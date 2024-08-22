Oprah Winfrey surprise speaker at DNC: ‘Decency and respect are on the ballot’

Oprah Winfrey surprise speaker at DNC: ‘Decency and respect are on the ballot’
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Oprah Winfrey, making a surprise appearance, called on Americans to choose “joy” and “common sense over nonsense” during a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

“What we’re going to do is elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States,” she said after taking the stage to one of the loudest receptions of the night.

Oprah laid out the 2024 election as a series of choices voters have to make, and singled out independents and undecided voters — while noting that she herself is a registered independent.

“More than anything, you know, this is true, that decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024, and just plain common sense,” she said. “Common sense tells you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz can give us decency and respect.”

She urged voters to further choose “optimism over cynicism,” “common sense over nonsense” and “the sweet promise of tomorrow over the bitter return to yesterday.”

“We won’t go back. We won’t be set back, pushed back, bullied back, kicked back. We’re not going back!” she said, as the crowd chanted, “We’re not going back!”

Toward the end of her fired-up remarks, Oprah told the crowd, “Let us choose truth, let us choose honor and let us choose joy!” — emphasizing the word joy, a common theme for Harris and the convention.

“Because that’s the best of America. But more than anything else, let us choose freedom. Why? Because that’s the best of America. We’re all Americans. And together, let’s all choose Kamala Harris,” she said, saying the name “Kamala Harris” in her signature bellow.

The first time Oprah put her legacy brand behind a political candidate was with Barack Obama in 2008.

“That was some epic fire,” she said of the Obamas speeches last night, taking inspiration from Michelle Obama’s call on the crowd to “do something!”

Oprah did not mention Donald Trump by name but appeared to reference the former president and his running mate JD Vance.

“America is an ongoing project,” she said. “It requires commitment. It requires being open to the hard work and the hard work of democracy, and every now and then, it requires standing up to life’s bullies.”

She then brought up Vance’s “childless cat lady” comments to cheers.

“Despite what some would have you think we are not so different from our neighbors,” she said. “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about a homeowner’s race or religion. We don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out too.”

Oprah gave tribute to Tessie Prevost Williams, who died earlier this year. Williams was one of four Black girls who helped integrate New Orleans public schools in 1960.

She then tied Williams to Harris, saying Williams “paved the way for another young girl who, nine years later, became part of the second class to integrate the public schools in Berkeley, California.”

Harris famously reflected on her experience as a child being bused to school each day. During a spar with President Joe Biden on the debate stage on busing, Harris told him: “That little girl was me.”

What’s next for Trump’s classified documents case? Experts weigh in
SimpleImages/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge’s decision Monday to dismiss Donald Trump’s classified documents case elevated a widely disputed theory about the legitimacy of special counsels to derail one of the most serious legal threats faced by the former president, legal experts told ABC News.

Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment “breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme” because Congress did not authorize Smith’s appointment and funding.

The decision — a major victory for Trump on the heels of the Supreme Court decision that broadened the scope of presidential immunity — not only sidelined the former president’s documents case, but also could upend the longstanding practice of appointing special counsels to independently conduct investigations and bring charges, experts told ABC News.

“Special prosecutors like Smith have been the norm for decades,” said Pace University School of Law professor Bennett Gershman. “It’s never been held by the court in any of these cases that the special prosecutor had to be first created by Congress before the President.”

A spokesperson for the special counsel said the Department of Justice has authorized an appeal of the ruling, which could trigger a lengthy process that could bring Cannon’s decision all the way to the Supreme Court for review.

“I’m sure that Jack Smith will … seek an expedited appeal,” said former federal prosecutor Josh Naftalis. “This is probably another Supreme Court case, for better or for worse.”

If the appeal continues through January and Trump becomes president, he could direct his own Justice Department to drop the case — killing the appeal.

A ‘bizarre’ ruling

Some legal experts ABC News spoke with said they weren’t surprised with Cannon’s decision to dismiss the classified documents case, pointing to Cannon’s previous rulings that favored the former president.

“It’s completely expected,” Michael Gerhard, a constitutional scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told ABC News. “[Cannon] has had a pattern for some time of issuing rulings that favor Trump, and it’s also been expected she would do whatever she could to help Trump.”

David Sklansky, a law professor at Stanford Law, called the decision “not exactly a surprise” but expects the decision to be reversed.

“It’s hard to see the great constitutional principle that the judge thinks that she’s defending,” Sklansky said of Cannon’s position, which rejected longstanding Supreme Court precedent dating back to the Nixon administration.

Stanford law professor Robert Weisber described the dismissal of the case as “bizarre” because other courts have largely rejected similar arguments.

“A quick look at Cannon’s ruling suggests that she engaged in a pretty bizarre form of statutory interpretation to find that they didn’t authorize Smith’s appointment,” said Weisber. “There’s been a general understanding for decades now … that this sort of special counsel appointment is perfectly legitimate.”

