Olivia Munn reveals mom was diagnosed with breast cancer after her own 2023 diagnosis

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Olivia Munn is opening up about her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis.

The Your Friends and Neighbors star, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that her mom was diagnosed with Stage 1 HER2 breast cancer after Munn’s own breast cancer diagnosis in 2023.

“Going through cancer is really hard,” Munn wrote in a statement shared in the post. “But there’s something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking.”

In the statement, Munn wrote that she “urged my mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test” after receiving her diagnosis in 2023.

According to the Susan G. Komen foundation, the test is a tool “often used by health care providers to estimate breast cancer risk.”

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, former ABC News chief medical correspondent and a board-certified OB-GYN, said in a 2024 interview that the test “helps to provide an actual numerical risk for lifetime risk of breast cancer and breast cancer diagnosis in the next five years.”

“It is what we use in medicine to stratify a woman’s individual risk in a more precise way,” Ashton added.

According to the American College of Radiology, people with 20% or greater lifetime risk of breast cancer are considered high risk.

Munn said that her mother scored 26.2% on the IBIS, or the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment test, and because of that score, she wanted her mom to get an MRI, which led to learning about her Stage 1 HER2 breast cancer diagnosis.

The American Cancer Society describes HER2 as a “protein that helps breast cancer cells grow quickly.”

“Breast cancer cells with higher than normal levels of HER2 are called HER2-positive,” the ACS states. “These cancers tend to grow and spread faster than breast cancers that are HER2-negative, but are much more likely to respond to treatment with drugs that target the HER2 protein.”

Munn said her mom “completed 12 rounds of chemo” after her diagnosis “and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions this fall.”

“I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her, even if only for a day to give her a little break,” she continued. “It’s no small feat to realize you can’t do it for them. To anyone out there who is taking care of someone or has made it their profession to do so, thank you. These fights can feel near impossible without you.”

Munn said the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment “saved my life and now my mom’s.”

The Tyrer-Cuzick model, or IBIS, is a type of breast cancer risk calculator. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, this calculator is one of a few options that physicians can use to calculate lifetime risk of breast cancer.

“My mom wanted me to tell you that she hopes by sharing her story it will save someone’s life,” Munn said.

“I want to say how proud I am of my mom,” she added. “She’s handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy (just days after her double mastectomy she tried to do laundry and make dinner — she’s insane).”

She thanked “the hospital nurses, patient coordinators and staff who have taken care of my mother,” as well as her mother’s primary care physician and oncologists, before thanking her own doctors as well.

Munn previously opened up about her private battle with breast cancer in a 2024 Instagram post. At the time, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 aggressive Luminal B breast cancer in April 2023 and underwent a double mastectomy 30 days later.

Since then, Munn has been open about her experience, sharing her story to urge other women to get tested and to raise awareness about the disease.

“I’m lucky,” she said in her 2024 Instagram post about her diagnosis. “We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.”

Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The odds are ever in Elle Fanning‘s favor.

She has been cast as Effie Trinket in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate made the announcement in a post shared to its social media on Tuesday.

Fanning will play the younger version of the character that was originated by Elizabeth Banks in the 2012 film The Hunger Games. Banks went on to reprise the role in its following three sequels.

This upcoming film is an adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins. It will be directed by Francis Lawrence.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Effie serves as Haymitch Abernathy’s stylist for the 50th annual Hunger Games, which he ends up winning.

Lionsgate also recently announced that Molly McCann and Iona Bell will portray the characters Louella and Lou Lou in the upcoming film. They join a cast that will be led by relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch.

The rest of the previously announced cast includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang and Ralph Fiennes, who will portray the villainous President Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Milly Alcock says someone ‘high up’ on ‘House of the Dragon’ told her she needed an acting coach
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images

Milly Alcock is opening up about the rough start to her time working on House of the Dragon.

While guesting on The Tonight Show, Alcock, who played young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, said a person higher up on the show told her she would have to see an acting coach.

“On my second day on House of the Dragon, one of the, I’m not gonna say who, but someone very high up, pulled me aside and was like, ‘Um, we’re gonna get you an acting coach,’” Alcock said.

The actress said this encounter fueled her anxiety as she took on her first major acting role in such a popular franchise.

“It just confirmed everything that I’ve kind of known to be true, [which] is that I’m not very good at my job,” Alcock said. “You know what I mean! I was like, ‘I can’t do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake.’”

Emma D’Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra after there was a significant time jump during the second part of season 1. Alcock made a brief appearance in the role during season 2.

House of the Dragon is currently in production on season 3. The show is set 200 years before the events of the original series and is based on George R. R. Martin‘s novel Fire & Blood.

Alicia Silverstone to executive produce, star in new ‘Clueless’ TV series
Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone is “totally buggin,'” because a Clueless TV series is in development.

Good Morning America has learned of the new series, which will star Silverstone in her iconic role as Cher Horowitz.

The actress will also co-executive produce with Amy Heckerling and Robert Lawrence. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss will executive produce and co-write the series.

Silverstone took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

“Totally buggin’… in the best way (Swipe to see why),” she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a screenshot of a Variety article, as well as a gif and a photo of her character, Cher.

The new series, which will stream on Peacock, is a follow-up to the 1995 film, a coming-of-age teen comedy that follows Cher, a shallow, rich and socially successful teen from Beverly Hills who plays matchmaker with her teachers and friends and helps the new girl in school, Tai (Brittany Murphy), gain popularity after a makeover.

The film was a loose adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma.

In addition to Silverstone and Murphy, the film starred Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Elisa Donovan.

