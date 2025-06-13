Oil prices surge and stocks slump after Israel attack on Iran
(NEW YORK) — Oil prices surged and stocks slumped on Friday morning in the immediate hours after Israel began an attack on Iran targeting nuclear sites and senior military officers.
The strike stoked concern among investors about a possible wider conflict across the Middle East, which accounts for a large share of global oil production.
The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures price — a key measure of U.S. oil prices — surged more than 7% on Friday. Brent crude future prices, another top measure of oil prices, also climbed more than 7%.
Stocks, meanwhile, tumbled in early trading on Friday as the ultimate outcome of the Israel-Iran conflict remained unclear.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 575 points, or 1.3%, at the close of trading. The S&P 500 declined 0.8%, while the tech-heavy index slid 0.9%.
The jump in oil prices threatens to raise the price of gasoline for U.S. drivers, since crude oil makes up the top ingredient in car fuel.
Gas prices “will likely start to rise across much of the country later this evening in response to Israel’s attacks on Iran, which have caused oil prices to surge,” Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said on Friday in a post on X.
A typical gallon of gas could tick up between 10 and 25 cents, de Haan added. The average price of a gallon of gas currently stands at $3.13, AAA data shows. The price increase anticipated by de Haan would amount to a hike of as much as nearly 8%.
“For now, I expect the rise to be noticeable, but limited,” de Haan said. “This could change.”
Israel launched dozens of strikes against Iran early Friday morning local time, striking at the heart of the country’s nuclear program, killing several nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military leaders, according to Israeli officials.
Iran responded with an aerial attack involving about 100 drones, Israel said, but all of them were shot down before hitting their target.
The move downward for U.S. stocks followed losses in markets across Asia and Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 index fell about 1% by late afternoon local time. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo dropped 0.8% on Friday.
ABC News’ Riley Hoffman, Leah Sarnoff, Jack Moore, Jon Haworth, and Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Few of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in his second term carried more fanfare than April 2, which Trump previewed for weeks under the moniker of “Liberation Day.”
At a Rose Garden ceremony replete with a live band and floor-to-ceiling American flags, Trump announced the nation’s largest set of tariffs in nearly a century.
For decades, Trump claimed, other nations had erected trade barriers to shut U.S. companies out of their markets, all the while enriching themselves through access to American shoppers. As a result, factories had shuttered and workers had suffered, Trump added.
“In the face of unrelenting economic warfare, the United States can no longer continue with a policy of unilateral economic surrender,” Trump said.
The tariff announcement, he added, would forever be remembered as “the day that we began to make America wealthy again.”
Instead, the major stock indexes lost about $3.1 trillion in value the next day, suffering their biggest one-day decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Trump suspended a major swathe of the tariffs, sending the market to one of its largest ever single-day increases.
The policy exemplified Trump’s handling of the economy so far in his second term, some experts said. A norm-breaking decision adjusted soon afterward, leaving behind a cloud of uncertainty for consumers and business alike, while risking an economic slowdown.
It remains to be seen whether the potential pain will be outweighed by future gain, experts said, but the policy swerves may undermine those benefits as firms lack the assurance necessary to make long-term investment and hiring decisions.
“This isn’t how we normally do business. We normally like stability and predictability,” Nancy Qian, a professor of economics at Northwestern University, told ABC News. “The cycle of uncertainty is freaking people out.”
‘Challenged the rules of the global trading system’
Trump’s tariff rollout took Wall Street by surprise, but the president had repeatedly promised to make use of the policy tool during his presidential campaign.
“To me, the most beautiful word in the dictionary is ‘tariff,'” Trump said weeks before the election during an appearance at the Economic Club of Chicago.
As a candidate, Trump proposed tariffs of between 60% and 100% on Chinese goods, as well as across-the-board tariffs of between 10% and 20% on all imported goods.
Tariffs would hinder foreign producers and boost domestic manufacturers, reinvigorating regions left behind as the sector’s jobs moved overseas, Trump said.
In the first 100 days, Trump has taken the policy even further than he pledged, experts said.
Trump slapped 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, as well as a universal tariff of 10% on nearly all imports.
Trump also imposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, the nation’s neighbors, thought to be among its closest allies. Additional tariffs have hit autos, steel and aluminum. For now, Trump has paused a far-reaching set of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” targeting about 75 countries.
“We face the stark reality of large and persistent U.S. deficits as a result of an unfair trading system,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told an audience at the Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C. last week. “Intentional policy choices by other countries have hollowed out America’s manufacturing sector and undermined our critical supply chains, putting our national and economic security at risk.”
