Officials in North Carolina, Georgia say Helene will not derail voting in presidential election

Officials in North Carolina, Georgia say Helene will not derail voting in presidential election
SimpleImages/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Election officials in Georgia and North Carolina said Monday that voting from their states in the presidential election in November will not be derailed by the damage left by Hurricane Helene even as crews continue to search for victims.

Though parts of the two states were devastated by the hurricane, election officials said they are working on plans to assure that every ballot cast for the Nov. 5 election will be counted.

“What has been on everyone’s mind is what will happen to elections,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Monday. “Good news: Absentee ballots are going out this week as scheduled, and early voting will start next Tuesday, on Oct. 15.”

Raffensperger said that while Helene caused widespread damage and power outages in his state, he does not expect there to be any major disruptions to the general election. He said election offices and voting equipment in the state’s 159 counties escaped serious damage.

Blake Evans, elections director for the Georgia secretary of state’s office, said county officials are assessing about 2,400 polling locations. So far, just three will have to be changed because of storm damage, he added.

In North Carolina, the state’s Board of Elections unanimously approved on Monday a measure that would broaden the authority of local election officials in the counties most impacted by the disaster.

The approved measure will allow election officials in 13 of the hardest-hit North Carolina counties to make changes to voting sites, access emergency supplies and deploy teams to assist with absentee voting at disaster shelters ahead of early voting commencing on Oct. 17.

“We are committed to ensuring that we open early voting on the 17th in all 100 counties, including these affected counties. It may look a little different in these affected counties, but we fully intend to offer early voting starting on the 17th,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Elections.

As of Monday, every county election office in North Carolina was opened, according to Bell, compared to last week when 14 of those offices were closed due to the storm. Bell thanked local election officials throughout the state for working to get their offices online while facing “personal struggles” including damage to their homes, transportation issues and a lack of basic utilities.

“What a difference a week makes … this is just quite the feat,” Bell said. “Our struggles are not over, and that is why we need the Board to take action to give the flexibility necessary to carry out these elections, and to be of the best service to the voters that we can be.”

She told reporters Monday that authorities could bring in National Guard tents or FEMA trailers to act as polling locations, and she insisted that it can be done securely and safely.

“It’s not as spacious as your normal polling location, but it does provide the space necessary at the existing voting site if the parking lot [of a polling site is] still accessible,” she said. “[And] even in a temporary structure we can still maintain security of the voting equipment and safety of our workers.”

In Yancey County, North Carolina, Board of Elections Director Mary Beth Tipton told ABC News that officials are still assessing how many of the county’s 11 polling sites would be operational by Election Day. Most of the other polling sites are in schools and fire stations, which are currently being used as shelters and emergency relief sites, and two election stations were severely damaged by flood waters.

“There are some of them that don’t even exist anymore,” Tipton said.

One of the hardest-hit counties was Buncombe County, which sustained historic flooding. The county includes Asheville, the eleventh-largest city in the state.

As of Monday, 67,000 utility customers remained without electricity and a large part of Buncombe County was without running water due to major damage to the water system and its water treatment plant, officials said. Recovery crews continued to search massive piles of debris for 60 people who remain unaccounted for, officials said.

“I’m here to reassure our community that Buncombe County will vote,” Corinne Duncan, the director of Buncombe County Election Services, said at a news conference Monday.

Duncan said she was concerned that some polling places would have to be changed due to the lack of water or power. She said most of the election offices and voting equipment were spared by the storm, but officials are working to “strategize and modify plans” to make sure anyone who wants to vote can do so.

She said officials are trying to get in touch with polling workers for training to make sure polling stations are staffed. As of now, early voting will begin as planned in Buncombe County and residents still have until Oct. 11 to register to vote, Duncan said.

“We are assessing what voting locations are available,” said Duncan, adding, “We must respect the gravity of our situation.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump tells New York rally crowd he’s going to Springfield, Ohio, within two weeks
Trump tells New York rally crowd he’s going to Springfield, Ohio, within two weeks
Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump told a Long Island, New York, rally crowd on Wednesday night that he is going to Springfield, Ohio, the town he said on the debate stage two weeks ago, is where “people are resorting to eating dogs, cats and other household pets.”

“I’m going to Springfield, and I’m going to Aurora,” he told the rally attendees, adding that he plans to go within the next two weeks.

Trump did not specify the ethnicity of the migrants he claimed were eating pets in Springfield when he made those remarks, but on X, his running mate JD Vance continuously raised the issue of Haitian undocumented immigrants draining social services.