The Thomas factor

It was in February that Trump’s team first filed their motion to dismiss the case based on Smith’s appointment. Five months later, following a two-day hearing last month, Cannon dismissed the case Monday in a 93-page order.

On three occasions in her ruling, Cannon referenced Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity, in which he questioned Smith’s authority as special counsel.

“It seems like Judge Cannon accepted Justice Thomas’ invitation and concurrence to kick this on these grounds,” said former federal prosecutor Jarrod Schaeffer.

“Justice Thomas’s concurrence is really providing her with the rationale that she needed to get rid of the case,” said Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A new judge?

If Smith’s appeal is successful, the case could be remanded back to the District Court to proceed to trial, according to Schaeffer. That could provide an opportunity to have a new judge oversee the case.

According to Shaeffer, Smith could ask the Court of Appeals or the District Court to disqualify Cannon from the case by proving “her impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

The bar for disqualification itself is high — including proving a judge’s personal bias or conflict of interest — so legal experts appear to be split over the odds of getting a new judge assigned to the case.

“She hasn’t really done anything that suggests that she’s so out of line that she does not have the ability and the fitness to oversee the case,” said Gershman. “Although I disagree with everything she’s done in so many areas, I don’t know that Smith has enough of a case that she should be recused.”

Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Marymount University, said that Smith might be able to highlight a pattern of conduct based on past rulings and conduct in court that suggests she is partial to Trump.

“I think there’s a pattern that’s developing that is quite troublesome,” Levitt said.

Duckworth: ‘Momentum is continuing to build’ for Harris heading into DNC
ABC News

(CHICAGO) — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., whose home state is hosting the Democratic National Convention, said Vice President Kamala Harris is on the upswing heading into the major political gathering this week.

Speaking to “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Duckworth said “momentum is continuing to build” and that being “consistent with our messaging will be a big part of” gaining more support, particularly on the economy, as most polling suggests voters trust former President Donald Trump more than Harris on the economy and inflation.

“Here in Chicago, we’ve turned things around. We’ve had nine credit upgrades here. We’ve had balanced budgets for the last four years. And this is really the message that we’re sending when Democrats are in charge. We’re going to put the economy back on track,” Duckworth said Sunday.

“We’re going to continue the momentum that we started. Inflation is coming down, and I think that is what Kamala is going to be talking about when she’s going to be talking to those working families, those middle-income families, you’re our priority,” she added.

When pressed by Raddatz on the latest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos polling showing Harris on her back foot on the issue, Duckworth said she believes Harris can turn it around before the election. She cited Harris’ recent economic plan, which includes proposals to ban “price gouging” on food and groceries, expand the child tax credit and offer up to $25,000 in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.

Duckworth predicted Harris will “get into more details” this week but stressed that “the key is to talk about [how] we are going to put working families front and center in our economic plan.”

Trump, Duckworth said, is “on the side of corporations. He’s on the sides of people who make over a million dollars. Democrats [are] on the side of working families, and we’re going to put them front and center.”

The economy won’t be the only thing on Democrats’ minds in Chicago this week, however.

Thousands of demonstrators are anticipated to descend on the city, as well, to protest the Biden administration’s handling of the war in Gaza, threatening a distraction from Democrats’ party-like atmosphere in the United Center and sparking worries over security.

“I think we need to work hard on getting the cease-fire agreement,” Duckworth said Sunday when asked how Harris could differentiate herself from President Joe Biden on the issue. “And I think what she can push for is to talk about making sure that we get the humanitarian aid into Gaza, and I think she would lean more heavily toward the humanitarian side of things.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Democrat who himself has a background as an activist, insisted Sunday that his city is prepared.

“We are ready for this convention,” Johnson told Raddatz in a separate interview on “This Week.”

“The part that’s actually most exciting, though, in this moment is that this is a party that can handle protests and protecting the First Amendment right, which is fundamental to our democracy, while also strengthening our democracy and speaking to the future of our country,” he said.

“Our local police department has worked with the Secret Service as well as other local agencies to ensure a safe, peaceful yet vibrant, exciting convention,” Johnson added.

Duckworth on Sunday also criticized Trump for recent comments referring to recipients of the Medal of Honor as “either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead.” The Trump campaign said the former president was referring to the experience of giving the award, not denigrating the Medal of Honor or the actions of service members.

Herself an Iraq War veteran who had her legs amputated after being injured in a helicopter crash, Duckworth targeted Trump’s five draft deferments during the Vietnam War and reports that he purportedly called fallen service members “losers” during his time in office. (Trump has vehemently denied the reported remarks, which Biden repeated on the campaign trail before he dropped out of the race.)

“American voters have a chance to choose. Do they want a five-time draft dodger who denigrates military men and women and our veterans and calls us suckers and losers? Who doesn’t want to have his picture taken with amputee veterans of various conflicts to be the next commander in chief? Or are you going to have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz who care deeply about veterans?” Duckworth said.

