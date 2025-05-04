Ohio deputy fatally struck by man whose son had been shot by police: Authorities

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

(CINCINNATI) — Authorities in Ohio said a man “purposely” struck and killed a sheriff’s deputy the day after his teen son was fatally shot by police.

Rodney Hinton Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the sheriff’s deputy, who was struck Friday while directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati, according to authorities.

Cincinnati police said Hinton is the father of 18-year-old Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed by an officer the day before.

At a court appearance on Saturday, Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies packed the courtroom in support of the fallen deputy, according to ABC Cincinnati affiliate WCPO.

Prosecuting attorney Ryan Nelson said that Hinton Jr.’s movements in his car on Friday were “calculated and premeditated.” He added, “He lined up his car, deliberately accelerated his car and purposely caused the death of an on-duty deputy sheriff.”

The attorney representing Hinton Jr. said that he faces a “very serious, very terrible charge” but noted that he has no felonies in his record.

“I understand that this is an emotionally charged situation,” the attorney said, mentioning the death of Hinton Jr.’s son. He added, “I understand that there is a lot of sadness and a lot of anger in this room right now and in the community at large.”

The judge ordered Hinton Jr. held without bond in the Clermont County jail until his next hearing on May 6.

In a statement Saturday, attorneys representing the Hinton family said they were hired to investigate the death of Ryan Hinton and that Rodney Hinton, along with other family members, met with Cincinnati police on Friday to view body camera footage of his shooting death.

“Ryan Hinton’s family, including Ryan’s father, was present at the meeting and they were understandably distraught as they watched the bodycam video,” the statement said. “After the meeting with the police department, Ryan Hinton’s father left in his own vehicle and that was the last we heard from him until learning about the tragic incident involving a law enforcement officer who was working a traffic detail near the University of Cincinnati.”

The attorneys are Michael Wright, Shean Williams and Robert Gresham of The Cochran Firm, as well as Anthony Pierson of Pierson and Pierson, LLC, according to WCPO.

The statement went on to say: “This is an unimaginable tragedy for this community. Ryan Hinton’s family is heartbroken by this tragic turn of events and we are all devastated for the family of the officer who was killed.”

The deputy has not yet been publicly identified under an Ohio law that protects the privacy of victims and their families. However, police said the deputy had recently retired and was serving in a special capacity with the department.

Mom, her 3 young kids found dead at home: ‘Community has been shaken to its core’
kali9/Getty Images

(CORNELIUS, Ore.) — An Oregon community is “shaken to its core” after a mother and her three young children were found dead in an apparent isolated incident, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a home in Cornelius, about 25 miles outside of Portland, around 3 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller reported finding four people dead, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office-Cornelius Police.

In a building attached to the home, officers discovered the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and her three children, ages 2, 5 and 7, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deputy David Huey told reporters.

Authorities said the deaths appear to be an isolated incident and they don’t believe there is a danger to the public.

Huey was visibly emotional at a media briefing, telling reporters, “This is pretty hard to talk about.”

“Our community has been shaken to its core,” Cornelius Police Chief Mitch Coley said in a statement, calling the deaths “an unthinkable tragedy.”

“While the investigation is still ongoing and details are limited, I want to acknowledge the heartbreak this brings to the families involved and our entire city,” Coley said. “This is a deeply emotional time for everyone: neighbors, friends, and the first responders who were called to the scene. I ask that we all come together with compassion and care.”

Tourist helicopter crashes in Hudson River in New York City, all 6 on board killed
WABC

(NEW YORK CITY) — A tourist helicopter carrying family members from Spain plunged into the Hudson River in New York City, killing six, including three children.

The New York Helicopters chartered chopper, which was carrying a pilot, two adults and three children, fell into the Hudson River by Lower Manhattan in New York City on Thursday afternoon, officials said during a press briefing.

Agustin Escobar, an executive from European automation company Siemens, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children — aged 4, 5 and 11 years old — were killed in the crash along with the pilot, aged 36, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. off the coast of River Drive in Hoboken, New Jersey, just over 15 minutes after it departed from the Wall St. Heliport. The helicopter reached the George Washington Bridge before turning south and crashing, officials said during the briefing.

The five-person family was from Barcelona, Spain, two Spanish officials told ABC News on Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to the family and those on board,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during the briefing.

Video from the crash showed the chopper plunging into the water without a tail rotor or a main rotor blade. Officials said it hit the water inverted.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Jersey City Medical Center, where the passengers were transported after the crash, tried as hard as they could, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop told ABC News.

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Thursday evening, calling the crash “terrible” and saying that the footage of the accident is “horrendous.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a post to X that the news was “devastating.” He added, “Five Spaniards from the same family, three of them children, and the pilot have lost their lives. An unimaginable tragedy.”

Dani Horbiak told ABC News she watched the helicopter “fall out of the sky” from her apartment window.

“I heard five or six loud noises that sounded almost like gunshots in the sky and saw pieces fall off, then watched it fall into the river,” she said.

“I was walking by and the helicopter went down at a 45-degree angle,” Eric Campoverde told ABC News. “Big splash — it was very scary.”

“It sounded like a sonic boom,” a witness told New York ABC station WABC. He said he saw the “helicopter splitting in two with the rotor flying off.”

Another witness told WABC, “One propeller broke into pieces.”

The chopper — identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Bell 206 helicopter — was on its sixth flight of the day. It was found upside-down in the 50-degree water when rescuers arrived at the scene, which was closer to the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, according to sources.

The Jersey City Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation since the helicopter crashed on the Jersey City side of the river, Fulop told WABC on Thursday.

Fulop said the city has had concerns about the air traffic over the Hudson before and is hoping this brings more attention to their safety concerns.

ABC News’ Leah Sarnoff and Erin Murtha contributed to this report.

After 6 months, 5 people still missing in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene
Mario Tama/Getty Images, FILE

(NORTH CAROLINA) — Six months after Hurricane Helene destroyed communities across the Southeast, five people remain missing in North Carolina due to the storm, according to officials.

The missing include one person from Avery County, one from Mitchell County and three from Yancey County — all of whom have not been in contact since the Category 4 hurricane hit North Carolina in September, officials confirmed to ABC News.

Alena Ayers from Mitchell County has been missing since the hurricane’s start, according to Sheriff Donald Street.

Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said Lenny Widsawski, Yevhenii Segen and Tetyana Novitnia have also been missing since Helene devastated the area.

Avery County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm the name of the individual missing since the beginning of the storm.

Names continue to be removed from the list of missing, with one found as recently as last week.

On March 28, an individual who had been missing since Helene’s destruction was found and identified as 66-year-old Russell Wilber, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Wednesday.

Wilber was recovered in Avery County after he had “washed into the Toe River from a campground,” officials said.

As of Tuesday, there have been 107 “verified storm-related fatalities in North Carolina,” officials said.

On the six-month anniversary of the hurricane, North Carolina Rep. Dudley Greene filed “Alena’s Law,” which allows for a “presumption of death in instances where the disappearance and continued absence of a person coincides with a disaster declaration,” the bill said. It is still working its way through the House before a vote.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 hurricane. Days later, in Asheville, North Carolina, the storm caused historic flooding that devastated roads, bridges and structures.

The storm also ravaged through Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

More than 230 people have died from the storm, which has become the deadliest mainland hurricane since Katrina in 2005.

On March 27, “Good Morning America” returned to Asheville and announced $3 million in donations to the community from corporate sponsors including Lowe’s, Food Lion, Samsung, BetterHelp, Bojangles, Red Ventures, Armstrong Flooring, 84 Lumber, Family Dollar, Honeywell, Starbucks and Hanes.

