Online holiday shopping soars to record high amid rise of AI shopping assistants, Adobe data shows

Alexandr Kolesnikov/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Online holiday shopping soared to a fresh record high in 2024, driven by an array of e-commerce discounts and adoption of AI-fueled shopping assistants, according to data released on Tuesday by Adobe.

E-commerce sales topped $240 billion in November and December, climbing nearly 9% when compared with the gift-buying season a year prior, data showed.

The data indicated that three product categories accounted for more than half of the online holiday spending: electronics, apparel and home goods.

Spending on cosmetics totaled nearly $8 billion, jumping more than 12% compared to a year prior. That marked the largest year-over-year spending increase for any product category, the data showed.

Discounts helped drive strong sales for some high-priced items, Adobe said, pointing to a 20% jump in units sold for expensive goods.

The fresh data indicated a spike in use of shopping assistants powered by generative AI, suggesting the technology has seeped into the retail sector’s busiest time of the year.

Traffic to retail sites from generative AI-powered chatbots skyrocketed 1,300% over November and December when compared to the same period a year prior, the data showed.

The share of consumers arriving via AI shopping assistants remains modest, however, Adobe said. Shoppers arrived at retail sites via links shared by the chatbots.

“The 2024 holiday season showed that e-commerce is being reshaped by a consumer who now prefers to transact on smaller screens and lean on generative AI-powered services to shop more efficiently,” Vivek Pandya, a lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, said in a statement.

The e-commerce data comes weeks after initial indicators pointed to a robust holiday shopping season.

Overall holiday spending surged in 2024, blowing past expectations and outpacing customer purchases over the gift-buying season last year, according to data released by Mastercard SpendingPulse last month.

The end-of-year flex of consumer strength marks the latest indication of resilient U.S. buying power, which has kept the economy humming despite a prolonged stretch of high interest rates.

Gross domestic product grew at a solid 2.8% annualized rate over three months ending in September, the most recent quarter for which data is available.

The labor market has slowed but proven sturdy. The unemployment rate stands at 4.2%, a historically low figure.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly three-quarters of U.S. economic activity.

The increase in holiday spending coincided with an initial bout of relief for borrowers, as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a total of one percentage point over the final few months of the year.

However, interest rates still stand at a historically high level of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Lower interest rates typically stimulate economic activity by making it easier for consumers and businesses to borrow, which in turn fuels investment and spending. But interest rate cuts usually influence the economy after a lag of several months, meaning the recent lowering of rates likely had little impact on holiday spending.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bitcoin drops below 0,000 after reaching milestone for 1st time
Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The price of bitcoin dropped below $100,000 late Thursday, just a day after topping the milestone for the first time.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency continued to slide in early trading on Friday, before recovering some of the losses.

The turmoil for bitcoin did not appear to impact other major crypto coins. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, climbed nearly 5% in early trading on Friday, exceeding $4,000 for the first time since March.

The turn of fortune for bitcoin interrupted a rally set off by the election of former President Donald Trump, who is viewed as friendly toward cryptocurrency.

Since Election Day, the price of bitcoin has climbed nearly 50%. That performance far outpaces the S&P 500, which has risen about 5% over the same period.

Bitcoin has proven highly volatile since its launch about 15 years ago.

As recently as 2021, bitcoin suffered a downturn that cut its value in half. The same thing happened a year earlier, when the initial outset of the pandemic triggered a panic among investors.

“As long as the narrative stays positive, there’s always room to grow,” Bryan Armour, the director of passive strategies research at financial firm Morningstar, told ABC News before bitcoin reached $100,000.

“It’s still a highly volatile asset,” Armour added.

A surge had propelled bitcoin past $100,000 late Wednesday, just hours after Trump nominated crypto booster Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Atkins, the CEO of consulting firm Patomak Partners, serves as co-chair of the Token Alliance, a cryptocurrency advocacy organization.

Once a crypto critic, Trump has vowed to bolster the cryptocurrency sector and ease regulations enforced by the Biden administration. Trump has also promised to establish the federal government’s first National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

In a post on Truth Social early Thursday, Trump took credit for the gains: “CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,000!!! YOU’RE WELCOME!!!.”

Trump has not spoken publicly about bitcoin since it fell below $100,000.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Walmart to roll back its diversity, equity and inclusion policies
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

This brings it in line with several major corporations that have reviewed their operational practices after facing considerable pressure from conservatives.

