Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome second child

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome second child
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are welcoming their second child.

Munn posted a collection of photos on Sunday including a shot alongside Mulaney holding their newborn, Méi June Mulaney. The couple welcomed their daughter earlier this month via a surrogate.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Munn wrote.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,” she added.

The actress was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts in April 2023. Munn revealed in March that she underwent a double mastectomy among other surgeries in the months following her breast cancer diagnosis. She also opened up about undergoing a hysterectomy in the wake of her cancer treatment.

“When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel,” wrote Munn.

She continued to express gratitude for the gestational surrogate who carried Munn and Mulaney’s child.

“Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true,” she wrote. “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.”

She ended the post with a note clarifying the pronunciation of her newborn. “Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese,” she finished.

Mulaney also took to Instagram to celebrate the news writing, “We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much.”

Mulaney and Munn, who wed this year, also share a son, Malcolm, who they welcomed on Nov. 24, 2021.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Preschoolers and parents, rejoice! New episodes are available to watch as season 10 drops.

The Umbrella Academy: You can watch the fourth and final season of the sci-fi action series on Netflix.

Peacock
Mr. Throwback: A guy who peaked in middle school reconnects with his old teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry, in the new comedy series.

Paramount+
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Your favorite teen superheroes solve crime in the new animated series.

SEAL Team: The series says goodbye with its seventh and final season.

Max
Industry: Kit Harrington joins the cast of the drama series for its third season.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New Funko Pop! offerings for that ‘Home Alone’ fan on your Christmas list
New Funko Pop! offerings for that ‘Home Alone’ fan on your Christmas list
Funko

The collectible company Funko is adding more toys to its Home Alone collection. 

The new toys are now available for preorder.

Of course, there are brand-new toy versions of lovable scamp Kevin McCallister, who was played by Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 movie. 

There are also alternate plastic likenesses of his enemies, the two bumbling burglars Harry and Marv, played respectively by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in the family comedy.

Kevin gets two versions: One comes with a miniature of his famously booby-trapped home and another one shows him taking a knee, mimicking Culkin’s “Yes!” fist pump.

For their part, Marv has one version posed with his crowbar and Kevin’s iron “brand” on his forehead, and another depicts him bound by holiday ribbon. Harry is depicted captured and tied up by Christmas lights. 

Funko is also selling one of its diorama “scenes,” reenacting Kevin’s braining the bad guys with swinging paint cans as they ascend a staircase.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael Crichton estate suing ‘ER’ vet Noah Wyle and company over ‘The Pitt’ TV show
Michael Crichton estate suing ‘ER’ vet Noah Wyle and company over ‘The Pitt’ TV show
Wyle in ‘The Pitt’ – Max/Warrick Page

Deadline is reporting that the estate of author Michael Crichton, the late bestselling author and one of the co-creators of ER, is suing one of the show’s stars, Noah Wyle, along with producers of an upcoming Max medical series called The Pitt.

According to the suit obtained by the trade, Crichton’s widow, Sherri, claims after a yearlong negotiation to reboot ER, Warner Bros. Television, ER‘s producer John Wells and other producers, including Wyle, walked away and “transplanted” the idea to a Pittsburgh-set medical series called The Pitt.

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max has already given the forthcoming series a 15-episode order.

The lawsuit states, “After negotiating unsuccessfully with Crichton’s estate for nearly a year for the right to reboot ER, Warner Bros. simply moved the show from Chicago to Pittsburgh, rebranded it The Pitt, and has plowed ahead without any attribution or compensation for Crichton and his heirs.”

It added, “The Pitt is ER. It’s not like ER, it’s not kind of ER, it’s not sort of ER. It is ER complete with the same executive producer, writer, star, production companies, studio and network as the planned ER reboot.”

The lawsuit charges the producers with “breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with contractual relations.”

Critchton’s camp seeks to “redress that grievous wrong and to ensure that studios are held accountable to the creators upon whose imaginations and ingenuity their successes depend.”

It also says Wells’ actions were “a personal betrayal of a 30-year friendship” with the late author, who died at 66 in 2008.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.