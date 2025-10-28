‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for London-set season 6

‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for London-set season 6

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5. (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Only Murders in the Building has officially been renewed for season 6.

Hulu has announced that the original comedy series has been renewed for a 10-episode sixth season. Additionally, the upcoming sixth season will film overseas for the first time ever. The crime-solving trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be trading in New York City for London in order to solve a new mystery.

The season 5 finale of Only Murders in the Building debuted on Tuesday. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Season 5 featured a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman and Christoph Waltz.

The fifth season found the trio investigating what could have led to the death of their beloved doorman, Lester.

“Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia,” according to the official season 5 synopsis. “The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Gomez took to Instagram to celebrate the end of season 5 and the upcoming sixth season.

“Well, looks like our fam is going to London y’all,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story.

The actress also shared a photo of Short and Martin smiling, with a message of gratitude written on it.

“I want to thank our community and fans of @onlymurdershulu for allowing us to even have a season 6!” Gomez wrote. “We are eternally grateful we can bring any of you any sort of joy. My deepest gratitude from Steve, Marty and myself.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump says Sydney Sweeney has ‘HOTTEST ad out there’ amid controversy
Trump says Sydney Sweeney has ‘HOTTEST ad out there’ amid controversy
Sydney Sweeney attends a Sydney, Australia, screening of ‘Anyone But You’ at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Dec. 18, 2023. (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump offered praise Monday for Sydney Sweeney amid backlash over a denim ad campaign featuring the actress wearing American Eagle jeans.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

“Go get ’em Sydney,” he added.

Later in his message, which was originally deleted and reposted after incorrectly spelling Sweeney’s first name as “Sidney,” Trump added, “Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be.”

Trump’s post comes as several news outlets reported over the weekend that Sweeney is registered as a Republican in Monroe County, Florida, where she reportedly purchased a mansion in 2024.

Based on publicly available voting records, ABC News was able to pull the voting registration of a Sydney B Sweeney in Summerland Key, Florida, who registered as a Republican in the state and has the same birthday as the actress.

In a gaggle with news reporters on Sunday, Trump was asked by a reporter about his thoughts on reports that Sweeney is a registered Republican.

“Ohhhhh, now I love her ad. Is that right, is Sydney Sweeney?” Trump said. “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that if Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

The Euphoria actress, who has not commented publicly on her voter registration, came under fire recently for her “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” ad campaign for American Eagle.

The ads feature a play on the words “jeans” and “genes.”

In one ad, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” as the camera pans up to her face.

In another ad, posted on the company’s social media, Sweeney is seen cleaning a photo of herself with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes,” with “genes” crossed out to instead read “jeans.”

Some critics of the ad campaign claim it promotes eugenics, a “scientifically inaccurate theory that humans can be improved through selective breeding of populations,” according to the National Human Genome Research Institute.

Other critics say the campaign is hypersexualized and glorifies Sweeney’s physique.

Some commenters online have also compared the ads to actress Brooke Shields‘ controversial 1980 campaign for Calvin Klein. In one of those commercials, the then-15-year-old actress and model pulls on a pair of Calvin Klein jeans while lying on the ground, saying in part, “The secret of life lies hidden in the genetic code. Genes are fundamental in determining the characteristics of an individual and passing on these characteristics to a succeeding generation.”

A representative for Sweeney did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment Monday.

Reached for comment, American Eagle directed ABC News to its statement Friday on social media, in which it said the ad campaign is about “jeans.”

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” the company said in the statement. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

ABC News’ Anastasia E. Williams contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Emma Stone says Andrew Garfield lied about his ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ role
Emma Stone says Andrew Garfield lied about his ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ role
Emma Stone attends the ‘Bugonia’ Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Emma Stone was shocked her ex-boyfriend and former co-star Andrew Garfield kept a Spidey secret from her.

Garfield reprised his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Stone, who played Garfield’s love interest, Gwen Stacy, in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, says she was kept in the dark about his appearance in the Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man multiverse film. The actress confirmed this on a recent episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

“I asked him if he was going to be in that and he was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,'” Stone said. “I was like, ‘What? Oh, I guess that means no, right?’ But it wasn’t no, it was yes.”

Even though Garfield didn’t tell her the truth about his role in the film, Stone said she admires his dedication to keeping the reveal a secret.

“Good for him. He kept it really close to the vest,” Stone said.

Garfield has previously opened up about having to keep the secret from Stone.

“Emma kept on texting me,” Garfield said on a 2022 episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. “She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ I kept it going, even with her.”

The fourth Holland-led Spidey film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ travel series renewed for second season
Tracee Ellis Ross’ travel series renewed for second season
Roku Channel

Tracee Ellis Ross will continue to bring fans along her solo travels. Her Roku Originals series, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, has been greenlit for a second season, which promises “even more meaningful moments and scenic escapes as Ross sets off to new destinations,” according to a press release.

The news arrives after a successful first season that made history as the most-watched unscripted Roku Originals series within its first two weeks in terms of unique viewers.

Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross is the #1 unscripted show in Roku history, and now we get to do it all again with a Season 2!” Tracee said in a statement. “Thank you to Roku for your incredible partnership and care with my show, and to the amazing team that made it all possible. But the biggest thank you goes to everyone who has watched, embraced, and shared my journeys.”

“The way the show is resonating feels truly special—all of the comments, the conversations, the connection… my cup runneth over,” she continued. “So here’s to all the solo travelers out there, the aspiring solo travelers, those who share in the joy of solo travel by watching me do it and, of course, to my fellow over-packers! There’s so much more to see and do—the world is our oyster! I can’t wait to see where I’ll be going next and to bring all of you along.”

Season 1 of Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross is now streaming on The Roku Channel.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.