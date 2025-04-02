Once-in-a-generation extreme weather event to begin Wednesday with tornadoes, flooding

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) — A once-in-a-generation extreme weather event is expected to begin Wednesday, starting with a tornado outbreak and continuing into the weekend with the possibility of flooding in epic proportions — with all the severe weather devastating the same corridor.

Overnight, two tornadoes were reported in Kansas. Hail larger than golf balls was reported in Oklahoma. And 80 mph winds were reported in Nebraska.

A particularly dangerous situation flood watch has been issued across parts of three states for Wednesday through Sunday.

And an exceedingly rare double whammy of high risk for tornadoes, and then high risk for extreme flooding, has been issued for the same area.

Gusts up to 50 mph are possible on Wednesday for more than 65 million Americans across 13 states from Texas to Ohio.

The risk for tornadoes is already increasing as a line of storms moves into Oklahoma. And very large hail and damaging winds are also possible.

A tornado watch is in place for much of Oklahoma, eastern Kansas, and northwest Missouri until 10 a.m. CT.

A line of severe storms is stretching at about 6 a.m. CT for hundreds of miles from Kansas City, Missouri, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with gusts up to 60 mph.

A rare high risk for destructive storms — strong long-track tornadoes of EF3+ strength, very large hail up to the size of tennis balls, and destructive winds greater than 70 mph — are all possible.

Areas under Wednesday’s high risk – timing between 3 p.m. and midnight – stretch from Memphis, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky, including Jackson, Tennessee, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

And there’s a moderate risk — level four of five — where strong tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds are also possible – from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Louisville, Kentucky. An enhanced risk — level three — is also in effect from Dallas, Texas, to Chicago, Illinois, to near Detroit, Michigan.

Storms are expected to reach Memphis close to 6 p.m. CT, if not sooner, and then their heavy rain event begins and the faucet may not shut off for days.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

