Once-in-a-generation storm to bring historic rainfall, flooding: Latest forecast

ABC News

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) — A once-in-a generation extreme weather event is beginning Wednesday with a tornado outbreak and will continue into the weekend with four days of dangerous flooding pounding the same region.

First, wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible all day Wednesday for more than 65 million Americans across 13 states from Texas to Ohio.

A tornado watch is in place for Oklahoma, eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning. At least two tornadoes have already been reported in Missouri on Wednesday morning.

There’s a rare high risk (level 5 of 5) warning for destructive storms, which could bring strong, long-track tornadoes of EF3+ strength, very large hail up to the size of tennis balls and destructive winds greater than 70 mph.

Wednesday’s high risk area spans Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Memphis, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky. The high risk lasts from Wednesday afternoon until midnight.

A level 5 of 5 high risk is issued less than 1% of days; people within the area are three times more likely to be hit by a tornado than in a 1 of 5 risk area.

A level 4 of 5 warning is in effect from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Louisville, Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency.

“We’re really concerned about people’s safety, especially in the overnight, because when storms or tornadoes hit while people are asleep, that’s sadly when we’ve lost the most people,” he said in a statement. “So, everybody out there, be really careful.”

But the biggest threat is from the rain.

Historically high rainfall will create a particularly dangerous situation, or PDS, for flooding Wednesday through Sunday.

Nearly 4 million Americans are under the PDS flood watch in Arkansas, northern Mississippi and western Tennessee through Sunday morning. Cities in the PDS flood watch include Memphis, Little Rock, Jonesboro and Union City.

On Wednesday, a moderate risk for excessive rainfall (level 3 of 4) is in place from Little Rock to Memphis to Nashville to Louisville.

Overall, more than 32 million Americans are under a general flood watch until Sunday morning. Major cities in this general flood watch include Louisville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Detroit.

On Thursday, the flood threat grows even more extreme over the same area. A rare high risk (level 4 of 4) from excessive rainfall will be in place from Jonesboro to the Memphis suburbs to Paducah.

On Friday, a moderate risk (level 3 of 4) for excessive rainfall is in place from just north of Dallas to Jonesboro to St. Louis.

On Saturday, the final day of this multiday life-threatening event will bring even more heavy rain from Jonesboro to Memphis to Louisville to Cincinnati.

The four-day event will leave 10 to 15 inches of rain or more over the bull’s-eye area from Jonesboro to Paducah. Seven to 10 inches of rain is possible from Little Rock to Memphis to Louisville to Cincinnati.

The system will finally be on the move Sunday afternoon, bringing rain to the Southeast on Sunday evening, Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dead woman’s body found in trunk of car driven by her son after police chase
(Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) — Police in California discovered the body of a 51-year-old woman in the trunk of a car being driven by her 24-year-old son following a pursuit where he tried to escape authorities, police said.

The incident began on Tuesday when officers from the El Cajon Police Department were called to a “suspicious circumstance” at Motel 6, located at 550 Montrose Court in El Cajon, California.

The caller reported that he went to check on his mother who had not returned home after visiting her other son, 24-year-old Richard Leyva, who was staying at the motel. However, upon arrival, the caller said that he discovered his mother’s body in the trunk of her black Hyundai Sonata.

“Investigators have determined that an altercation then happened between the two brothers,” police said in their statement released on Wednesday. “Leyva got into the Hyundai and drove off, striking his brother in the process. The brother was uninjured.”

Police say they quickly responded to the scene and located the Hyundai when a traffic stop was attempted, but Leyva fled from the officers in the process and began to lead them on a pursuit.

“The chase ended when Leyva crashed into two other vehicles,” police continued. “He was taken into custody after officers deployed a Taser to subdue him.”

Following Leyva’s arrest, police began and inspecting the vehicle and ended up discovering the body of a deceased woman in the trunk who was later identified as 51-year-old Jamison Webster.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Leyva has been booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and evading law enforcement.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the woman’s death and the investigation remains open.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘F-18s LAUNCH’: Atlantic publishes purported Yemen strike details from Signal chat
Yemen site struck by a US aerial attack/ Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Atlantic on Wednesday published a new article detailing purported information about recent American strikes in Yemen it says was accidentally shared with a journalist via Signal by senior members of President Donald Trump’s National Security Council.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nashville school shooting suspect’s social media linked to Madison school shooter’s social media: Sources
Metro Nashville Police Department

(NASHVILLE) — A social media account connected to the Nashville high school shooting suspect may have been in contact with the suspected Madison, Wisconsin, school shooter’s social media account, according to law enforcement sources.

Solomon Henderson, a 17-year-old student, allegedly opened fire in the cafeteria at Antioch High School on Wednesday, killing 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante and injuring a 17-year-old, police said.

Henderson, who was armed with a pistol, then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The injured 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound and has since been released from the hospital, police said.

A motive is not known, police said Wednesday, but according to sources, Henderson left a substantial body of data online and on social media.

A Pinterest account linked to Henderson features photos of past school shooters, including the shooters from Parkland, Florida, and Uvalde, Texas, according to a source.

Henderson’s social media presence also shows he may have been in contact with 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who opened fire at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, last month, according to law enforcement sources.

Rupnow, who went by Samantha, also died after the shooting, in which two were killed and several wounded.

Rupnow’s account may have been following Henderson’s account at the time of the Wisconsin shooting in December, according to law enforcement sources.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Helena Skinner and Kerem Inal contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.