OpenAI releases GPT-5, the latest model fueling ChatGPT
(NEW YORK) — OpenAI on Thursday released GPT-5, unveiling a new version of the artificial intelligence model that fuels popular chatbot ChatGPT. The product will be made immediately available to users, including customers who use the company’s cost-free options, OpenAI said.
The announcement comes days after the company said ChatGPT is set to reach 700 million weekly active users, up from 500 million just five months ago.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described GPT-5 as a “legitimate PhD expert in any area,” saying previous versions of the AI model amounted to college or high school students by comparison.
GPT-5 enables users to write computer programs, prepare party invitations and better navigate the health care system, Altman said.
“It is useful, it’s smart, it’s fast, it’s intuitive,” Altman said. “It’s an incredible superpower on demand, unimaginable at any other time in history.”
The latest version of the company’s AI model is the most accurate and reliable option available on the market, added Mark Chen, chief research officer at OpenAI.
“Language models historically have been plagued by hallucinations [and] factual errors. We made factuality a priority,” Chen said.
OpenAI has sought to release fresh products and upgrades since the November 2022 release of ChatGPT, which reached 100 million app users within two months. That performance set a record for the fastest-growing app user base.
In March 2023, Open-AI released GPT-4, before unveiling an updated GPT-4o two months later. The latter version reduced lag time for responses and allowed users to interrupt the chatbot with follow-up queries.
ChatGPT boasts a user base four times greater than it did last year, Nick Turley, OpenAI’s head of ChatGPT, said in a post on X on Monday.
“Every day, people and teams are learning, creating, and solving harder problems,” Turley said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — Consumer attitudes soured in May for the fourth consecutive month, even as President Donald Trump dialed back some tariffs. The reading came in below the level economists expected.
Shopper sentiment now hovers near its lowest level since a severe bout of inflation three years ago, University of Michigan survey data on Friday showed. Before that, the measure of consumer attitudes hadn’t ever fallen this low.
The monthslong decline in consumer sentiment traces back to inflation fears and recession warnings set off by Trump’s initial rollout of levies.
A trade agreement between the U.S. and China this week slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a recession.
The U.S.-China accord marked the latest softening of Trump’s levies, coming weeks after the White House paused far-reaching “reciprocal tariffs” on dozens of countries. Trump also eased sector-specific tariffs targeting autos, and rolled back duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.
The drawdown of tariffs coincided with data suggesting the economy remains in solid shape.
Inflation eased slightly last month, dropping to its lowest level since 2021, government data this week showed. Plus, the economy continues to add jobs at a solid pace.
Still, uncertainty looms over the economic outlook.
An array of tariffs remain in place, including an across-the-board 10% levy that applies to imports from nearly all countries. Additional tariffs have hit auto parts, as well as steel and aluminum.
Even after the pullback, a 30% tariff on China far exceeds the level before Trump took office, posing a risk of price increases for a large swathe of products that includes apparel, toys and some electronics.
Walmart executives on Thursday warned of tariff-driven price increases for perishable imports such as coffee, avocados, bananas and roses, as well as toys and electronics.
Consumers showed signs of weakness last month as retail sales slowed, indicating shoppers may be pulling back as they await possible fallout from tariffs. The trend poses a risk for the wider economy, since consumer spending accounts for roughly two-thirds of economic activity.
The U.S. economy shrank at the outset of this year, registering a sharp drop-off from robust growth over the final months of 2024.
But a surge of imports ahead of Trump’s tariffs likely clouded the figure, since the calculation subtracts imports in an effort to exclude foreign production from the calculation of gross domestic product. Analysts cautioned that a lowering of GDP on account of this trend would not reflect economic weakness.
(NEW YORK) — Bitcoin surged to a record high on Thursday, vaulting more than 3% in early trading and hurtling past $110,000 for the first time.
The price of bitcoin stood at $111,385 on Thursday, extending a sharp rise that stretches back to the November election of President Donald Trump, a cryptocurrency supporter and investor.
Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, jumped 6%. The $TRUMP memecoin, a crypto coin launched by the president in January, increased nearly 6%.
A surge in the value of some cryptocurrencies in recent days followed a Senate vote to advance the GENIUS Act, an industry-backed bill that aims to regulate some digital currency.
The measure establishes rules targeting stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the value of another asset, often the U.S. dollar.
If enacted, the bill could allow such crypto coins to become a mainstream tool for digital payments and other financial instruments, setting the stage for an influx of investment in digital currency.
Critics say the measure fails to address conflict-of-interest concerns exemplified by Trump, and it risks endangering consumers and the wider economy with a weak set of restrictions.
Trump, who also backs a cryptocurrency firm World Liberty Financial, has denied any wrongdoing involving his crypto ventures.
