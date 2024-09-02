One dead in shooting at Michigan State Fair, police say
(NOVI, Mich.) — One person was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting at the Michigan State Fair on Saturday, police said.
The fair is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in the city of Novi. The Novi Police Department wrote on X there is no threat to the community following what it called the “isolated incident.”
A city spokesperson confirmed to ABC News’ Detroit affiliate WXYZ that there had been a shooting, describing the situation as very fluid.
Witnesses told WXYZ that fairgoers fled after hearing the shots. “We’re all trying to run, duck off somewhere,” one person said.
There was a large police presence surrounding the area following the shooting. The Novi Police Department said the incident remains under investigation.
ABC News’ Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — Three tourists from Germany have been cited after going on a paintball shooting spree that defaced road signs, bathrooms and dumpsters throughout Joshua Tree National Park, officials said.
On Sunday, a park ranger who was patrolling the Jumbo Rocks Campground at Joshua Tree National Park noticed “fresh yellow paintball splatter on structures and signs,” according to a statement from the National Park Service released on Thursday.
“Law enforcement rangers were called to the campground to investigate further and found a slingshot in plain view inside a vehicle,” officials said. “After being questioned, the visitors admitted to firing paintballs with a compressed paintball gun, known as a paintball marker, and slingshots the night before.”
Rangers subsequently searched the vehicle and recovered “three slingshots, a paintball marker, paintballs, and other related equipment as evidence,” park officials confirmed.
Authorities have not released any information on the suspects involved in this case but did confirm that the three suspects questioned were tourists from Germany, according to the statement detailing the incident from the National Park Service.
“Defacing or altering the NPS landscape, no matter how small, is against the law,” said Joshua Tree National Park Acting Chief Ranger Jeff Filosa. “It diminishes the natural environment that millions of people travel the world to enjoy. The park is regularly tasked with removing graffiti of all types, using time and resources that could be better dedicated to other priorities.”
Upon further investigation, park rangers also learned that at least 11 roadway signs along Park Boulevard from Jumbo Rocks campground to the Maze Trailhead, two miles from the west entrance of the park, had been shot with yellow paintballs.
Law enforcement rangers issued each of the three suspects a federal violation notice for vandalizing, defacing, or destroying property. The violation incurs a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine and up to six months in prison.
“Paintball markers and slingshots are legally considered weapons and are prohibited in National Park Service-administered lands,” authorities said.
The case is currently under investigation and the park’s maintenance staff is undergoing cleanup at the park.
(NEW YORK) — For over a year, four crew members participating in NASA’s Mars Dune Alpha simulated experience communicated, ate, slept and researched as if they were stationed over 200 million miles away on the Red Planet.
The mission, which marked the first completed installment of three planned programs from NASA’s Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA), lasted 378 days and began on June 25, 2023.
Kelly Haston, Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell and Nathan Jones were greeted by a round of applause over the weekend as they emerged from the 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
“Hello. It’s actually just so wonderful to be able to say hello to you all,” CHAPEA commander Haston said during a press conference as she emerged from the habitat.
The program was set up to research how crew members would respond to the conditions and constraints of a year-long mission, with NASA saying they could send astronauts to Mars as soon as the 2030s.
“Mars is our goal,” Stephen Koerner, deputy director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, said during the press conference Saturday.
“As global interests and capabilities in space exploration continue to expand, America is poised to lead,” he said, adding, “The completion of the CHAPEA-1 mission is an important step in this goal.”
Simulated spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, exercise and crop growth were among the crew members’ daily activities during the mission.
The CHAPEA crew simulated a Mars-realistic communication delay of up to 22 minutes one way, according to NASA, which includes messages with mission control and communication with the crew’s friends and family outside of the mission.
There were no fresh food deliveries, so the team members were limited to prepackaged, shelf-stable foods and the ability to grow some crops during the mission.
The crop growth system inside the CHAPEA habitat is similar to systems used for indoor home gardening and can support the growth of leafy crops, herbs and small fruits, according to NASA.
“I’m grateful for the chance to live the idea that we must utilize resources no faster than they can be replenished and produce waste no faster than they can be processed back into resources,” crew member Brockwell said during the press conference.
Mars Dune Alpha offered four separate sleeping quarters for crew members, with a 1,700-square-foot total interior, according to NASA. The habitat included a bathroom and shower area, a kitchen and a living room with a table and furniture, and designated areas for fitness and laundry.
Suzanne Bell, lead for NASA’s Behavioral Health and Performance Laboratory at Johnson Space Center, spoke to ABC News in February when the agency was recruiting for its second mission.
“We mimic what we expect for a Mars habitat surface mission,” Bell said. “We collect all sorts of data so we can learn how humans can survive and thrive in that circumstance.”
The next CHAPEA mission is slated for spring 2025; the third is expected to begin in 2026.
Bell said the three missions are designed to eliminate the “anomaly of a particular crew or individuals.”
“We’re seeing how we can best support people in the circumstances for their human health. We’re starting to see trends that we could interpret to best support people of the future,” Bell explained.
To qualify for the program, volunteers must be healthy, nonsmoking U.S. citizens or permanent residents between the ages of 30 and 55 and proficient in English.
Crew members must have a master’s degree with STEM qualifications and experience in the field or a minimum of 1,000 hours piloting an aircraft or the requisite military experience.
“I’ve been asked many times: Why the obsession with Mars? Why go to Mars?” crew member Selariu said after concluding the mission. “Because it’s possible,” Selariu continued, adding, “Because space can unite and bring out the best in us. Because it’s one defining step that Earthlings will take to light the way into the next centuries.”
(BEL AIR, Md.) — At least one person was found dead and two others were injured when an explosion Sunday morning leveled a home and damaged multiple neighboring residences in a suburban Baltimore neighborhood, authorities said.
The blast was reported around 6:42 a.m. on Arthur Woods Drive in the Harford County city of Bel Air, about 32 miles north of Baltimore, according to officials.
A photo posted on X by Harford County Fire and Emergency Medical Services showed firefighters battling a small fire and searching the remains of the home, which was reduced to splintered pieces of wood, insulation and other debris.
“I’ve been on the job for 18 years and this was one of the largest explosions I’ve seen,” Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said during a news conference Sunday.
Alkire said firefighters from the Harford County Fire Department were responding to a report of a gas leak in the area when the explosion occurred.
Jeffrey Sexton, a spokesperson for the Harford County Fire and EMS Association, confirmed that one person was found dead in a large debris field caused by the explosion. The name of the deceased person was not immediately released.
Sexton said search-and-rescue crews are still combing the rubble as of mid-morning Sunday.
Alkire said workers from the Baltimore Gas and Electric company had also responded to the area before the explosion to investigate an electrical issue. Alkire said a BG&E worker was injured by the blast.
He said a woman in a neighboring home damaged by the explosion was also hurt and treated at the scene.
Alkire said multiple homes were damaged and that a damage assessment was being conducted. He said no evacuations have been ordered.
Alkire confirmed the house that exploded was for sale.
Residents in the neighborhood reported hearing the loud explosion and feeling their houses shake, authorities said.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harford County Sheriff’s Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
ABC News’ Davone Morales contributed to this report.