“Kamala Harris dropped 20,000 Haitian migrants into a small Ohio town, and chaos has ensued,” Vance previously said on X.

Trump’s reason for his Long Island rally on Wednesday night was to appeal to voters in New York, a blue state. Wednesday night’s event was Trump’s second rally in the state, on top of the multiple campaign stops he made in between his court appearances for his New York civil fraud trial.

As he addressed the crowd, Trump said a Harris win in November would turn New York “into a third-world country, if it isn’t already.”

Speaking at the Nassau Coliseum — a venue that holds 16,000 spectators — Trump thanked law enforcement that thwarted an apparent assassination attempt on him on Sunday and praised the woman who captured a picture of the suspect’s vehicle, saying he’d like to meet her.

Then he turned to his Democratic opponent, “the radical left Democrat politicians and the fake news media.”

“The message is it’s time to stop the lies, stop the hoaxes, stop the smears, stop the lawfare or the fake lawsuits against me, and stop claiming your opponents will turn America into a dictatorship,” Trump said. “Give me a break. Because the fact is that I’m not a threat to democracy. They are.”

He also pledged to restore SALT (state and local deductions), which his 2017 tax cut capped at $10,000.

Outside the Coliseum ahead of Trump’s event, vendors lined up selling various Trump merchandise. The celebration, which included music blaring through speakers, featured golden cars with Trump’s face on the front and bedazzled Trump jackets. Trump’s campaign claimed that 60,000 tickets were requested, which would make it one of Trump’s largest rallies during this campaign cycle.

The line for attendees stretched around the building hours before doors opened.

Trump’s rally was on the same day he was initially scheduled to be sentenced in his New York civil fraud trial. The judge in the case delayed his sentencing from Sept. 18 until Nov. 26 — after the presidential election.

Ahead of his Wednesday rally, Trump worked to court New Yorkers by promising to reverse a tax policy he signed into law in 2017. In a post on his social media platform, Trump claimed he would “get SALT back,” suggesting eliminating the cap on state and local tax deductions. In his 2017 tax law, Trump capped deductions at $10,000.

A majority of New York’s congressional Republican delegation has been pushing to reverse the SALT deduction cap on Capitol Hill, spearheading the ongoing debate around the issue.

However, while many local Republicans have celebrated Trump’s posture change, it also comes as he has recently rolled out a series of tax breaks, raising concerns about significant increases to the deficit.

“WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE? VOTE FOR TRUMP! I will turn it around, get SALT back, lower your Taxes, and so much more,” the former president posted on his social media network ahead of his Wednesday rally.

In May, Trump pledged to turn New York red during a campaign rally in deep-blue South Bronx, New York, attempting to court the Hispanic and Black voters that make up a majority of the area’s population.

“We have levels of support that nobody’s seen before … Don’t assume it doesn’t matter just because you live in a blue city. You live in a blue city, but it’s going red very, very quickly,” Trump said at the time.

The Trump campaign has worked to court New Yorkers this campaign cycle, attempting to at least pull enthusiasm away from Democrats and help make down-ballot races more competitive.

This is also his first large-scale campaign rally after an apparent assassination attempt on Trump while he was golfing in West Palm Beach on Sunday. The day prior, Trump held a town hall where nearly 4,000 Michigan voters attended; the Nassau rally is expected to be four times the size.

Trump had also made multiple smaller campaign stops in New York City before and after his mandated court appearance throughout his seven-week hush money payment criminal trial earlier this year to highlight several campaign messaging at each stop.

In mid-April, he visited a small bodega in Harlem that was the scene of a fatal stabbing two years earlier to highlight what he claimed was the failure of Democratic prosecutors in New York to ensure public safety as they prosecute him. Later that month, he visited a construction site in midtown Manhattan to boast support from union workers and working-class voters.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden signs proclamation establishing Springfield 1908 Race Riot Monument
Biden signs proclamation establishing Springfield 1908 Race Riot Monument
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden on Friday signed a proclamation establishing the Springfield 1908 Race Riot Monument, located on the site of a deadly attack on a Black community by a white mob 116 years ago.

By establishing the monument, the White House said in a statement, the president is “recognizing the significance of these events and the broader history of Black community resilience in the face of violent oppression.”

Biden was joined by civil rights leaders, community members and elected officials in the Oval Office.