She also praised Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s own 24-year service in the Army National Guard, defending him against criticism over past comments saying he’d carried a weapon “in war” when he had not actually seen combat.

“We say, ‘when you speak, oftentimes, you say things.’ But remember, this man served 24 years in uniform. He was a, he’s a retired command sergeant major. I’m excited to have a retired command sergeant major in the vice president’s office, in the Situation Room. When we look at issues of conflicts around the world, it’s going to be great to have that experience,” she said.

While Walz was serving as a command sergeant major leading up to his retirement, he did not hold the position long enough to retire with the title. Walz repeatedly referred to himself as a “retired command sergeant major” for years, ABC News has reported, and a line in his bio on the Harris-Walz campaign website also described him that way but has since been edited.

Hillary Clinton to speak at DNC as Harris looks to make history as 1st female president
Franziska Krug/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will speak Monday on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where later this week Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president.

Harris will be the second woman in history to do so following Clinton, whose monumental 2016 run made her the first woman to clinch a major party’s nomination, though she went on to lose the general election to Donald Trump — Clinton famously conceding she had failed to shatter the “hardest glass ceiling.”

In her remarks, Clinton will draw on her own experience and speak on the stakes of this 2024 race.

“The story of my life and the history of our country is that progress is possible. But not guaranteed. We have to fight for it. And never, ever give up,” Clinton will say, according to released excerpts of her speech. “There is always a choice. Do we push forward or pull back? Come together as ‘We The People’ or split into us versus them? That’s the choice we face in this election.”

Clinton endorsed Harris the same day President Joe Biden announced he was leaving the 2024 race and backing his vice president to take his place atop the ticket. In a joint statement with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, Clinton said she was “honored” to endorse Harris and would “do whatever we can to support her.”

“We’ve lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term … Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it,” their statement read.

Comparisons of Clinton and Harris’ campaigns have begun to emerge as Harris ramped up her operation in the weeks after Biden’s decision to step aside.

Several Democrats told ABC News they are feeling buoyed by Harris’ candidacy and how she’s reenergized the party, but are worried about being overconfident against Trump after what transpired with Clinton eight years ago.

Clinton, who first ran for president in 2008 but lost in the primary race to Barack Obama, was successful in 2016 in clinching the nomination after defeating independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

A bitter, ugly general election contest ensued between Trump and Clinton. Trump took to calling Clinton “Crooked Hillary” and the “devil.” Clinton called half of Trump’s supporters a “basket of deplorables,” which critics called a mistake that alienated some voters.

A Trump fundraising email sent out Monday hours ahead of Clinton’s DNC remarks highlighted her past “deplorables” comment and claimed she was “about to unleash hell on MAGA.”

Polls in 2016 had shown Clinton ahead leading up to Election Day, but when results came in they showed Trump leading a stunning upset by grabbing several key battleground states. Clinton conceded the next morning.

“I know we have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling, but some day someone will and hopefully sooner than we might think right now,” Clinton said in her concession speech.

Clinton later recounted her experiences in greater detail and what went wrong with her campaign in her 2017 memoir “What Happened.” She wrote that she bore responsibility ultimately for the loss to Trump but described it being difficult to overcome stereotypes.

“A lot of people said they just didn’t like me. I write that matter-of-factly, but believe me, it’s devastating,” Clinton wrote. “But I think there’s another explanation for the skepticism I’ve faced in public life. I think it’s partly because I’m a woman.”

She also directed some blame at former FBI director James Comey for reopening the investigation into her private email server 11 days before the election.

After the 2016 election, Clinton maintained a relatively low profile until 2020 when she campaigned for Biden after his success in the Democratic primaries.

Clinton spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, saying she wish Trump had been a “better president” and praised Biden’s character and his choice of Harris to be his running mate. She said they were a team who could “pull our nation back from the brink and build back better.”

More recently, she penned a New York Times op-ed offering Biden advice on how to debate Trump before the June CNN showdown. Clinton called Trump a bully who “stalked” her on the debate stage in 2016 and urged Biden to be “direct and forceful.”

After Biden dropped out of the race, in large part because his poor debate performance ignited Democratic fears about his age, Clinton wrote another Times op-ed offering a full-throated endorsement of Harris.

Clinton said that Harris can defeat Trump but warned she will face similar prejudices.

“I know a thing or two about how hard it can be for strong women candidates to fight through the sexism and double standards of American politics. I’ve been called a witch, a ‘nasty woman’ and much worse. I was even burned in effigy,” Clinton wrote.

Clinton added, “Ms. Harris will face unique additional challenges as the first Black and South Asian woman to be at the top of a major party’s ticket. That’s real, but we shouldn’t be afraid. It is a trap to believe that progress is impossible.”

