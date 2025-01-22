Once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm hits Gulf Coast, with record-breaking snowfall in Florida

Once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm hits Gulf Coast, with record-breaking snowfall in Florida
An ABC News graphic shows the radar for the southeastern United States at 5 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (ABC News)

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) — For much of the Gulf Coast, the snowstorm that’s expected to end soon was a once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm.

Many areas saw more snow than they have in at least 130 years, making this truly a historic event.

Florida just saw the most snow on record, with a preliminary 8.8 inches observed in Milton, which is north of Pensacola. This is the highest snow total on record for the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow reports from the last 24 hours include about 1.2 inches in Houston, Texas. That’s the official number because it was taken at the city’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, but the southeast part of the city saw over 4 inces. The NWS said it “is one of the top snowstorms to impact the Houston area.”

Elsewhere in the South, the snowfall was higher. In Louisiana, Baton Rouge saw 7.6 inches, New Orleans saw 8 inches and Lake Charles saw at least 4.8 inches, with up to 6 inches in some areas. Lafayette has seen 9 inches.

The snowfall the most recent highest total in New Orleans was from New Year’s Even in 1963 when 2.7 inches fell.

The 7.5 inches that fell in Mobile, Alabama, and the 7.6 inches in Pensacola, Florida, were all-time records.

Snow is still falling early Wednesday along the coastal Carolinas, in Georgia and in northern Florida.

About 5 inches have so far been reported in parts of coastal North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Even North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said it’s seen 3.8 inches — and it’s still snowing there.

The snow is expected to end around 7 a.m. for the east coast, exiting Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, last.

Rain will continue in the Florida peninsula into the afternoon, heading south and exciting Miami, with lingering spot showers expected through the evening and again on Thursday for the Florida peninsula.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Home explosion in Missouri leaves six people injured, three in critical condition
Home explosion in Missouri leaves six people injured, three in critical condition
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) — A massive home explosion in Missouri over Thanksgiving weekend left the residence in rubble and six people inside injured, according to fire officials.

The explosion occurred on St. Louis Road in Jefferson City early Saturday morning at 2:44 a.m., according to a press release from Jefferson City Fire.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, officials said.

Emergency responders said of the six individuals injured in the blast, two were transported to Jefferson City Airport and flown to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

The remaining four people were transported by ground to University Hospital.

Three of the victims are listed in critical condition and received critical life support, Cole County EMS Chief Eric Hoy told ABC News’ Missouri affiliate KMIZ.

The other three have moderate injuries and are stable, the outlet reported.

Photos released by officials show the explosion left the home almost completely leveled, with responders saying they discovered the six individuals among the debris upon arrival.

“Rescue operations were particularly challenging due to the extensive structural collapse and significant debris,” Jefferson City Fire said in the release.

“The team had to carefully tunnel through layers of debris to reach the final occupant, who required intensive extrication,” officials added.

All six of the individuals were safely removed from the residence by 5:52 a.m.

Additionally, fire officials said in the release that two pets were rescued from the collapsed home and are now in the care of animal control.

ABC News’ Maci Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Days of disabled workers earning less than .25 an hour may soon be over
Days of disabled workers earning less than $7.25 an hour may soon be over
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of Labor is proposing a rule that will eliminate the certificates that allow employers to pay some workers with disabilities less than the federal minimum wage, which stands at $7.25 an hour.

The department announced the change on Tuesday, which also marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“One of the guiding principles of the American workplace is that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay, and this proposal ensures that principle includes workers with disabilities,” said Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman in a statement on the proposed rule.

She continued, “Since the enactment of the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938, opportunities and training have dramatically expanded to help people with disabilities obtain and maintain employment at or above the full federal minimum wage. Similarly, employers today have more resources and training available to recruit, hire and retain workers with disabilities in employment at or above the full minimum wage, and this proposed rule aligns with that reality.”

The rule, if passed, would no longer allow employers to apply for certificates under Section 14(c) of Fair Labor Standards Act, which allows for the subminimum wage. It would set a three-year phase-out period for employers who currently have existing certificates.

A 2020 report from the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights found that some workers were being paid less than a dollar an hour for their work.

The disability community faces higher rates of poverty and lower rates of employment in the workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Council on Disability. Disabled advocates have long criticized Section 14(c) for perpetuating what they call discrimination and stigma.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Altadena woman reflects on her home being the only one on her block to survive fire
Altadena woman reflects on her home being the only one on her block to survive fire
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — The wildfires burning across the Los Angeles area have ravaged thousands of structures, with the Eaton Fire destroying generations of homes in Altadena. One woman’s house was the only one on her block to survive.

Debbie Slavin told ABC News on Monday about how her house avoided catching fire when the first six houses on her block were burned to the ground.

“When the fire burned the fence, it also burst the pressurized water pipe,” Slavin said. “I honestly believe that’s what put the fire out on that fence.”

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Eaton, Palisades and Hurst fires have burned over 38,000 acres. More than 12,000 structures, including homes and places of worship, have been destroyed, and officials expect further damage in the coming days.

The Eaton Fire has burned over 14,000 acres.

When Slavin returned to her neighborhood in Altadena to see Eaton’s damage, she got emotional.

“I got a call from my neighbor down the street whose also, house has survived, and he basically shared with me that there was still smoldering on my front lawn and that he was going to go ahead and, and spray it,” Slavin said. “And when I got there, it also was still smoldering, so I went ahead and also put more water on it.”

Altadena is a community in which many families have made their homes for decades. According to Slavin, the community members were close and organized gatherings.

Slavin, who still can’t get back to her home, mentioned that one of her neighbors had even gone to check on her house while she was away to ensure it was still locked. She cherishes the trust and care that neighbors have for one another, and feels emotional seeing her friends’ homes getting destroyed while hers remains safe.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like in the future,” Slavin said about her community. “And that’s also what’s so heartbreaking. I’ve had some great friends lose their homes. And you have to ask yourself why my home and why not the ones across the street.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.