Olivia Munn says Jon Hamm gave her confidence she could still act after five-year break

Apple

Olivia Munn stars alongside Jon Hamm in the new Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors.

The actress told ABC Audio she was initially “very intimidated to meet and especially work with” the Mad Men star.

“He is so kind and generous,” Munn said, before detailing how he helped her out in a moment where she was struggling.

“I hadn’t acted since 2019, because we had COVID, then I got pregnant, then I had postpartum [depression], then I had cancer,” Munn said. Her five years without acting had her wondering if she had forgotten how to, the actress said.

The first scenes she shot for Your Friends & Neighbors featured her and Hamm running into each other at a country club. Munn said she always prides herself on remembering her lines perfectly, but something was different this time around.

“I started on these two scenes, and I kept mumbling my words and forgetting lines,” Munn said. She began to panic.

“I just was like, ‘Oh my god, oh, my gosh … did I lose it?'” Munn said. While she was spiraling, Hamm, who is also an executive producer on the project, took notice.

“Jon noticed the inner panic that I was failing at covering up. And he took me aside and said, ‘Hey, you got this. You can do this. This is why we want you. We know that you can this. Just relax,'” Munn said.

That changed everything, Munn said.

“Just him talking to me like that, one-on-one, actor to actor, as my executive producer as well, just gave me a lot of confidence,” Munn said. “I calmed down. And then it’s really been smooth sailing from that moment on.”

Episode four of Your Friends & Neighbors drops Friday on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: Harrison Ford bows out as presenter due to shingles diagnosis
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Harrison Ford will no longer be taking the stage at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards, Good Morning America can confirm.

The 82-year-old Hollywood icon, originally slated to present at the ceremony, has stepped down after being diagnosed with shingles. Ford received the diagnosis on February 28 and is currently resting and recovering at home.

Shingles is caused by the same virus, varicella-zoster virus, that causes chickenpox and is characterized by a painful rash that develops on the face or body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A person sickened by chickenpox and who recovers can later get shingles when the virus reactivates.

A representative for Ford confirmed to ABC News that he officially withdrew from the Oscars on March 1.

Ford’s absence comes on the heels of a busy year for the actor. He recently wrapped his role in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking and starred as President Ross, aka Red Hulk, in Captain America: Brave New World, which hit theaters on February 14.

While Ford won’t be joining the star-studded lineup at the Dolby Theatre, movie lovers can still expect Hollywood’s biggest names in attendance.

The evening promises unforgettable moments and major wins across the industry’s most celebrated films.

The 2025 Oscars will air live Sunday on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

For the first time, the ceremony will also stream live on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tina Fey vacations all year in trailer for Netflix comedy series ‘The Four Seasons’
Jon Pack/Netflix

The teaser trailer for Tina Fey‘s new comedy series, The Four Seasons, has arrived.

Created and written by Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show arrives on Netflix May 1. It follows a year in the life of a group of longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.

Fey stars in the show alongside a star-studded cast that includes Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani.

“It is rare to find your soulmate. And yet, somehow, all six of us have done it,” Forte says during a cheers to all of the main cast in the trailer.

The Four Seasons covers six old friends as they “head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up,” according to its official synopsis. After being completely upended by the news, “we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface.”

Made to be a heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships, the series is based on the 1981 film of the same name that was written, directed by and starred Alan Alda. Alda is also a producer and guest star in this new version of the story.

The show’s cast also includes Erika Henningsen, Julia Lester, Ashlyn Maddox, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, Simone Recasner, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Chloe Troast, Jack Gore and Cole Tristan Murphy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldaña wins best supporting actress
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña won best supporting actress at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was her first Oscar nomination and win. Saldaña was awarded the prize for her performance in Emilia Pérez. She was nominated alongside Monica Barbaro, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones and Isabella Rossellini.

Last year’s winner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, took to the stage to announce this year’s best supporting actress nominees. Randolph won the award in 2024 for her performance in The Holdovers.

Saldaña got emotional while accepting her award, first shouting out her mother, who was in attendance, before bringing attention to the significance of her win.

“I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last,” Saldaña said. “The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.