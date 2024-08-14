One dead, two injured after man drives through strip club following argument

One dead, two injured after man drives through strip club following argument
kali9/Getty Images

(TAMPA, Fla.) — One man was killed and two other men were injured when a man drove his semi-truck into a strip club after getting kicked out of the establishment following an argument with several patrons, officials said.

The incident occurred at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed through the entrance of Emperors Gentlemen’s Club at 5718 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, Florida, according to a statement from the City of Tampa.

“Upon arrival, officers found the truck had crashed into the front area of the building that leads to the entrance,” city officials said in their statement. “Witnesses reported the driver had just been kicked out of the club and then returned to drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance.”

An adult male was killed in the crash and two other adult males were injured but are expected to survive their injuries, according to the City of Tampa.

The driver was taken into custody and is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

“This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “We will work to get justice for the victims and their families. We are thinking of all those impacted including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal.”

City officials say that charges are expected to be forthcoming, and that the investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

4 people, 3 dogs killed after Florida mobile home intentionally set on fire: Sheriff
4 people, 3 dogs killed after Florida mobile home intentionally set on fire: Sheriff
WFTS

(PLANT CITY, Fla.) — Four people and three dogs are dead after a Florida mobile home was intentionally set on fire in what authorities called an “evil” act, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a fire at a residence in Plant City shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in 20 minutes, though four people were found dead at the scene, authorities said. Three dogs were also killed in the blaze.

A 25-year-old man who lived in the home has been arrested after allegedly admitting to intentionally setting the home on fire.

The suspect, Shawn Gossett, was found near the mobile home after fire crews responded to the blaze, according to Hillsborough County Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer.

Gossett allegedly admitted to detectives that he started the fire by igniting paper towels with a lighter, Maurer said.

“The details of why and his motive are still being worked out as we work through this investigation,” Maurer said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “This is an immense tragedy, and one that was senseless.”

Gossett has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder while engaged in arson, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of arson of a dwelling, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Gossett is believed to have been friends with the family who lived in the home, Maurer said. The names of the victims, who were all adults, have not yet been released pending family notification, he said.

Maurer said the victims were unable to get out of the home, but it is unclear why.

Their manner and cause of death are pending an autopsy and should be available later Wednesday, Maurer said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister commended the swift actions of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue that led to an arrest in the incident.

“This is an utterly senseless and horrific crime where four innocent lives were tragically taken due to the evil actions of this man,” Chronister said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tennessee AG turns probe into failed Graceland foreclosure over to federal investigators
Tennessee AG turns probe into failed Graceland foreclosure over to federal investigators
Exterior view of Elvis Presley’s house Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. (Gab Archive/Redferns via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Tennessee Attorney General turned the investigation into the failed foreclosure of Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate to federal investigators, according to a spokesperson for the office.

“The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office looked into the Graceland matter, and it quickly became apparent that this was a matter best suited for federal law enforcement. We have faith in our federal partners and know they will handle this appropriately,” director of communications for the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office Amy Lannom Wilhite said in a statement to ABC News.

In May, Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti announced that his department would look into the attempt by an investment group to foreclose on Graceland.

Actress Riley Keough, Presley’s granddaughter, and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, sued to stop a company calling itself “Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC” from auctioning off the Memphis estate visited by millions from around the world.

Contact information for the company wasn’t immediately available.

The sale had been scheduled for late May but was blocked by a judge, and the effort was ultimately dropped.

Skrmetti said in May lawyers from the AG’s office would look into the matter “and identify” what they could do to “protect both Elvis Presley’s heirs and anyone else who may be similarly threatened.”

“My office has fought fraud against homeowners for decades, and there is no home in Tennessee more beloved than Graceland,” Skrmetti said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Twenty-year-old man falls 400 feet to his death from rim of Grand Canyon
Twenty-year-old man falls 400 feet to his death from rim of Grand Canyon
Responders manage a high angle technical rescue system on July 31, 2024. — NPS / K.Ross

(NEW YORK) — A 20-year-old man has fallen 400 feet to his death from a scenic overlook at the Grand Canyon, officials said.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report on Wednesday at approximately 10:40 a.m. that a visitor to the park had fallen from the rim of the canyon a few hundred feet west of Pipe Creek Overlook, according to a statement from the National Park Service released on Thursday.

Rangers responded to the location immediately and were able to locate the body of 20-year-old Abel Joseph Meija from Hickory, North Carolina, about 400 feet below the canyon’s rim.

“Mr. Mejia was near the edge of the rim when he suffered an accidental fall,” officials said. “An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Authorities have not disclosed how Meija managed to fall to his death or why he got close to the edge in the first place.

Pipe Creek Vista is a popular stop for visitors and is the first pullout heading east toward Desert View on Desert View Drive. It can be accessed by private vehicle or by using the free park shuttle bus, which departs from the Visitor Center Shuttle Bus Terminal, according to the park.

“Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance of at least six feet (2 m) from the edge of the rim and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks,” officials said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.