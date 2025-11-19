‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Hamnet’ among nominees for The Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP

Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson in ‘One Battle After Another.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The nominees for the Movies for Grownups Awards have arrived.

AARP has announced the films and TV shows that have been recognized as projects that tell the stories of and celebrate people 50 years and older.

The films nominated for best picture/best movie for grownups are Hamnet, A House of Dynamite, One Battle After Another, Sinners and Train Dreams.

Those nominated for best actress are Laura Dern for Is This Thing On?, Jodie Foster for A Private Life, Lucy Liu for Rosemead, Julia Roberts for After the Hunt and June Squibb for Eleanor the Great.

In the best actor category, the nominees are George Clooney for Jay Kelly, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon and Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine.

As for the shows nominated for best TV series or limited series, Adolescence, Hacks, The Pitt, The Studio and The White Lotus received recognition.

“These nominees prove that powerful storytelling transcends age. At AARP, we believe representation matters—not just for audiences, but for the industry itself,” Myechia Minter-Jordan, the CEO of AARP, said. “By honoring these actors and creators, we’re shining a light on the richness, depth, and diversity of experience that deserves to be seen and celebrated.”

The annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 10, 2026. Tony and Emmy winner Alan Cumming returns to host the awards show, which will be broadcast by Great Performances on PBS on Feb. 22.

Related Posts

HBO releases first look, premiere date for Tim Robinson comedy ‘The Chair Company’
HBO releases first look, premiere date for Tim Robinson comedy ‘The Chair Company’
Tim Robinson in ‘The Chair Company.’ (Sarah Shatz/HBO)

We have our first look at Tim Robinson‘s latest comedy series, The Chair Company.

HBO has released brand-new images as well as the premiere date for the show, which was created by Robinson and his I Think You Should Leave collaborator Zach Kanin.

The Chair Company will debut Oct. 12 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will premiere weekly leading up to the finale on Nov. 30.

The show follows a man, played by Robinson, who finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy after he has an embarrassing incident at work.

Robinson stars as William Ronald Trosper in the series, which also features Lake Bell as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as Natalie Trosper, Will Price as Seth Trosper and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini.

Lou Diamond Phillips also appears in the show in the recurring role of Jeff Levjman.

Lorne Michaels says ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 will have cast changes
Lorne Michaels says ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 will have cast changes
Lorne Michaels pictured on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/Peacock)

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels says the upcoming season 51 premiere of the late-night comedy series will come with changes.

No notable cast members announced their departures from the show after the season 50 finale. But in a new interview with Puck, Michaels was asked if he was going to shake things up with a new cast for season 51.

“Yes,” Michaels said, before describing how he wanted former cast members to come back and be part of the 50th season, as it marked such a monumental moment for the show.

“So, when Kate [McKinnon] hosted, Kristen [Wiig] and Maya [Rudolph] came back for it. And that meant there couldn’t be those kind of disruptions [to the cast], or anything that was going to take the focus off [the 50th season],” Michaels said. “And we had an election.”

The producer was also asked if he feels pressured to reinvent SNL for this upcoming season.

“Yeah, for sure. It’ll be announced in a week or so,” Michaels said.

One cast member who won’t be leaving is James Austin Johnson. Michaels confirmed Johnson will play Donald Trump on the program for the foreseeable future.

In brief: Denis Villeneuve wants an unknown actor for his ‘James Bond’ and more
In brief: Denis Villeneuve wants an unknown actor for his ‘James Bond’ and more

A relatively unknown actor will take his martini shaken, not stirred. Deadline reports that Denis Villeneuve will begin searching for an actor to play James Bond in his upcoming film in the franchise in 2026. The search will begin after he completes production on Dune: Part Three. According to the outlet, Villeneuve is seeking a fresh face to play the part. The director and his collaborators want a relatively unknown male hailing from the British Isles to take on the role …

The upcoming TV series adaptation of the popular romantasy novel Fourth Wing has a new showrunner. Variety reports that Locke & Key co-creator Meredith Averill has been brought on as the showrunner of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios-produced show, which will be based on the book series by Rebecca Yarros …

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to stick the landing. Deadline reports that the Stranger Things actress is in final negotiations to star as Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in the upcoming film PerfectGia Coppola is attached to direct the film while Netflix is in negotiations to land it …

