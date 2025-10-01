Offshore earthquake kills at least 69 in Philippines, officials say

Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake killed at least 69 people in the Philippines, officials said on Wednesday.

The quake was recorded at 9:59 p.m. local  time on Tuesday with the centre at 19 km east-northeast of Bogo City, Philippines, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. After the offshore earthquake, the institute recorded several aftershocks, many more than 4-magnitude.

The institute issued a tsunami warning due to the disturbance, which was later canceled.

At least 69 people were reported dead on Wednesday, officials said. The office of Civil Defense Deputy Administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, said the number of fatalities would likely remain less than three digits.

He also added that they have evacuated almost 1,000 people from the city.

The earthquake nterrupted the Miss Asia Pacific International 2025 beauty pageant in Cebu City, Philippines. In one of the videos, candidates are seen on the catwalk when the earthquake hits. Everyone was safe after the incident, according to a  statement released by the organizers.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, with doctors and nurses deployed from Manila to quake-hit Bogo with the Philippine Coast Guard. The Philippine Air Force was continuing its “rescue and relief operations,” as per the Office of Civil Defense’s Facebook account.

The emergency response is expected to continue as Tropical Depression Paolo slightly intensified while moving west over the Philippine Sea, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a brief issued at 5 p.m. local time.

That storm may make landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora on Friday, the brief said.

Last week, Typhoon Bualoi and before that Super Typhoon Ragasa hit the Philippines. 

Philippine Area of Responsibility is hit by more tropical cyclones than anywhere in the world, with an average of 20 per year, according to the Philippines Atmospheric Geophysical And Astronomical Services Administration.

India’s basmati rice exports to US impacted by floods and tariffs as Pakistan looks to benefit
Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Trump administration’s tariffs on Indian goods, initially 25% and then additional 25%, “due to India’s direct or indirect importation of Russian Federation oil,” is expected to make Indian basmati rice significantly more expensive for American consumers.

Basmati is an aromatic rice variety grown mostly in the Punjab region in northern India and is popular for its long grain, fluffy texture and distinct smell. This premium variety is sold for twice the price of other varieties meaning, even with limited quantity, basmati is considered a high value export.

India dominates the global market, providing the world with 65% of its basmati supply. Most of the rest comes from Pakistan.

The Indian price of exporting Indian rice is expected to rise sharply due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India, and the consequences for India could be extreme due to the stark tariff differential when compared to Pakistan.

While India faces a 50% duty, Pakistan has only a 19% tariff.

“We definitely see this [tariffs] as a positive thing,” Mudassar Ahmed, of Rice Partners, a Pakistani agricultural cooperative, to ABC News.

“The 50% tariff on Indian rice will effectively price it out of the U.S. market,” Malik Faisal Jahangir, chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, told Arab News.

Meanwhile, the northern state of Punjab in India, which shares borders with Pakistan’s Punjab province, has been experiencing the worst flooding since 1988.

Arvind Shukla, a journalist from local media outlet NewsPolti, told ABC News that the devastation from the floods has been widespread and that most of the districts that grow basmati have been severely impacted.

The floods submerged more than 150,000 hectares of farmland — an estimated 10% of potential output, the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation (IREF) spokesperson told ABC News.

Farmers in Punjab have an average landholding of 8.95 acres per farmer, significantly more than the national average of 1.08, according to the Government’s Agriculture Census, and farming is more mechanized and resource-intensive, with farmers often investing in costly equipment financed through high-interest loans, leaving them among the most debt-burdened in the country.

Any disruption in crop yields, particularly of high value crops like basmati, makes them vulnerable to significant debt and potential default.

Punjab province in Pakistan has also flooded, with the region producing 90% of the country’s Basmati rice. More than 1,000 people have died in the floods since August 2025, as per Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

Officials estimate that 30 to 35% of their basmati output may have been impacted, according to the early estimates of Rice Partners Pvt Ltd., with the overall basmati damage may being up to 10% or 15%.

Pakistan exported approximately 772,725 tons of basmati rice in the last fiscal year, earning $876.9 million, an increase from 595,120 tons when compared to the year before, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

India, however, in the last fiscal year exported 234,467 metric tons of basmati rice which is valued at $300 million to the U.S. alone, as per the Indian Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

The U.S. rice import market has grown from 7% of the domestic market in 1993-94 to over 25% in 2022-23, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the aromatic variety accounts for 60% of U.S. imports, with basmati from India and Pakistan as well as jasmine from Thailand.

The Basmati rice market is expected to grow to approximately $27 billion by 2032, as per Market Research Future’s Global Basmati Rice Market report.

“Pakistan can provide some basmati because of tariff difference, but can’t compensate for India’s quantity,” Vinod Kumar Kaul, executive director of India Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), said to ABC News.

Massive fire destroys Tomorrowland music festival main stage days before opening
Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images

(BOOM, BELGIUM) — A massive fire severely damaged the main stage at Belgium’s Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest electronic dance music festivals, just days before its scheduled opening.

The blaze erupted Wednesday at the festival grounds in Boom, Belgium, where thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising into the air. Video footage shared on social media showed large flames engulfing the main stage, along with what sounded like fireworks going off.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to festival organizers.

“Due to a serious incident and fire, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” Tomorrowland officials announced on Instagram. They added that the festival’s campsite, DreamVille, will still open as planned on Thursday, July 17.

The festival, which attracts tens of thousands of music fans annually, is scheduled to run from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20. Headline performers include top DJs David Guetta, Charlotte De Witte and Martin Garrix.

Festival organizers say they are “focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend” and will provide more updates soon. All pre-festival activities in Brussels and Antwerp will proceed as planned.

US Osprey makes emergency landing in Japan, officials say
Dennis Taylor/USAF/Getty Images

(TOKYO) – -A U.S. CV-22 Osprey made what Japanese officials called an emergency landing Thursday at Hanamaki Airport in northeastern Japan, about 300 miles north of Tokyo.

Airport officials say the tilt-rotor aircraft touched down safely after reporting a mechanical issue mid-flight. The U.S. Air Force said the craft made a “precautionary landing” during a flight from Misawa Air Base to its home base, Yokota Air Base.

No injuries were reported. Operations for commercial flights continued as normal. Video from Japanese broadcaster NHK shows the aircraft taxiing to the apron where uniformed personnel could be seen on top of the aircraft, near the center, inspecting the aircraft.

Japan’s Defense Ministry says it has dispatched staff to the site and is in contact with U.S. forces.

The landing came six days after another U.S. Osprey set down in Akita Prefecture for a safety inspection, according to Japanese officials. That aircraft remained on the ground for over seven hours.

A U.S. military public affairs officer described the Thursday incident as a “precautionary landing.” The V-22 Osprey has been involved in several incidents in recent years, including a crash off Yakushima, in southern Japan, in 2023 that killed eight and grounded the fleet for months.

Cullen Drenkhahn, a 1st lieutenant serving as a public affairs advisor for the 353d Special Operations Wing Kadena AB, told ABC News, “I can confirm a U.S. CV-22 Osprey conducted a precautionary landing today at Iwate Hanamaki Airport at 9:45 a.m.”

“The landing was executed safely and in accordance with policies. An assessment is ongoing to gather additional information. No injuries or damages occurred. There were no interruptions to airport operations,” Drenkhahn said. “The aircraft is assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing and was flying from Misawa Air Base to its home base, Yokota Air Base.

He added, “No further information at this time. the safety of our pilots and aircrew, as well as the men and women of Japan is our foremost priority.”