No longer considering race and gender as a way to increase diversity when it offers supplier contracts, is an example of the retailer’s reported rollbacks, according to the Associated Press.

The company said it didn’t currently have quotas and didn’t plan to going forward; however, it planned to stop collecting demographic data when determining financing eligibility for grants.

In a statement to ABC News, Walmart said, “Our purpose, to help people save money and live better, has been at our core since our founding 62 years ago and continues to guide us today. We can deliver on it because we are willing to change alongside our associates and customers who represent all of America.”

“We’ve been on a journey and know we aren’t perfect,” the statement continued, “but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers and suppliers and to be a Walmart for everyone.”

Walmart will also be “reviewing grants to Pride events to make sure it is not financially supporting sexualized content targeting kids,” the retail giant told AP.

The changes also extend to Walmart’s sizable third-party marketplace.

For example, those third-party retailers would no longer be able to list and sell “sexual and transgender products aimed at minors,” the company said. An example is chest binders for young people who may be using the products as part of their gender-affirming care.

The world’s largest retailer confirmed the changes on Monday.

They were first announced in a post on X by conservative political commentator Robby Starbuck.

He said that he had been in touch with the Arkansas-based corporation about a story he was doing about “wokeness,” which turned into “productive conversations” — and, ultimately, led to reversals in Walmart’s approaches to DEI.

Other changes that Starbuck listed in his announcement included: discontinuing racial equity training through the Racial Equity Institute, no longer participating in the Human Rights Coalition’s Corporate Equity Index (a national benchmarking tool for LGBTQ individuals) and eliminating the use of Latinx (a gender-neutral word for anyone of Latin descent).

He also stated that Walmart will be eliminating the use of the phrase “DEI” altogether.

“This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America,” wrote Starbuck, who has also gone after companies including Boeing, Lowe’s, Tractor Supply and Deere & Co.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Teamsters say ‘momentum continues’ as Christmastime strike against Amazon enters 2nd day
WABC

(NEW YORK) — As the Teamsters’ cross-country Christmastime strike against Amazon entered its second day on Friday, the union said that “momentum continues to mount” as workers seek “fair treatment” from the online retailer.

“The Amazon Teamsters movement grows bigger and stronger every day and will not be stopped,” the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said in a statement posted on social media late Thursday.

Workers affiliated with the Teamsters began striking at Amazon facilities across the country early Thursday. The union said thousands of workers were walking off their jobs at facilities in New York City, Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco and Illinois, but did not provide specific numbers.

Teamsters President Sean M. O’Brien is expected to join a picket line in California’s City of Industry on Friday, the union said.

Amazon said the strike was not expected to impact operations and claimed the strikes were being attended by outside organizers. Kelly Nantel, director of Global Corporate Issues and Media Relations at Amazon, said the company had not seen an impact on deliveries.

“Thankfully, the vast majority of our employees and the drivers who deliver on our behalf came to work today to do what they do every day,” Nantel said on Thursday. “They’re doing a great job of working for their customers and their communities and as a result of their hard work.”

The strike, which the Teamsters referred to as the largest strike in history, arrived during the busiest shopping season of the year, less than a week before Christmas.

In addition, the Teamsters said local unions were also picketing “hundreds” of Amazon Fulfillment Centers nationwide.

Overall, nearly 9,000 Amazon workers, across 20 bargaining units, have affiliated with the powerful Teamsters union, according to the union. The striking workers represent less than 1% of the company’s 1.5 million employees worldwide, including 800,000 in the United States.

The National Labor Relations Board officially certified the union representing workers, but Amazon has appealed that ruling. The union said Amazon ignored a Sunday deadline for contract negotiations to begin.

“If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed,” O’Brien said in a statement Thursday announcing the strike. “We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it.”

In a statement to ABC News, an Amazon spokesperson said the Teamsters illegally coerced workers to join the union. The company in a statement described the people walking the picket lines as “almost entirely outsiders—not Amazon employees or partners.”

“The truth is that [the Teamsters] were unable to get enough support from our employees and partners and have brought in outsiders to come and harass and intimidate our team, which is inappropriate and dangerous,” Amazon said. “We appreciate all our team’s great work to serve their customers and communities, and are continuing to focus on getting customers their holiday orders.”

Amazon’s market cap is $2.35 trillion. Shares of the retailer ticked up $2.77 on Thursday, climbing about 1.26%. The stock was down about 2 in premarket trading on Friday.

ABC News’ Taylor Dunn and Soo Youn contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.