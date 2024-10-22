‘One Tree Hill’ alum Bethany Joy Lenz talks leaving “cult” in new memoir

Simon & Schuster

One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz is opening up about leaving a group she describes as a “cult” in her new memoir, Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!).

Lenz, who played Haley James Scott on the iconic teen drama, described the group, known as The Big House Family, in an interview with Good Morning America that aired Tuesday.

“It was just a home group Bible study, and then it morphed with the entrance of a pastor from another state,” Lenz said. “I think he just saw a lot of young professionals and got dollar signs in his eyes and went, ‘Oh, I know what I can do here.'”

Lenz said the pastor then began a “long-game con” and a “long-game manipulation.”

“After about a year I was totally entrenched in it,” she said.

Lenz married a fellow member of the group and split her time between the group’s home base in Idaho and the One Tree Hill sets in North Carolina.

Lenz said she eventually left the group and her marriage in search of a better life for her daughter.

These days, Lenz is reconnecting with old friends — her One Tree Hill castmates Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan. The trio now host the podcast Drama Queens.

“We didn’t make those connective points when we were younger for various reasons — one of which being: I was in a cult, and so it was harder for me to make connections with people,” she said. “But yeah, I’m really grateful that the opportunity came back around.”

Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!) is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Keira Knightley, Hannah Waddingham, Guy Pearce to star in Netflix thriller ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’
Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Ruth Ware‘s bestselling novel The Woman in Cabin 10 is being turned into a star-studded thriller for Netflix.

The streaming service has announced Keira Knightley is joining Hannah Waddingham and Guy Pearce in the project, along with The Dark Knight‘s David Ajala, The Walking Dead veteran David Morrissey, Loki‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw and The Gentlemen series’ Kaya Scodelario, among others.

The project has Knightley playing a journalist who finds herself in the center of a whodunnit. “While on a luxury cruise for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for,” Netflix teases.

“Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger,” it concludes.

The film has no drop date yet on the streamer.

Would you like shows with that? Chick-fil-A reportedly looking to cook up a streaming platform
Getty Images

The popular franchise Chick-fil-A is reportedly cooking up plans for its own streaming platform. 

ABC Audio’s request for comment has yet to be answered, but Deadline says the company is investing in family-friendly programming with the intention of using it to populate its own streaming service. 

The trade notes the company has tapped Top Gear and The X Factor veteran Brian Gibson to acquire programming, including a gameshow and other unscripted programming — but scripted fare and animation are also on the table. 

But will any shows be available on Sundays?

Warner Bros. TV paying its teachers more: ‘Abbott Elementary’ gang reportedly getting “major” raises
ABC

There has been a rallying cry in this country to pay our educators more, and Warner Bros. Television has apparently listened — even though the Abbott Elementary cast only pretends to be teachers on ABC. 

Deadline is reporting the cast of the show created by producer and co-star Quinta Brunson has gotten “major salary increases” for the fast-approaching fourth season of the series. 

According to the trade, the six regular cast members of the series — Brunson, Tyler James WilliamsSheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter — have been given “big” per-episode bumps, in the “triple digit” percentage compared to the last season, in fact. 

William Stanford Davis, who plays the wise-cracking janitor Mr. Johnson, was also given a “generous raise,” according to the trade. He only became a series regular in the second season, but according to the trade, he will be pulling in $100,000 an episode.

School is back in session for the fourth season of Abbott Elementary on Oct. 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

