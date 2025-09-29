‘One Battle After Another’ wins the box office with $22.4 million

Paul Thomas Anderson‘s One Battle After Another topped the box office this weekend, taking in $22.4 million.

The comedy action thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon‘s 1990 novel Vineland, about a former revolutionary living off the grid who is forced out of hiding when his enemy resurfaces.

Coming at number two this week is the children’s film Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie with $13.7 million. The week’s only other new release to crack the top 10 is the horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2, coming in at number five with $5.9 million.

Here is the top 10:

1. One Battle After Another — $22.4 million
2. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie — $13.7 million
3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie – Infinity Castle — $7.1 million
4. The Conjuring: Last Rites — $6.86 million 
5. The Strangers: Chapter 2 — $5.9 million
6. Him — $3.65 million
7. The Long Walk — $3.4 million
8. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale — $3.3 million
9. Spider-Man/Spider-Man 2/Spider-Man 3 — $2.25 million
10. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey — $1.25 million

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Wednesday: The second part of the series’ sophomore season debuts. 

Peacock
The Paper: This brand-new sitcom is a spinoff of the popular series The Office

HBO Max, HBO
TaskMark Ruffalo stars in the new miniseries from the creator of Mare of Easttown.

AMC, AMC+
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The third season of The Walking Dead spinoff premieres. 

Movie theaters
The Conjuring: Last Rites: The latest film in the Conjuring cinematic universe debuts in theaters.

SplitsvilleDakota Johnson and Adria Arjona star in the new romantic comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Molly Gordon says her new film ‘Oh, Hi’ came from ‘a profound heartbreak’
Sony Pictures Classics

Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman embark on a romantic getaway that goes wrong in the dark comedy Oh, Hi!

The new film, which releases in theaters on Friday, was written and directed by Sophie Brooks. Gordon helped develop the film’s story with Brooks, and she told ABC Audio all about where the idea came from.

“Sophie had gone through a profound heartbreak, and then a couple years later, I went through a profound heartbreak, and she was my guru in how to get through it and keep the hope,” Gordon said. “I think this movie is Sophie giving a handout to all the women and men and everyone in the world to go keep the hope because you should never beg anyone to be with you.”

Gordon said she related to the desperation of her character, Iris, and how human her desire for love from Lerman’s character, Isaac, is. Brooks said she purposefully played with this idea in the film.

“I think that we have a culture where a man looking for love is viewed as romantic and a woman looking for love is viewed as desperate,” Brooks said. “That’s really unfair because I think all people want love and connection, romantic or otherwise. And there’s nothing desperate about wanting that. It’s quite beautiful and brave.”

Lerman said that while he portrays Isaac in the film, he relates way more to Iris.

“I definitely relate to Iris’ character much more than I do Isaac, and this was a fairly cathartic experience for me to explore why Isaac is the way that he is in this relationship,” Lerman said. “I’ve dated some Isaacs. And I’ve been an Iris! I’ve been that person who desperately wants to make a good thing work.”

George Clooney doesn’t ‘give a s***’ if critics think he always plays himself
George Clooney as Jay Kelly in ‘Jay Kelly.’ (Peter Mountain/Netflix)

George Clooney doesn’t care what people think of his acting presence.

The actor recently spoke to Vanity Fair about his role in the upcoming Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly.

Baumbach is known for his preferred directing style of doing a large amount of takes. Clooney told the outlet he discussed adjusting this with the director.

“I literally said to him, ‘Noah, look, I love the script. I love you as a director, but I’m 63 years old, dude—I can’t do 50 takes,’” Clooney said. “‘I don’t have it in me. I’ve got the acting range from A to B.’”

In the film, Clooney plays a world famous movie star in his 60s who faces critics who say he always plays himself. Clooney was asked how he feels about this specific type of criticism in his real life.

“Do people say that I only play myself? I don’t give a s***,” Clooney said. “There aren’t that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother [Where Art Thou?] and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana. So if that means I’m playing myself all the time, I don’t give a s***. … Have you ever tried playing yourself? It’s hard to do.”

Clooney also took the time to praise his Jay Kelly co-star Adam Sandler.

“This film, more than any film Adam has done, shows what a beautiful, heartfelt, soulful actor he is,” Clooney said. “I kept telling the cast, ‘Don’t call him Sand Man. Don’t talk to him like he’s just some goofy comedian. He’s actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor.’”

Jay Kelly will premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival in August before arriving in select theaters on Nov. 14. It streams on Netflix on Dec. 5.

