Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Good Morning America

Stephen Nedoroscik is the first contestant announced for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.

The exciting announcement about the 25-year-old Worcester, Massachusetts, native joining the upcoming season was made Thursday on Good Morning America.

Nedoroscik rose to national prominence at the 2024 Paris Olympics where he notched two bronze medals as a pommel horse specialist on the U.S. men’s gymnastics team.

Nedoroscik’s score on the pommel horse launched Team USA into third place, securing the men’s team their first Olympic medal in 16 years.

He also made history in becoming the first American man to medal in the Olympic event in eight years.

An “excited” Nedoroscik said on GMA he hopes to bring some of his pommel horse moves into the ballroom. “I want to bring some of that gymnastics — maybe a backflip or handstand. I want to have fun with it,” he said.

Some fans watching his Olympic routine dubbed the athlete “Clark Kent” after he removed his glasses moments before jumping into action on the pommel horse, a reference to Superman’s signature apparel change.

When asked if he is planning to dance with his glasses, Nedoroscik shared, “I might have fun with it — I’m scared they’ll fly off … maybe we could do a gadget, keep them on. Maybe a new pair of glasses, match the theme, right?”

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough returning as judges.

The season 33 cast will be exclusively announced on GMA Sept. 4, ahead of the show’s premiere on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hugh Jackman has fun with Deadpool’s joke about playing Wolverine until he’s 90
Hugh Jackman has fun with Deadpool’s joke about playing Wolverine until he’s 90
Marvel Studios

On his Instagram, 55-year-old Hugh Jackman had a little fun with a joke at his expense in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool tweaks his on-screen and real-life buddy that Disney is going to make him play Wolverine “’til you’re 90.”

Jackman posted a video of himself looking pretty banged up at the end of the film. The snippet, set to Madonna‘s “Like A Prayer,” features Deadpool’s whispered tease on a loop.

It freezes with a title card reading, “See you in 2058.”

The Oscar-nominated actor will in fact be a nonagenarian that year.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to break the billion-dollar mark in its third weekend in theaters.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn teases possible Eddie Munson return
‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn teases possible Eddie Munson return
Netflix

Eddie Munson may have met an untimely fate at the end of Stranger Things season 4, but actor Joseph Quinn, who portrayed the fan-favorite leader of the Hellfire Club, is teasing he may not be done with the character just yet.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Quinn spoke about the possibility of Eddie returning for Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season.

Quinn said the “chances are high” that he’d spend time with his former costars and the show’s creators in the near future.

“I love those guys! I’d love to say hello,” Quinn said. “I’m sure they’re working very hard to land the plane. It’s been a long time that they’ve been working on that, so I’m really delighted that they’re kind of getting towards the end, and they’re having a nice time.”

Quinn continued, “I’m sure they’re gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way. I have no doubts.”

Fans of the show are holding out hope for Eddie’s return, as many feel there is a possibility that it could happen. When asked his opinion on this, Quinn said, “I might have that feeling too.”

“Or maybe I don’t,” Quinn said with a laugh. “I don’t know! Who knows?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Alien: Romulus’ guerilla marketing campaign sees New Yorkers struck down by facehuggers
‘Alien: Romulus’ guerilla marketing campaign sees New Yorkers struck down by facehuggers
20th Century Studios

New Yorkers are used to ignoring most stuff they see on the street, but a new guerilla marketing campaign for Alien: Romulus made even some New Yorkers pause.

Spotted by outlets including Screen Thrill, the campaign features people collapsed on the subway, hanging out of a cab window and even in the middle of Times Square, convulsing with “breathing” replicas of the alien parasites known as facehuggers covering their faces.

Back in April, Romulus director Fede Álvarez showed off his new “favorite toy,” an extremely creepy facehugger prop that can skitter around the floor via remote control.

The Romulus campaign is similar to another viral effort from 20th Century Studios, when replicas of the ape men from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes patrolled California’s Venice Beach on horseback.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters Aug. 16.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.