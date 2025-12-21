On ‘SNL,’ Ariana Grande and Cher help Bowen Yang say goodbye

Musical guest Cher, host Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang during promos on Thursday, December 18, 2025 (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Ariana Grande returned to host Saturday Night Live for a third time on Dec. 20, and her appearance doubled as a farewell lap for her Wicked co-star and departing SNL cast member Bowen Yang.

Grande kicked off the show by poking fun at herself, noting that she’d last hosted about a year ago. “So many people have been asking me if I’m going to revisit any of my sketches from last time, like Domingo,” she said. “But I told them, ‘I don’t think so. When something is perfect, it doesn’t need a sequel.’ That’s why I just finished filming Meet the Parents 4.”

Grande did revisit one of her past characters, though: Antonio, the traumatized young castrato. She dressed up as him to introduce the second performance from musical guest Cher. The iconic singer stuck to holiday fare for her first appearance on the show since 1987, singing her 2023 hit “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” and then a cover of Chuck Berry‘s “Run Rudolph Run.”

The rest of Grande’s monologue was a parody of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” with lyrics changed to reflect the difficulty of buying Christmas presents for acquaintances. 

Her other sketches included one where she played Macaulay Culkin‘s Home Alone character Kevin McCallister. She also showed off her impersonation skills by singing as both Katy Perry and Celine Dion in a sketch called “Random Holiday Duets Spectacular.

Grande and Cher came together in the final sketch to bid goodbye to Yang, who played a Delta employee doing his final shift serving eggnog in the airport lounge. Ari played his wife and Cher played his boss, and they sang “Please Come Home for Christmas” together.

“I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here,” Yang said in character, choking back tears. “And I just wanted to enjoy it for a little bit longer. Especially the people. I’ve loved every single person who works here. Because they’ve done so much for me.”




Critics Choice Awards 2026: ‘Sinners’ leads nominations with 17
The poster for ‘Sinners.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards nominations have been revealed.

Sinners leads the pack of film nominees with 17, followed by One Battle After Another, which scored 14. Hamnet and Frankenstein come next with 11 nominations each.

Other movies that earned more than two nominations include Marty Supreme, which scored eight, and F1, Sentimental Value and Wicked: For Good, which all earned seven. Train Dreams came away with five nominations, while Jay Kelly and Weapons each earned four. The movie Bugonia scored three.

Over on the TV side of things, it was Adolescence that earned the most nominations with six. Nobody Wants This scored five nominations, while the following shows all earned four nominations each: All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat and The Pitt.

The Critics Choice Association has also added four new categories this year. They include best variety series, stunt design, casting/ensemble and sound.

“We are so excited to kick off awards season in the new year, gathering hundreds of TV, film and streaming stars in one glamorous room for the first major awards show of 2026,” Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “Our voters are the critics and entertainment reporters who help audiences find the best of the best every day, all year long. Their collective opinions are the most informed and reliable in the business.”

This year’s award ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. It will air live on Jan. 4 on E! and USA.

Robert Irwin shares emotional moment with mom Terri Irwin on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Witney Carson and Robert Irwin were among the 10 remaining couples paying tribute to the influential people in their lives on the Oct. 14 episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Wildlife conservationist, photographer and zookeeper Robert Irwin delivered an emotional contemporary routine on Dancing with the Stars Tuesday night, dedicating his performance to his mom, Terri Irwin.

The 21-year-old even brought his mom out in the routine’s final moments, and the mother-son duo shared a hug at the end.

“I’m incredibly honoured that Robert thought of me,” Terri Irwin wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend, ahead of her son’s performance. “Steve and I always talked about how much it meant to us to be parents. So much love. This will be a special night.”

Terri Irwin raised her two children — Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin — after her husband, Steve Irwin, died in 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray.

Robert Irwin and his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, danced to Phil Collins‘ 2002 ballad “You’ll Be in My Heart” for Tuesday night’s performance, and the two earned their best score of the season so far.

Robert Irwin also reflected in an Instagram post on what he previously called an “emotional week in rehearsals.”

“My mum and dad created a legacy that l’m proud to continue. I hope I can use this dance to share what she means to me, to our family, and to say thank you for always supporting me through life’s ups and downs,” he wrote.

After the show, he added in an Instagram Story post, “I will remember tonight forever. Thank you.”

Jordan L. Jones says final ‘Bel-Air’ season sees Jazz embrace vulnerability, acceptance
Key art for season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

Jazz is known for his unique style and entrepreneurial spirit on Bel-Air — and while that will remain true in the fourth and final season of the Peacock series, Jordan L. Jones says two themes define his character’s journey this time around.

“What you have to look for … [with] my character is obviously more vulnerability,” he tells ABC Audio. “But I also think acceptance is one of the themes that Jazz is going to go through.”

Jordan clarifies that this acceptance isn’t about resignation. “Not acceptance in a bad way, like, ‘Oh, something bad happened, I have to accept it,’ but just accepting whatever comes … being open to whatever. … You learn more about Jazz that he’s actually just OK with acceptance. And he is a very strong individual.”

Regarding Jazz’s relationship with Will, played by Jabari Banks, Jordan says Jazz remains a mentor and steady presence. As the series comes to an end, he notes there’s “not a hard ending” to their friendship.

“It’s not like Will and Jazz and Carlton never see each other again,” he explains. “It’s like that college experience where we have to leave each other, but we still have each other.”

Jimmy Akingbola also talked to ABC Audio about his character Geoffrey’s arc as the Banks family’s estate manager. He says the final season forces Geoffrey to confront his past and his present.

“The final season explores Geoffrey’s past in such a deep and impactful way, to the point where Geoffrey has to stop — I’ll use the word running,” Jimmy says. “For the first time … he doesn’t have the answers. Normally Geoffrey has something handled before someone’s thought about it,” noting that now “his back [is] against the wall.” 

Jimmy adds that Geoffrey is “fractured” this season, unsure whether healing is possible as his past arrives on his doorstep and challenges his loyalty. 

New episodes of Bel-Air premiere Monday on Peacock.

