Once-in-a-generation extreme weather event to begin Wednesday with tornadoes, flooding

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) — A once-in-a-generation extreme weather event is expected to begin Wednesday, starting with a tornado outbreak and continuing into the weekend with the possibility of flooding in epic proportions — with all the severe weather devastating the same corridor.

Overnight, two tornadoes were reported in Kansas. Hail larger than golf balls was reported in Oklahoma. And 80 mph winds were reported in Nebraska.

A particularly dangerous situation flood watch has been issued across parts of three states for Wednesday through Sunday.

And an exceedingly rare double whammy of high risk for tornadoes, and then high risk for extreme flooding, has been issued for the same area.

Gusts up to 50 mph are possible on Wednesday for more than 65 million Americans across 13 states from Texas to Ohio.

The risk for tornadoes is already increasing as a line of storms moves into Oklahoma. And very large hail and damaging winds are also possible.

A tornado watch is in place for much of Oklahoma, eastern Kansas, and northwest Missouri until 10 a.m. CT.

A line of severe storms is stretching at about 6 a.m. CT for hundreds of miles from Kansas City, Missouri, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with gusts up to 60 mph.

A rare high risk for destructive storms — strong long-track tornadoes of EF3+ strength, very large hail up to the size of tennis balls, and destructive winds greater than 70 mph — are all possible.

Areas under Wednesday’s high risk – timing between 3 p.m. and midnight – stretch from Memphis, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky, including Jackson, Tennessee, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

And there’s a moderate risk — level four of five — where strong tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds are also possible – from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Louisville, Kentucky. An enhanced risk — level three — is also in effect from Dallas, Texas, to Chicago, Illinois, to near Detroit, Michigan.

Storms are expected to reach Memphis close to 6 p.m. CT, if not sooner, and then their heavy rain event begins and the faucet may not shut off for days.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Swatting call about possible armed person at San Bernardino hospital sparks massive police presence
KABC chopper over Loma Linda University Medical Center. Via KABC.

(LOS ANGELES) — Reports of a possibly armed person at a San Bernardino, California, hospital sparked a massive law enforcement response Wednesday evening, but authorities later cleared the scene and said it appeared to be the result of a “swatting” call.

The incident began unfolding at the Loma Linda University Hospital Center in the San Bernardino area, east of Los Angeles, around 6:15 p.m. local time.

The Bernardo County Sheriff’s Office said in an post on X it was aware of “reports of a possible armed individual” at the hospital and said deputies were on scene and working to clear the facility.

Police and fire department vehicles surrounded the facility and news helicopters hovered nearby.

About two hours later, authorities said the scene had been cleared.

No shots were fired.

“There are no reported injuries, and the incident appears to be a swatting call,” the sheriff’s office said.

A swatting call refers to an intentional false report to authorities intending to cause a large law enforcement presence.

Tufts PhD student on visa arrested by immigration authorities, school says
Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(BOSTON) — A Tufts University PhD student on a visa was arrested by immigration authorities outside of Boston on Tuesday night, according to the school and the student’s lawyer.

The student, Rumeysa Ozturk, is a Turkish national, according to her lawyer, Mahsa Khanbabai.

“Rumeysa Ozturk is a Turkish national who was maintaining valid F-1 status as a PhD student at Tufts University,” Khanbabai said in a statement. “Rumeysa was heading to meet with friends to break her Ramadan fast on the evening of March 25th when she was detained near her home in Somerville, MA by DHS agents. We are unaware of her whereabouts and have not been able to contact her.”

“No charges have been filed against Rumeysa to date that we are aware of. I filed a habeas petition requesting that she not be moved out of the District of MA which was granted by Judge [Indira] Talwani last night,” according to her lawyer.

ABC News has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Ozturk is listed in the ICE database as “in custody.”

In an email to students on Tuesday, the school said it was informed that her visa status was “terminated,” and is seeking to find out more information.

“The university had no pre-knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities prior to the event, and the location where this took place is not affiliated with Tufts University,” the school wrote.

“From what we have been told subsequently, the student’s visa status has been terminated, and we seek to confirm whether that information is true. The university has no additional information at this time about the cause or circumstances of the student’s apprehension and is attempting to learn more about the incident,” it continued, in part.

“Following university protocol, the Office of University Counsel will assist in connecting the student to external legal resources should the individual request our assistance,” it added.

