animal Care team continues to monitor the gorillas and report that Sue is very attentive and providing excellent care to her little one, who she nuzzles and cradles closely,” zoo officials said in the birth announcement. “To ensure that Sue and her newborn have time to bond with minimal interruptions, the care team will determine the sex of the baby at a later date.”

Zoo officials say that the troop has been “adjusting well” so far to the newest addition to the family but that the indoor viewing habitat in the Zoo’s Congo Expedition region will remain closed for several days “to provide the gorillas with some more privacy.”

However, from this coming Monday, guests will be invited to visit the newly-expanded gorilla family from 11 a.m. throughout the day and “visitors may have the opportunity to see the gorillas, though the troop will have access to the indoor habitat and behind-the-scenes areas, so baby viewing is not guaranteed. ”These hours will remain limited for the near future while the gorillas continue to bond.”

“For months, our care team has been busy preparing for the baby’s arrival, and we are thrilled that the time has finally come to welcome this important new addition. With tiny hands and beautiful big brown eyes that melt our hearts, this baby is absolutely precious—in regard to both the cuteness factor and what the baby represents for this species’ future. We are proud of the dedication of our care teams who diligently work to provide the gorillas with top quality care and wellbeing while continuing the legacy of the Columbus Zoo’s renown gorilla program,” said Audra Meinelt, curator of the Columbus Zoo’s Congo Expedition region.

The pairing of Sue and Ktembe was recommended by the Species Survival Plan, a program coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to maintain genetic diversity of threatened and endangered species in professional care.

Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered, according to the International Union For Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

“Habitat loss and deforestation have historically been the primary cause for declining populations of Africa’s great apes, but experts now agree that the illegal commercial bushmeat trade has surpassed habitat loss as the primary threat to ape populations—particularly for western lowland gorillas,” zoo officials said.

The newest baby born on Saturday is the 35th gorilla to be born at the Columbus Zoo since 1956 when Colo, the very first gorilla to be born in professional care, was born at the same zoo.

