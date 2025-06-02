One arrest in Danville homicide

Police say more arrests are likely, but on Sunday they arrested 26-year-old Juwan Montel Baker of Danville in the shooting death of 22-year-old JayShaun Tiejae White, of Hurt that occurred earlier in the day. Police responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Carver and Cheyenne Drives and found White’s body in the front passenger seat of a car. Another 26-year-old from Java was found on an adjacent street with a gunshot wound. Three more people showed up at Sovah Health in Danville with gunshot wounds.

