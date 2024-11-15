Ohio transgender bathroom ban heads to governor’s desk

Ohio transgender bathroom ban heads to governor’s desk
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(COLUMBUS, OH) — A transgender bathroom ban has been sent to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk after passing through the state legislature.

The bill would require students in the state’s K-12 schools, as well as colleges and universities, to use the restroom or facility that aligns with their gender assigned at birth. The bill notes that it is not intended to prevent schools from building single-occupancy facilities and does not ban someone of the opposite gender from entering to help another person.

The Republican-backed bill passed 60-31 in the House and passed on party lines in the Senate, 24-7.

Supporters say their concerns lie in student’s privacy and protection.

“It protects our children and grandchildren in private spaces where they are most vulnerable. It is us using our legislative authority to ensure schools are, in fact, safe environments. After all, bathrooms, showers, changing rooms should all be safe places for our students,” said Republican state Sen. Jerry C. Cirino ahead of the bill’s passage.

Critics of the bill say that the bill is creating unfounded concerns about transgender students and may instead put trans students in danger of discrimination or violence.

“I am in disbelief that this is a top priority on our first session back from recess,” said Senate Democratic Leader Nickie J. Antonio in an online statement “There are so many other issues we should be working on. There should be no exception to liberty and justice for all, yet here we are telling our children that there are people who are less than. This bill is not about bathrooms. It’s about demonizing those who are different, and our children are watching and listening to the fearmongering.”

Several medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and American Academy of Pediatrics, have opposed policies preventing transgender individuals from accessing restrooms consistent with their gender identity.

DeWine, a Republican, has gone against state Republican legislators on transgender issues before. He vetoed a transgender youth care ban bill, which would have restricted gender-affirming puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or surgeries.

“These are gut-wrenching decisions that should be made by the parents and should be informed by teams of doctors who are advising them,” said DeWine, adding that he did not find any families or hospitals who were seeking or allowing surgeries for youth. “These are parents who have watched the child suffer sometimes for years and have real concerns that their child may not survive.”

DeWine’s office declined ABC News’ request for comment on the bill. He told reporters this past summer that he has to look at “specific language” in the legislation.

“I’m for people, kids, to be able to go to the bathroom with the gender assignment so that they have that protection, but I’ll have to look at the specific language,” DeWine told reporters .

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Delphi suspect went to police 3 days after the murders, but he ‘fell in the cracks’ for years: Sheriff
Delphi suspect went to police 3 days after the murders, but he ‘fell in the cracks’ for years: Sheriff
Alex Perez/ABC News, Files

(DELPHI, Ind.) — Delphi, Indiana, double murder suspect Richard Allen self-reported being at the crime scene in the days after the killings, but the tip sheet “fell in the cracks,” leaving him “hiding in plain sight” in the small town for years, the sheriff told the jury at Allen’s trial.

Best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were walking along a Delphi hiking trail when they were killed on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017. Allen, a Delphi resident, was arrested in October 2022 and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Kathy Shank, a volunteer file clerk who arranged boxes of information and tips in the case, testified Thursday that on Sept. 21, 2022 — weeks before Allen’s arrest — she came across a file folder that was not with the others she was managing.

The sheet said that on Feb. 16, 2017 — three days after the murders — a person listed as “Richard Allen Whiteman” self-reported being on the trails between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the day of the crime. According to Shank, the self-reporter listed seeing three girls.

Shank testified that she wrote a lead sheet and changed the name to Richard Allen. Allen lived on Whiteman Drive, so she said she believed the names were transposed and it was misfiled.

She said she notified the sheriff after finding Allen’s tip sheet.

Allen’s defense attorney asked Shank, “There was no other tip, to your knowledge, that involved Richard Allen?” Shank replied, “To my knowledge, no.”

Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett acknowledged on the stand that Allen was never a suspect from 2017 to 2022 and said the tip sheet generated about him was marked “clear.” When pressed by Allen’s defense on how that could have happened, Liggett responded, Allen “got lost” and “fell in the cracks.”

The sheriff also conceded that Allen came forward on his own and never left town. “He was hiding in plain sight,” Liggett said to defense attorney Andrew Baldwin.

When Allen was arrested, Liggett was running for sheriff, which Allen’s attorneys argued was good timing for his campaign. Liggett denied the two were linked.

