Oral arguments begin in lawsuits over Rumeysa Ozturk, Mohsen Mahdawi arrests by ICE

Oral arguments begin in lawsuits over Rumeysa Ozturk, Mohsen Mahdawi arrests by ICE

Mohsen Mahdawi speaks to a Globe reporter in Fairlee, Vermont, May 7, 2025. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court in New York will hear oral arguments Tuesday in cases involving two graduate students who claim they were unlawfully detained earlier this year by Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus activism.

The detention in March of Tufts doctoral candidate Rumeysa Ozturk was captured on a video that depicted a man in a hoodie stopping her on a street in Somerville, Massachusetts. Men and women in masks approached her and she was heard screaming as she was taken into custody.

Her attorneys said Ozturk, a Turkish national, spent six weeks in detention for writing an op-ed in her student newspaper the year before that criticized the university’s rejection of student government resolutions concerning Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. They called it “a shocking violation of the First Amendment.”

The federal government is appealing a lower court decision granting Ozturk release on bail while her immigration case is pending. Her attorneys urged a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to reject it.

“Ms. Öztürk is now free, back living and studying in Massachusetts,” her attorneys said. “Respondents did something they had no power at all to do: unconstitutionally detain her to retaliate against and punish her for her speech in support of Palestinian human rights.”

The government is also challenging Mohsen Mahdawi’s release on bail.

Mahdawi, who was detained in April after completing his naturalization interview, had been outspoken on the Columbia University campus in opposition to the war in Gaza.

In both cases, the government argued that no federal court can hear a habeas challenge until the administrative immigration review process runs its course.

Mahdawi’s attorneys, and Ozturk’s attorneys, argued nothing in federal law allows for indefinitely detaining noncitizens before they can appeal the constitutionality of their detention.

“Any other conclusion would give the executive branch a powerful tool of unchecked censorship — the ability to detain noncitizens as punishment for their political viewpoints, thereby chilling the speech of untold others for as long as the government takes to administer its executive branch immigration procedures,” Mahdawi’s lawyers argued.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Ketamine Queen,’ woman who sold drugs to ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, to plead guilty: DOJ
‘Ketamine Queen,’ woman who sold drugs to ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, to plead guilty: DOJ
Actor Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Jasveen Sangha, the so-called “Ketamine Queen,” has agreed to plead guilty to five federal charges, including selling “Friends” actor Matthew Perry the dose of ketamine that led to his death in October 2023, according to the Justice Department.

She agreed to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury, according to the DOJ.

Sangha, 42, would be the last of the five people charged in Perry’s death to plead guilty.

She is expected to plead guilty in “the coming weeks,” according to the Justice Department. She faces decades in prison for each count.

Sangha had been scheduled to go on trial in late September.

Perry died from a ketamine overdose on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The actor was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

“Sangha worked with Erik Fleming, 55, of Hawthorne, to knowingly distribute ketamine to Perry, a successful actor and author whose struggles with drug addiction were well documented,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a press release. “In October 2023, Sangha and Fleming sold Perry 51 vials of ketamine, which were provided to Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, of Toluca Lake, Perry’s live-in personal assistant.”

“Leading up to Perry’s death, Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with the ketamine that Sangha supplied to Fleming,” the release continued. “Specifically, on October 28, 2023, Iwamasa injected Perry with at least three shots of Sangha’s ketamine, which caused Perry’s death.”

Iwamasa, who admitted in court documents to administering the ketamine on the day that Perry died, pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, the DOJ said. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.

Fleming admitted in court documents that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry, prosecutors said. Like Iwamasa, he pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death and will also be sentenced this November.

In the most recent plea, Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty late last month to four counts of distribution of ketamine. Plasencia distributed ketamine to Iwamasa in order to inject the actor, however, he did not supply the doses that killed Perry. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.

“Dr. Plasencia is profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry,” his attorney, Karen Goldstein, said in a statement. “He is fully accepting responsibility by pleading guilty to drug distribution.”

Dr. Mark Chavez pleaded guilty in October 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He admitted he sold Plasencia ketamine to then give to Perry. He faces 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Sept. 17.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Search on for suspect who stabbed ranger in state park near Denver: Police
Search on for suspect who stabbed ranger in state park near Denver: Police

(DENVER) — A manhunt was on Tuesday for a suspect who stabbed a ranger at the Staunton State Park in Colorado, according to police.

The stabbing unfolded around noon local time in the nearly 4,000-acre park southwest of Denver, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured ranger was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately released.

The suspect fled on foot after stabbing the ranger.

A motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

Aerial footage from Denver ABC affiliate KMGH showed heavily armed officers searching the park.

Due to the ongoing search for the suspect, Staunton State Park was closed to the public and they were evacuating visitors from inside the park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alaska Airlines resumes operations after all flights grounded due to an IT outage, the airline says
Alaska Airlines resumes operations after all flights grounded due to an IT outage, the airline says
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(SEATTLE) — Alaska Airlines resumed operations late Sunday about three hours after having requested a ground stop for all of its flights, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration.

“At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that’s impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved,” the airline said in a statement Sunday evening.

The airline said it resumed operations at about 11 p.m. PT.

“We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience. There will be residual impacts to our operation throughout the evening. If you are traveling tonight, please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport,” the statement continued.

On Monday, the airline said the issue was hardware-related and not the result of a cybersecurity incident.

“A critical piece of multi-redundant hardware at our data centers, manufactured by a third-party, experienced an unexpected failure,” the airline said in a statement. “When that happened, it impacted several of our key systems that enable us to run various operations, necessitating the implementation of a ground stop to keep aircraft in position. The safety of our flights was never compromised.”

ABC News has reached out to the FAA for more information.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.