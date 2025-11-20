Ohio police officer on leave after shooting unarmed man multiple times, investigation underway: Officials

A police officer in Ohio is on leave after shooting an unarmed man multiple times, Nov. 11, 2025, with an investigation into the incident now underway, according to officials.

(AKRON, Ohio) — A police officer in Ohio is on leave after firing his gun multiple times at a man who is believed to have been unarmed, according to local officials.

An investigation into the incident, which took place in Akron, is underway, they said.

“Any time someone is seriously injured in an encounter with police — even when responding to reports of a threat — it is a serious and sobering event for our city. We owe it to the community to understand what happened and to learn from it,” Shammas Malik, Akron’s mayor, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The incident, which was captured on body camera footage that was released on Tuesday, began on Nov. 11 at approximately 9:03 p.m., when the Akron Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding a “fight with a gun,” police said.

Witnesses told officials that there was an “intoxicated man” who was “brandishing a gun in the parking lot and pointing it at them,” according to police.

Once the responding officer arrived at the scene at approximately 9:14 p.m., he found the subject on the sidewalk near the reported location, authorities said.

The body camera footage then shows the officer — who was not identified by officials — ordering the man to remove his hands from his pockets. The man is then told to get on the ground or he is “going to get shot.” After the man continues putting his hands near his pockets, the officer is seen firing multiple shots at the suspect seconds late.

Officers “rendered aid to the suspect prior to paramedics arriving” and he was then taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.

The officer involved in the shooting, who has approximately four years of police service, is now on paid administrative leave “per departmental procedure,” according to officials.

After the footage of the shooting was released on Tuesday, the mayor said that the suspect was unarmed, noting that it is “our current understanding that he did not have a gun on his person at the time he encountered our officers, even though callers reported he was armed.”

“I recognize how difficult and confusing this could be for many in our community, and I feel the weight of those concerns,” Malik said.

While Malik said he respects the Akron police officers, he said there is “always room for improvement.”

“I believe we can support our officers and hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards of safety and professionalism. Those goals are not in conflict. In fact, they strengthen one another,” Malik said.

The Akron police chief also released a statement following the release of the body camera footage, saying he is “thankful for the work of our officers” and that “responding to calls for a suspect threatening community members with a gun is one of the highest risk situations we encounter.”

“We have high standards in the Akron Police Department and that includes a belief that there is always room for improvement; always lessons to be learned, including in this incident,” Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said in a statement on Tuesday. “The goal of the ongoing review of our use of force policies, practices, training and procedures is to provide us with recommendations about the best possible ways to approach dynamic and dangerous situations.”

As of Tuesday, Akron police officers are in the final weeks of their “Integrating, Communications, Assessment and Tactics (de-escalation) training” and they “remain committed to the difficult conversations around complex situations like this one,” Harding said.

The man injured in the shooting was identified by a family member as 36-year-old Corey Phillips, who remains in the hospital, according to ABC Cleveland affiliate WEWS.

Tessa King, who shares six children with Phillips, told WEWS she demands answers for the shooting, saying Phillips has a “massive recovery” ahead of him.

“Is there no training in our local police to shoot once to get someone down?” King told WEWS. “There has to be another way that these situations can be handled.”

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene and is now conducting an investigation in the shooting, according to authorities. Once their investigation is complete, the case will then be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before it is taken to the Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation, officials said.

The Akron Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alexander brothers, luxury real estate brokers, must face sex trafficking charges, judge rules
Oren Alexander, Tal Alexander and Alon Alexander attend Chanukah With The Stars Gala, Dec. 10, 2014, at Harmonie Club in New York. (J Grassi/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in New York decided the wealthy Alexander brothers must face charges they conspired for more than a decade to drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of women, rejecting the luxury real estate brokers’ attempt to dismiss the indictment by arguing it is legally deficient.

The judge, Valerie Caproni, agreed to dismiss one of the charges, attempted sex trafficking, ruling it falls outside the statute of limitations. 

She ruled the rest of the charges in the sex trafficking case must stand.

“As much as Defendants want to characterize the charged conduct as just men behaving badly, that is not what the Indictment charges,” Caproni wrote in her order, entered on Wednesday. “The charges are that three grown men conspired to entice women and girls to travel in interstate and foreign commerce, to provide things of value to those women and girls, and to use force and drugs in order to have sexual contact with those victims.”

Former luxury real estate brokers Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother Alon have pleaded not guilty. They argued, in part, that the indictment should be dismissed because the federal government was seeking to prosecute a local crime of sex trafficking. The judge rejected the argument.

