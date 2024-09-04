‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for season 5
The show’s fourth season just got underway, but Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a fifth.
Hulu announced on Wednesday that Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will all return as stars and executive producers of the Emmy-nominated comedy series.
The fourth season of the series is packed with other stars, too, including Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria.
First reactions to the highly anticipated Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine are out, and they’re glowing. The film had its world premiere Monday in New York, and it’s getting high praise — a lot of it having to do with the fact that even though Deadpool is now under the Disney umbrella, the jokes are just as cutting and raunchy, and the fight scenes are just as bloody as ever.
Deadpool director Shawn Levy (LEE-vee) tells ABC Audio that no one at Disney ever told him no, and that surprised him.
“Every time we turned in a draft of our script or a cut of a scene I expected the pushback, and it never came,” he says. “As [Disney CEO] Bob Iger said after he screened the movie … ‘I knew what I was getting into — in for a penny, in for a pound.'”
“Everyone at Disney and Marvel seemed to know that no one wants a sanitized Deadpool,” he continues. “They want a Deadpool that is as audacious as we all expect and love, and we were able to make a movie that way with their full support.”
Ahead of the movie’s release Friday, Levy shared that he’s most excited for fans “to see these two iconic antiheroes on screen costarring in a movie for the first time ever,” along with some “surprise characters that the internet has not entirely predicted. And the unexpected delight of seeing certain actors/characters appear that might not be anticipated.”
Of course, Levy isn’t giving much away about the film, but he did tell ABC Audio his favorite rumor that the internet sleuths got wrong.
“I think it would be that King Charles is in the movie. I think that the sleuths got it wrong on that front,” he reveals.
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.
Twisters, the action-heavy disaster thriller and standalone sequel to the popular 1996 film Twister, is finally in theaters.
To mark the occasion, Twisters star Glen Powell took to social media to share a tribute to late Twister actor Bill Paxton.
Powell wrote, “As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton. A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world. His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats.”
Powell shared a photo of himself and Paxton from what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes snap from Red Wing, the 2013 film they starred in together.
Marvel Studios has dropped an action-packed teaser for Captain America: Brave New World, the first standalone film with Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson as the star-spangled hero.
As reported, Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, succeeding the late William Hurt. The Hulk-hunting general has become the president of the United States.
Despite their disagreements in the past, Ross wants to make Wilson’s Captain America a military asset again.
“And if we disagree on how to manage a situation, then what happens?” Wilson asks. “Work with me, Sam,” Ross ignores him.
“We’ll show the world a better way forward,” he later says ominously.
And those “situations” come fast: The teaser shows Giancarlo Esposito — a late addition to the cast, rumored to be playing mercenary George Washington Bridge — stalks the streets with an assault rifle.
Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), last seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as a Black G.I. who was turned into a super-soldier decades prior, attempts to assassinate Ross.
“Sir, your inner circle has been compromised,” Sam warns the president.
A returning character from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Tim Blake Nelson‘s villainous Samuel Sterns, warns, “Global power is shifting. You’re just a pawn.”
With footage of Sam fighting off heavily armed enemies, Ross growls, “You may be Captain America, but you’re not Steve Rogers.”
“You’re right, I’m not,” Sam replies.
Sam later dogfights with fighter jets, joined in the sky by his successor to the Falcon mantle, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez).
But the teaser ends with a roar, literally: Red Hulk, who in the comics is Ross’ furious alter-ego, is glimpsed flinging Cap’s shield into the ground.
Captain America: Brave New World opens Feb. 14, 2025.
