One dead, 22 injured in tent collapse

A powerful thunderstorm collapsed a large tent during an outdoor service at EastLake Community Church near Moneta in Bedford County on Friday evening, killing one person and injuring 22 others. Officials said 11 people were hospitalized, while 11 others were treated at the scene. The collapse occurred during a 20th anniversary revival service. The tent had passed a safety inspection days earlier, but officials said strong storm winds caused the structure to fail. First responders from multiple agencies assisted at the scene.
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Dow soars over 950 points after Trump suggests US may end Iran war without reopening Strait of Hormuz
(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 950 points on Tuesday after President Donald Trump appeared to suggest the U.S. may end the Iran war without reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on social media, Trump indicated that the task of reopening the strait may fall to other countries, urging them to “go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”
The Dow jumped 970 points, or 2.1%, by early afternoon, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 3.4%.
Since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began on Feb. 28, Trump has voiced mixed messages about the expected duration of the war. On several occasions, markets have climbed after traders interpreted comments from Trump as a potential off-ramp from the Middle East conflict.
The war prompted Iranian closure of the strait, a maritime trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply. A potential U.S. exit from the war without ensuring that the strait is open could leave uncertain the path to a resumption of normal tanker traffic and a resulting remedy for the current global oil shortage.
Global oil prices surged more than 5% on Tuesday, exceeding $118 a barrel, just shy of its highest price since 2022.
Gas prices in the United States topped $4 per gallon on average Tuesday, underscoring the link between rising oil prices and strained consumers.
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2 injured, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says
(NORFOLK, Va.) — Two people are injured and a gunman is dead following a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday, according to an alert from the university.
The gunman opened fire in Constant Hall, an academic building, around 10:49 a.m., the university alert said.
The injured victims have been taken to a local hospital, the school said.
The school did not say how the gunman died.
Classes are canceled for the rest of the day, the university said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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