“President Trump has taken strong action to address these imbalances and the negative impacts they have on Americans,” Bessent added.
Qian, of Northwestern University, said Trump’s policy accurately identifies a challenge facing the U.S. economy, as trade partners erect barriers that make it more difficult for some American companies to sell abroad than it is for their foreign competitors to sell in the U.S.
The on-again, off-again approach to tariffs undermines the policy objective, however, since businesses and investors lack the confidence necessary to build up domestic manufacturing or adjust strategy abroad.
“What manufacturers need is what markets need: stability,” Qian said.
Trump’s tariffs elicited retaliatory measures from some countries, including China. The world’s second-largest economy slapped 125% tariffs on U.S. goods and placed export restrictions on some minerals crucial to domestic electronics and weapons industries.
“Trump’s tariffs challenged the very premise of the rules of the world trading system,” Robert Lawrence, a professor of trade and investment at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, told ABC News. “He has done a lot more than he said he would do.”
Consumer sentiment this month dropped to a level lower than any point during the Great Recession. A slew of Wall Street firms, meanwhile, have raised their odds of a U.S. recession within the next year, forecasting a potential drop-off of consumer spending and business investment.
For its part, the Trump administration has largely refused to rule out the possibility of a recession. Trump has vowed to strike new agreements with many U.S. trade partners, predicting the U.S economy may suffer short-term pain but will ultimately flourish under a more favorable set of international rules.
“We have been ripped off by every country in the world practically. And friend and foe,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on April 23. “We’re not doing that anymore.”
The fight against inflation
During the campaign, inflation consistently ranked as a top issue of concern to voters – and a majority of them favored Trump to best handle the problem, surveys showed.
Trump vowed to address the issue, saying he would lower prices on “day one.”
Prices would come down as a result of increased energy output, which would reduce costs for the production and transport of goods and in turn lower prices, Trump said.
Inflation has eased since Trump took office, meaning prices have risen at a slower pace than they had been at the end of the Biden administration. Consumer prices increased 2.4% in March compared to a year earlier, registering a pace slightly higher than the Fed’s target of 2%.
Overall prices have not fallen, however, experts told ABC News. In fact, some prices have climbed significantly. Egg prices are 60% higher than where they stood a year ago. Bird flu has continued to decimate the egg supply, lifting prices.
To be sure, the price of oil has dropped nearly 20% since Trump took office. However, experts attributed the trend to an anticipated drop in demand as investors worry about a global recession, instead of the spike in output promised by Trump.
The current level of inflation may offer false reassurance, experts added, since tariffs are widely expected to raise prices over the coming months.
“We are not yet applying the tariffs to the maximum degree and that of course reduces the impact seen in the data so far,” Felix Tintelnot, a professor of economics at Duke University, told ABC News.
Earlier this month, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised the possibility that Trump’s tariffs may cause what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.
If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation under such a scenario, it risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy further. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.
A day later, Trump sharply criticized Powell, urging the central bank to lower interest rates and saying Powell’s “termination cannot come soon enough.”
Since Trump took office, he has criticized Powell on multiple occasions, despite a longstanding norm of political independence at the central bank. The Fed is an independent government agency established by Congress.
“It’s a fundamental feature of our economic system that we have an independent Fed,” Lawrence said. “Trump’s threats are deeply concerning.”
In theory, the removal of Powell could undermine the Fed’s capacity to fight inflation, since it may make the central bank more likely to follow Trump’s preference for lower rates, Lawrence said.
Trump appeared to soften previous attacks on the Federal Reserve last week, saying he has “no intention” of firing Powell.
After making those remarks, Trump continued to pressure Powell.
“I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates,” Trump said. “This is a perfect time to lower interest rates.”
(NEW YORK) — Stocks fell on Monday ahead of the expected introduction of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, measures the president said will impact “all countries.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 10 points, or 0.03%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.5%.
Tesla, the electric carmaker led by billionaire Trump-advisor Elon Musk, dropped nearly 5%.
The downturn in U.S. markets followed a wave of selloffs worldwide.
Japan’s Nikkei index fell more than 4% and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 3% after opening on Monday. In Europe, the British FTSE 100 fell by 1.18%, the German DAX index fell by 1.82% and France’s CAC 40 dropped by 1.76%.
Gold — a traditional safe-haven asset — reached a new record high of $3,128 per ounce.
Trump told reporters this weekend that his tariffs could affect “all the countries.”
“The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America,” he said.
