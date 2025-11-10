Omar Epps joins cast of Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama for Hulu
Omar Epps has joined the cast for an upcoming untitled football drama that will be making its way to Hulu. ABC Audio has confirmed he’ll be taking on the recurring role of an offensive coordinator who was formerly an NFL player.
Epps will join a cast starring Christopher Meloni and This Is Us alum Mandy Moore, who will portray Lauren, daughter of William H. Macy‘s Hank.
The logline for the Dan Fogelman series has yet to be disclosed, but it’s “set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component,” according to a press release.
The untitled series will be Fogelman’s second series on Hulu. His show Paradise, starring This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, premiered in January.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had the last laugh at the Emmys Sunday. Despite CBS canceling the show, the late-night talker took home the award for outstanding talk series.
As host Stephen Colbert and his crew took the stage, the audience gave them a standing ovation with shouts of “Stephen, Stephen, Stephen.”
“Thank you for this honor,” he started his speech, before acknowledging the network that canceled him. “I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege of being part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing this show.”
“Ten year ago, in September of 2015, Spike Jonze stopped by my office and said, ‘Hey, what do you want this show to be about?’ And I said, ‘Ah, Spike, I don’t know how you could do it, but I kinda want to do a late-night comedy show that was about love,’” he said. “I don’t know if I ever figured that out, but at a certain point, and you can guess what that point was, I realized in some ways we were doing a late-night comedy show about loss.”
“And that’s related to love because sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it,” he added.
“Ten years later in September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong. Be brave,” he concluded his speech, before quoting Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy”: “If the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor.”
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been nominated seven times in the outstanding talk series category. This was its first win.
Some familiar voices are joining the cast of Zootopia 2.
Walt Disney Animation Studios released the international trailer for its upcoming sequel film on Monday. The trailer release comes the same day that tickets for the film went on sale.
Along with the new trailer, the animation studio announced that several of their celebrated voice actors, including stars of Moana, Frozen, The Princess and the Frog and Encanto, will make voice cameos in the new movie.
Zootopia 2 writer and director Jared Bush spoke about including members of the Disney Animation family in this new film.
“From the beginning, Easter eggs and winks to our favorite films and characters have been a hallmark of the world of Zootopia. We are ecstatic that Zootopia 2 expands our Zootopia family to include even more members of our extended Disney family, filled with dear friends and true Disney Legends,” Bush said.
Moana stars Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho are set to voice Zeke and the anti-venom pen in the film. While Zeke is an accident-prone dik-dik who meets with a musical mishap as a result of Judy and Nick’s high-speed pursuit gone awry, the anti-venom pen is the antidote for pit viper Gary De’Snake’s venom.
Frozen star Josh Gad is set to voice Paul Moledebrandt, who is an ornery mole and the Zootopia Police Department’s IT expert. The Princess and the Frog star Ankia Noni Rose is set to play the Squeal of Fortune mouse, who is the lucky winner of an almost-new car on Zootopia’s favorite game show, Squeal of Fortune.
As for the stars of Encanto, Stephanie Beatriz and Wilmer Valderrama are playing hippo ZPD cops Bloats and Higgins, while John Leguizamo voices Antony, a smarmy anteater and smuggler who bolts at the first sign of trouble.
Zootopia 2 opens in theaters on Nov. 26.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Walt Disney Animation Studios.
The official teaser trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has arrived.
Netflix released the first teaser for director Rian Johnson‘s third film about Detective Benoit Blanc on Monday.
Daniel Craig reprises his role as the Southern crime solver in this highly anticipated sequel. Josh O’Connor also stars as the young priest Jud Duplenticy, who has been assigned to assist Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (JoshBrolin) in a small church in upstate New York. The film also features Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.
“After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic,” the film’s official synopsis reads.
The trailer reveals that it is Jefferson Wicks’ death that Benoit Blanc is investigating.
“This murder was dressed as a miracle. But what happened that night is a much, much larger scheme,” Craig’s Benoit Blanc says in the trailer. “To understand this case we need to look at the myth that’s being constructed. A man gives a sermon. He then, in plain sight of everyone, walks into a sealed concrete box. And 30 seconds later, than man is lying dead. A classic impossible crime.”
Netflix previously announced that Wake Up Dead Man will get a limited, two-week theatrical release starting on Nov. 26. This will come ahead of its streaming debut on Dec. 12.