Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Stephen Nedoroscik is the first contestant announced for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.

The exciting announcement about the 25-year-old Worcester, Massachusetts, native joining the upcoming season was made Thursday on Good Morning America.

Nedoroscik rose to national prominence at the 2024 Paris Olympics where he notched two bronze medals as a pommel horse specialist on the U.S. men’s gymnastics team.

Nedoroscik’s score on the pommel horse launched Team USA into third place, securing the men’s team their first Olympic medal in 16 years.

He also made history in becoming the first American man to medal in the Olympic event in eight years.

An “excited” Nedoroscik said on GMA he hopes to bring some of his pommel horse moves into the ballroom. “I want to bring some of that gymnastics — maybe a backflip or handstand. I want to have fun with it,” he said.

Some fans watching his Olympic routine dubbed the athlete “Clark Kent” after he removed his glasses moments before jumping into action on the pommel horse, a reference to Superman’s signature apparel change.

When asked if he is planning to dance with his glasses, Nedoroscik shared, “I might have fun with it — I’m scared they’ll fly off … maybe we could do a gadget, keep them on. Maybe a new pair of glasses, match the theme, right?”

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough returning as judges.

The season 33 cast will be exclusively announced on GMA Sept. 4, ahead of the show’s premiere on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.