“What I’m excited about, beyond the specifics of this, we’re rewriting history,” Biden said. “So our children, our grandchildren – everybody understands what happened, and what can still happen.”

Just before signing the proclamation, he explained how “a mob not far from Lincoln’s home unleashed a race riot in Springfield.”

Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin elaborated on what he called the “national significance” of the attack’s ties to Abraham Lincoln.

“It was the connection with Lincoln that really drove home the point that racism has to end in America,” he said at the signing ceremony. “And we’re still fighting that battle now.”

The monument will protect 1.57 acres of federal land in Springfield, Illinois, and will include the foundations of five houses that were destroyed in the violence.

“I know this may not seem significant to you, to most Americans, but it’s important. It’s important, important, important,” Biden said.

The White House added that this incident was representative of the “racism, intimidation, and violence that Black Americans experienced across the country.”

Biden emphasized the need for generations of Americans to understand such history. “As a matter of fact something happened here similar, recently,” he said.

He also noted how the horrific attack “sparked the creation of the NAACP,” which he views as “one of the most important organizations” in America.

“I’m so proud that Springfield, Illinois, is home to the beginning of the NAACP,” Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth added. “Good things can come out of bad things, as long as you don’t forget what happened.”

Lawmakers have been calling on Biden to use his authority under the Antiquities Act to designate the site as a national monument.

Although legislation had been introduced seeking to advance this goal, Duckworth explained how “it’s been stuck in the House.”

As a result, they believed executive action was the “best chance to protect this area and mark this part of our history.”

This effort marks the eighth addition to the national park system during the Biden-Harris administration.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harris to unveil economic agenda that would crack down on ‘price gouging’ on food, groceries
Harris to unveil economic agenda that would crack down on ‘price gouging’ on food, groceries
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to release her economic agenda on Friday following calls for her campaign to zero in on policy after an unprecedented rise to the top of Democratic ticket.

Harris is set to outline her plans at an event in Raleigh, North Carolina — a pivotal battleground state both Harris and former President Donald Trump will work to win in November.

Among the economic policies Harris is set to announce is a plan to provide up to $25,000 in down-payment support for first-time homeowners, according to a campaign official.

The campaign is vowing that during her first term, the Harris-Walz administration would provide working families who have paid their rent on time for two years and are buying their first home up to $25,000 in down-payment assistance, with more generous support for first-generation homeowners.

She will also call for the construction of 3 million new housing units to end the housing supply shortage, her campaign said.

Harris also will propose a federal ban on “corporate price gouging” on food and groceries, the campaign said.

“In her first 100 days, Vice President Harris will work to enact a plan to bring down Americans’ grocery costs and keep inflation in check,” the campaign said.

Overall, her plans are being sold as a way to bring down everyday costs for Americans.

Harris will work to raise the minimum wage and end taxes on tips, her campaign said.

Her plan includes proposals to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare by building on Biden-era proposals such as lowering drug costs by capping the cost of insulin at $35 and out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs at $2,000 for everyone, not just seniors.

Harris will call for restoring the American Rescue Plan’s expanded Child Tax Credit and she will propose a new $6,000 Child Tax Credit for “families with children in the first year of life.”

Harris’ announcement comes on the heels of her first joint appearance with President Joe Biden since he stepped down as the Democratic Party’s nominee. Questions are mounting on whether or not she will choose to either distance herself or embrace the current administration’s “Bidenomics.”

For her part, Harris has maintained an interest in expanding popular Biden-era proposals such as the child tax credit and has shown staunch support of labor unions. Under the current administration, she has taken on reducing medical and student debt.

Harris’ economic plan will provide a split screen with Trump, who touched on his economic priorities in remarks on Wednesday. He has already criticized Harris for “copying” some of his own proposals after she announced eliminating taxes on tips in Las Vegas on Saturday, the same city he first mentioned it.

“She’s doing a plan, you know she’s going to announce it this week, maybe. She’s waiting for me to announce it so she can copy it,” said Trump while outlining his own broad policy ideas in Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday. “Like, remember a couple days ago, and ‘we will have no tax on tips!’ I said, ‘that was my plan!”

Harris will also direct her administration to crack down on mergers and acquisitions between big food corporations, another way for the campaign to continue to highlight her role as a prosecutor.

The vice president has already distanced herself from some of her former positions laid out in her 2020 presidential bid. Her campaign has remained ambiguous over her support of banning fracking and Medicare for All, which she had previously espoused.

ABC News’ Selina Wang contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.