“Over the decades, they ripped us off like no country has never been ripped off in history and we’re going to be much nicer than they were to us, but it’s substantial money for the country,” Trump said.
Auto tariffs of 25% are among those expected to come into effect on April 3. The measures will apply to imported passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks, according to a White House statement released last week.
Analysts widely expect the tariffs to raise prices for foreign-made cars, since importers will likely pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers.
Cars produced in the U.S. are also expected to undergo significant price hikes since manufacturers will bear higher costs for imported parts and face an uptick in demand as buyers seek out domestic alternatives, experts have told ABC News.
Trump dismissed concerns about auto tariffs this weekend. “The automakers are going to make a lot of money,” he said. “American automakers or international automakers, if you’re talking about them, are going to build in the United States.”
“The people that are going to make money are people that manufacture cars in the United States,” he continued. “Outside of the United States, that’s going to be up to them. I don’t care too much about that. But you have a lot of companies coming into the country to manufacture cars.”
ABC News’ Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — The Kentucky bourbon industry said it is reeling from retaliatory actions taken by Canada and the European Union in response to President Donald Trump’s trade war against both global regions.
More than 90% of the world’s bourbon is from Kentucky, which advocates say is now jeopardized.
Last month, the EU announced it plans to impose a 50% tariff on all American whiskey in response to Trump’s decision to bring back tariffs on overseas steel and aluminum imports. Trump said on social media that he would retaliate by levying 200% tariffs on all wines, champagne and other alcoholic products imported from the region should the EU move forward with its spirits tariff. The EU will make its final decision on April 13.
Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa is imposing 25% tariffs on U.S. imports in response to Trump’s measures. In addition, the government-run Liquor Control Board of Ontario ordered all retailers, bars and restaurants to stop selling American products. The board reported that U.S. alcohol sold within the province accounts for “annual sales of up to $965 million,” representing “more than 3,600 products from 35 US states.”
New Brunswick and Quebec both passed similar restrictions by ordering all American spirits brands removed from retail shelves.
The import tariffs, Trump wrote, “will be great for the wine and champagne businesses in the U.S.”
Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council, a Washington-based trade group, disagrees, telling ABC News that rising tariffs on both sides are “catastrophic.”
“Our industry is collateral damage as the result” of the trade war, he said. “Which is unfortunate because American consumers love Canadian whiskey, and European consumers love American whiskey and vice versa.” Likewise, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association said, “retaliatory measures against bourbon harm these markets and jeopardize growth for years to come.”
Canada was the largest importer of Kentucky-made spirits, including bourbon, before the current trade war. In 2023, the state exported $43 million worth of whiskey to Canada, according to the latest data on the Canadian government’s website. Kentucky imported more than $40 million in whiskey from Canada that same year.
The issue is uniting Kentucky lawmakers from both parties. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul have all blasted the tariffs, saying they will hurt jobs and sink the economy of the state.
“From bourbon distillers to car manufacturers to makers of fences to the builders of homes, to our farmers, nobody in Kentucky is coming up to me and say, ‘please put tariffs on things.’ We need to back away from this,” Paul said.
Swonger said the spirits industry has flourished because of a zero-for-zero tariff agreement among 51 countries around the world, which has allowed 3,1000 distillers to grow within the U.S. In Kentucky, the trade war will likely be hardest for small craft distilleries, many of which could “shut down trying to export to markets” impacted by the tariffs.
“Building a brand takes time. If you’re a little craft distillery going to an international market, it takes time and effort to talk to buyers. A massive tariff will shut that down,” he said.
That’s the worry of Victor Yarbrough, CEO of Brough Brothers Bourbon in Kentucky, which opened in 2020 and became the first African American-owned distillery in the state. Yarbrough said 2025 was planned as “a year of growth and expansion” for his company, which meant opening a second distillery and, for the first time, exporting to other countries, including Canada.
He told ABC News he was in negotiations with suppliers in New Brunswick in January, “when the tariff situation came out of nowhere.”
“It suspended our deal indefinitely,” as a result, Yarbrough said.
The tariffs imposed by the U.S., followed by the retaliatory tariffs from export countries, “shuttered our ability to go into these markets,” Yarbrough said. “And they’re huge markets. Ultimately, it reduces our ability to sell our product abroad.
He said in response that his company will focus on the 27 U.S. states where his product is not yet available. He is also looking at countries like Brazil and Colombia where the tariff war has not yet hit. The uncertainty, for him, is that that could change.
“I’m just the small bourbon producer being caught in the middle of it,” he said. “I hope we come to accord on both sides.”