‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 trailer has arrived

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 trailer has arrived
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is heading to Hollywood.

On Tuesday, the trailer for the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning Hulu series arrived, featuring Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) in the City of Angels, where a Hollywood studio is “readying a film about the ‘Only Murders’ podcast,” according to the synopsis for the upcoming season.

The trailer opens with the podcasters reading a script for the film and then finding themselves in a room full of studio executives — including one played by Molly Shannon — introducing the film’s cast, which features Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis.

Mabel, Charles and Oliver then find themselves being shadowed by the three stars, who want to do a “character study” on each of them as they prepare for the film.

But things take a turn in the trailer when Charles’ stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), ends up dead in what appears to be the Arconia.

“There’s been another murder,” Gomez says in one clip.

“As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents,” the synopsis states.

The season 4 star-studded cast also includes Michael Cyril Creighton, Meryl Streep, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 arrives Aug. 27. New episodes will stream on Tuesdays.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hugh Jackman has fun with Deadpool’s joke about playing Wolverine until he’s 90
Hugh Jackman has fun with Deadpool’s joke about playing Wolverine until he’s 90
Marvel Studios

On his Instagram, 55-year-old Hugh Jackman had a little fun with a joke at his expense in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool tweaks his on-screen and real-life buddy that Disney is going to make him play Wolverine “’til you’re 90.”

Jackman posted a video of himself looking pretty banged up at the end of the film. The snippet, set to Madonna‘s “Like A Prayer,” features Deadpool’s whispered tease on a loop.

It freezes with a title card reading, “See you in 2058.”

The Oscar-nominated actor will in fact be a nonagenarian that year.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to break the billion-dollar mark in its third weekend in theaters.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Joker’ sequel, Pitt and Clooney’s ‘Wolfs’, and more heading to Venice Film Fest
‘Joker’ sequel, Pitt and Clooney’s ‘Wolfs’, and more heading to Venice Film Fest
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will open the Venice International Film Festival on August 28 as reported, but the event’s organizers have just revealed a massive amount of star power to follow.

Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips‘ anticipated sequel to his blockbuster Oscar winner, will also screen at the 81st annual event, as will Wolfs, the two-hander comedy thriller starring Academy Award winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Maria, the drama about opera singer Maria Callas starring another Oscar winner — and famously, Pitt’s ex — Angelina Jolie, will also screen at the festival, as will Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas‘ erotic thriller Babygirl, from director Pablo Larraín, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated Spencer.

Among the other films that are screening are The Brutalist, starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody, as well as Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones, and Queer, starring Daniel Craig and Jason Schwartzman and directed by ChallengersLuca Guadagnino.

The festival runs from August 28 through September 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Austin Butler reveals he auditioned for Peeta in ‘The Hunger Games’
Austin Butler reveals he auditioned for Peeta in ‘The Hunger Games’
Murray Close/Getty Images, Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In another world, Austin Butler could have been the boy with the bread. We’ll just have to settle for him as Elvis Presley instead.

In a video interview with BuzzFeed Celeb released on Wednesday, the actor revealed he auditioned to play Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise.

“I auditioned for The Hunger Games, and I didn’t get it at all. I don’t even think I got a callback. What’s the character, Peeta” Butler said.

Yes, Austin, the character is Peeta, and he was famously portrayed by Josh Hutcherson in 2012’s The Hunger Games and its three sequels. The Elvis actor did not seem to have any hard feelings about not getting the part, however.

“Josh Hutcherson got that, he’s great,” Butler said.

Butler appeared alongside his The Bikeriders costar Jodie Comer in the video, who said she also missed out on a large part.

“I auditioned for Mamma Mia! That was a time, that was also when I was auditioning for Killing Eve as well,” Comer said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.