The record high for bitcoin also coincides with a spike in Treasury yields amid deficit concerns centered on a domestic policy bill passed by the U.S. House on Thursday.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday found the tax policies backed by Trump would add $3.8 trillion to the national debt. The finding comes days after a U.S. credit downgrade at Moody’s in part due to the country’s deficit.
Higher yields increase the cost of U.S. borrowing and add strain to the nation’s finances. In theory, investors may seek out alternatives to the U.S. dollar as debit yields face upward pressure.
Bryan Armour, the director of passive strategies research at financial firm Morningstar, attributed the recent rise in the price of bitcoin to both industry regulation and bond market fears.
“I suspect it’s a mix of regulatory adoption and fear for the dollar given the expectation of high government spending,” Armour said.
The price of bitcoin has surged about 40% since the presidential election. Over that period, the S&P 500 has declined 2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has dropped 3%.
In July, Trump told the audience at a cryptocurrency conference in Nashville, Tennessee, that he wanted to turn the U.S. into the “crypto capital of the planet.”
Trump promised to weaken federal oversight of cryptocurrency and establish the federal government’s first strategic bitcoin reserve.
In March, Trump signed an executive order establishing the reserve of digital currencies, saying the move would position the U.S. “as a leader among nations in government digital asset strategy.”
On Thursday, Trump is set to attend a gala with hundreds of top investors in his memecoin, which an announcement described as an “intimate private dinner.”
The move elicited concern among some critics as a possible means of exchanging access to the president for financial gain.
(NEW YORK) — The Senate voted 68-30 late Tuesday to pass the GENIUS Act, a bill that aims to regulate some cryptocurrencies.
The bill faced some Democratic opposition over President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures, but it ultimately garnered support from 18 Democrats, including Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
The industry-backed measure establishes rules targeting stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the value of another asset, often the U.S. dollar.
Proponents hailed the bill as a means of protecting consumers and setting industry standards, which could allow such crypto coins to become a mainstream tool for digital payments and other financial instruments.
Critics warned, however, that the bill fails to address conflict-of-interest concerns exemplified by Trump, and it risks endangering consumers and the wider economy with a weak set of rules.
“This sets the stage for these assets to go mainstream,” Christian Catalini, founder of the MIT Cryptoeconomics Lab, who supports the measure, told ABC News in a statement.
Here’s what to know about the GENIUS Act, and what it means for you.
What is the GENIUS Act?
The GENIUS Act concerns the issuance and exchange of stablecoins, a form of digital currency backed by another form of currency, like the U.S. dollar or a commodity like gold.
Stablecoins are designed to be less volatile than other forms of cryptocurrency, which can experience large price swings and, in turn, pose difficulty for individuals using them to facilitate a purchase or sale.
The bill sets rules for stablecoin issuers, including a mandate that firms hold a reserve of assets underlying the cryptocurrency. That stipulation aims to protect consumers, who otherwise risk a failure to cash out their holdings in the event of a rapid, widespread offloading of coins.
In a separate effort to safeguard consumers, the measure would require issuers to grant coin holders priority for repayment in the event of a bankruptcy. The measure also mandates issuers abide by some anti-money laundering rules and anti-terrorism sanctions.
What do supporters and critics say about the GENIUS Act?
Supporters of the GENIUS Act applaud the measure as a first-of-its-kind effort to formalize a key segment of the cryptocurrency industry, offering safeguards for consumers, allowing entry for conventional financial firms and growing the digital currency market.
“This opens the floodgates,” Catalini said. “You’ll see entry by many issuers. Consumers will all have more choices. This will bring more competition and innovation in payments.”
The new rules, Catalini added, take the onus off of consumers to discern between good and bad actors within the stablecoin sector, instead opening up competition between firms based on the quality of their products.
“It becomes a game of who can deliver better use-cases and features to consumers and businesses the fastest,” Catalini said.
Critics of the measure, however, say it amounts to an industry-friendly set of weak regulations that fail to adequately protect consumers and police illicit trading of stablecoins.
“While a strong stablecoin bill is the best possible outcome, this weak bill is worse than no bill at all,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on the Senate floor last month.
Critics say the shortcomings of the bill are exemplified by its inability to address conflict-of-interest concerns raised by Trump’s dealings in stablecoins.
In March, Trump-backed crypto firm World Liberty Financial issued a stablecoin USD1. An Abu Dahbi-based investment firm earlier this month used the stablecoin to make a $2 billion investment in crypto exchange Binance, putting Trump’s company in a position to profit from the deal. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
The bill features a stipulation that would “prohibit any member of Congress or senior executive branch official from issuing a payment stablecoin product during their time in public service.”
Still, Warren said, the measure inadequately protects against concerns raised by Trump’s venture.
“This bill provides even more opportunities to reward buyers of Trump’s coins with favors like tariff exemptions, pardons, and government appointments,” Warren added.