“This is far from a ‘local’ crime; it stretches from Martha’s Vineyard to New York to Florida to Israel and involves the movement of women and girls from various Points A to various Points B where they would be, as planned by Defendants, sexually assaulted. Prosecuting this case federally simply does not run afoul of the balance between federal and state authority,” Caproni wrote.

The brothers are next due in court on Nov. 24.

Oren and Tal Alexander gained notoriety in New York’s luxury real estate market through their company, Alexander Group, and have been under federal investigation alongside Oren’s twin, Alon, since late 2024.

They have been accused of luring women to nightclubs and parties, then drugging and sexually assaulting them.

Oren Alexander’s lawyer, Richard Klugh, said earlier this year the charges were misguided and lacked merit. Defense attorney Deanna Paul, who is representing Tal, called the allegations “speculative” earlier this year.

Alon Alexander’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, said in response to the May superseding indictment that Alon “passed a lie detector test, administered by a former, senior FBI polygraph examiner, establishing his innocence to the accusations in the earlier version of the indictment.”

The brothers are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, which is currently scheduled for January.

Gunman in Michigan church shooting was Marine and Iraq War veteran: Officials
Brenda Walters-Sanford

(GRAND BLANC, Mich.) — The man suspected of opening fire on a Michigan LDS church on Sunday was a 40-year-old veteran of the Iraq War, according to officials.

Police said the suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, drove his truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, before firing shots and setting the building on fire.

Sanford was killed in a shootout with police, officials said. At least four churchgoers were killed, and eight others were injured in the attack.

In the wake of the deadly rampage, Sanford’s military record has come into focus. The truck that he drove into the church bears an Iraq War veteran license plate, according to officials.

A photo posted to Sanford’s mother’s Facebook account appears to show him standing in front of the truck allegedly used in Sunday’s attack

ABC News has confirmed with the United States Marine Corps that Sanford served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008. He ultimately rose to the rank of sergeant, officials said.

He had one combat tour to Iraq that ended three months before he left the Marines, being deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom in August 2007.

While serving, Sanford specialized in handling military vehicle equipment. Both as a technician responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing motor transport equipment like tactical vehicles and as a vehicle recovery operator, responsible for bringing back armored vehicles in support of troop missions.

He left the military in March of 2008, after working in combat logistics at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Sanford’s record provided by the Marine Corps indicates that he was given typical recognition at the time of his service for those of his rank.

Sanford was also a father of a son who grappled with serious health obstacles after he was born, according to posts online from the family and the hospital.

No motive has yet been identified in the deadly shooting and fire on Sunday.

Closing arguments set in trial of Ryan Routh, accused of trying to kill Trump on golf course
Closing arguments set in trial of Ryan Routh, accused of trying to kill Trump on golf course
Trump International Golf Club on September 15, 2024 after apparent assassination attempt. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday in the trial of Ryan Routh, who stands accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump on Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course last year.  

Routh, who is representing himself despite lacking any legal education or experience, was cut off multiple times by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon while presenting his defense case Monday.

Cannon ended the day with a warning for Ryan Routh ahead of closings. 

“Any argument you make … must be reasonably tied to the admitted evidence. Do you understand?” the judge asked Routh, saying that any deviation will “cause a problem.”

“Yes, your honor,” Routh said.

“This cannot be your opportunity to provide pseudo testimony outside the context of the sworn testimony,” Cannon said.  

Each side has been allotted one hour and 45 minutes for their closing arguments.

Deliberations will begin immediately after the closings end, said Cannon, who instructed the jury about the law on Monday afternoon. 

“I want to remind you that if the defendant spoke in those parts of the trial, he was acting as a lawyer in the case, and his words are not evidence. The only evidence in this case comes from witnesses who testify under oath on the witness stand and from exhibits that are admitted,” Cannon told the jury.

Prosecutors allege that Routh put together a methodical plan — including purchasing a military-grade weapon, researching Trump’s movements, and utilizing a dozen burner phones — to kill Trump based on political grievances.

Hiding in the bushes of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course and armed with a rifle, Routh allegedly came within a few hundred yards of the then-presidential nominee before a Secret Service agent spotted his rifle poking out of the tree line.

Routh allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by a local sheriff’s office on a nearby interstate.

To convict on the top count of attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, jurors might believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Routh intended to kill Trump and took a “substantial step” to carry out his plan, even if he did not follow through or changed his mind. 

“Each of you must decide the case for yourself, but only after fully considering the evidence with the other jurors,” she told the jury. “Remember that, in a very real way, you are judges — judges of the facts. Your only interest is to seek the truth from the evidence in the case.”

Routh faces five criminal charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, using a firearm in furtherance of a crime, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm as a felon, and using a gun with a defaced serial number.