“This was about the murders of two little girls,” he said. Indiana State Police investigator Jerry Holeman testified about his conversation with Allen during the search of Allen’s home in the fall of 2022.

Holeman said, as the two sat in his police car, he told Allen that once the search was done he could file a claim for any damage to his house.

Holeman claimed that Allen replied, “It doesn’t matter. It’s over.”

Holeman said he didn’t record that conversation even though Allen was considered a suspect at the time. Defense attorneys pushed back on Holeman’s story, saying the jury could only take his word for it.

Indiana State Police trooper David Vido, who helped administer the search warrant at Allen’s home, testified there was no physical evidence in Allen’s car or on his jacket that linked him to the crime scene.

Prosecutors said police analysis of Allen’s gun determined that the .40-caliber unspent round discovered by the girls’ bodies was cycled through Allen’s gun.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with sex trafficking, racketeering charges in sprawling indictment
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with sex trafficking, racketeering charges in sprawling indictment
Sean Combs is seen arriving to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Show on October 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(NEW YORK) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has been charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, alleging he ran an “enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes,” according to the indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt hotel in Midtown Manhattan Monday night and he spent the night in federal custody, sources told ABC News. He will be arraigned in federal court on Tuesday.

A federal grand jury in Manhattan returned an indictment against Combs, which set in motion his arrest, sources told ABC News.

Combs “knew this was coming,” the music mogul’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters Tuesday on his way into federal court. 

“We brought him to New York two weeks ago because, sure, we knew this day would come and it’s here,” Agnifilo said.

He said Combs has anticipated federal charges ever since the March raids on his homes in Florida and California.

Combs’ spirits are good, Agnifilo said, adding, “He’s dealing with this head on the way he has dealt with every challenge in his life.”

Agnifilo said in an earlier statement, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

“He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal,” Agnifilo said. “To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Combs has been under investigation for the better part of a year since his former, longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, came forward with allegations in a civil lawsuit. At least 10 additional lawsuits followed. Combs has denied the allegations in all of them.

In March, when Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal agents, a Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson said the raid was executed as part of an “ongoing investigation.”

Law enforcement sources told ABC News in March that federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Combs’ two properties.

The searches were part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul, the sources said.

HSI agents flooded Combs’ mansions and gathered evidence as part of an investigation led by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Chemical leak from railcar leads to evacuations in Hamilton County, Ohio
Chemical leak from railcar leads to evacuations in Hamilton County, Ohio
Florian Roden / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A chemical leak from a railcar prompted officials to issue an evacuation order for residents in the Cleves and Whitewater Township areas in Hamilton County, Ohio, authorities said Tuesday.

Hamilton County’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency told anyone within half a mile of the rail yard to leave the area immediately.

Authorities confirmed the leak was styrene, a flammable liquid used to make plastics and rubber, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

“The risk of an explosion is our primary concern,” an official said at a Tuesday night news conference. “We are asking residents within a three-quarter-mile radius to shelter in place as a precaution. Experts have assured us that this is well within the safety norms.”

Officials said 210 homes were located in the designated evacuation zone, though how many people have been impacted was not immediately known. Those needing shelter were advised to go to the Whitewater Township Center, officials said.

Although authorities said at an 11 p.m. ET news conference that the leak had been contained, people were still urged to avoid the area.

“We feel we’ve made significant progress by separating the affected rail car from the rest of the train,” an official said. “Monitoring and mitigation teams are working diligently to ensure everyone’s safety. In the meantime, we urge residents to stay out of the area.”

Authorities are closely monitoring air quality for styrene but said at the earlier news conference that they haven’t yet determined the exact levels.

The train in question consisted of 29 cars, some of which were also carrying styrene, officials said.

“Our first priority upon arriving at the scene was removing anything in close proximity to the leak,” an official confirmed.

Only one car was found to have leaked styrene, they said.

In response to questions on Tuesday night about when residents can return home, officials urged patience.

“We’re not going to rush this. Once it’s absolutely safe, we’ll let everyone know. For now, we encourage residents to monitor social media and news outlets for updates,” an official said.

In a post on Tuesday night X, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged those in the area to follow the directions of officials.

Cleves Township is almost 17 miles from Cincinnati, Ohio, while Whitewater Township is about 22 miles away.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.