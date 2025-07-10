Organization airlifts 130 cats, dogs amid deadly Texas floods

Organization airlifts 130 cats, dogs amid deadly Texas floods

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

(Texas) — Animal rescue groups are stepping up to take in displaced pets amid the deadly flooding in central Texas, relocating them and keeping them safe until they can be reunited with their owners.

“When the floods occurred, we knew right away from other emergency response situations, such as the fires in Los Angeles, that we have shelters that are full of animals and what we are going to need in any event like this was to make room for displaced pets, lost pets and provide that relief for families that are already going through complete tumultuous situations to maybe have one less thing to worry about,” Marc Peralta, chief program officer for Best Friends Animal Society, said in an interview on ABC News Live.

The organization and its partners airlifted about 130 cats and dogs that were already available in shelters so there was room and time for displaced pets to be able to stay in the community, be safe and hopefully get reunited with their families, Peralta said.

At least 120 people were killed after catastrophic flooding swept through Texas in the overnight hours of the Fourth of July.

Peralta said the organization can facilitate longer stays of pets in emergency situations to allow for reunification, but at some point those pets can be put up for adoption.

“Just like any pet in a shelter, they can go up for adoption. But a lot of times if situations like this occur, we will extend wait periods just to make sure that we are giving ample amount of time because we always want them to go back home first, especially if we know they are stranded or lost,” Peralta said.

Many of the local organizations Best Friends Animal Society is working with on the ground are operating based on donations and there are wish lists available online for anyone interested in purchasing specific things needed by shelters on the ground.

If you are able to take in a pet through adoption or rescue, it will also help make room for other animals who need help because of the flooding, Peralta said.

“Just like for people, we’re just kind of scratching the surface in understanding what the actual devastation is for animals in the area is as well,” Peralta said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Over 1.7 million eggs sold in 9 states voluntarily recalled due to salmonella concern
Over 1.7 million eggs sold in 9 states voluntarily recalled due to salmonella concern
Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — More than 1.7 million eggs are being recalled due to potential contamination with salmonella, a type of bacteria that can cause foodborne illness and, in rare cases, even death.

August Egg Company is voluntarily recalling brown cage-free and brown organic eggs that were distributed between Feb. 3 and May 15, 2025, in nine states. The Hilmar, California-based company announced the recall Friday, according to an announcement shared on the Food and Drug Administration website.

A salmonella outbreak linked to the recalled eggs has already sickened 79 people, with 21 hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been no reports of deaths so far, the agency stated in a June 6 update.

In a statement included in the August Egg Company’s recall announcement, the company said, “This recall has been initiated due to possible Salmonella enteritidis contamination, which poses a health risk. With that in mind, we believe it is appropriate out of an abundance of caution to conduct this voluntary recall, as consumers may still have these eggs in their homes.”

“It is important to know that when our processing plant identified this concern, we immediately began diverting all eggs from the plant to an egg-breaking facility, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any pathogens,” the company continued. “August Egg Company’s internal food safety team also is conducting its own stringent review to identify what measures can be established to prevent this situation from recurring. We are committed to addressing this matter fully and to implementing all necessary corrective actions to ensure this does not happen again.”

The company said it has since voluntarily halted egg distribution, stating in the recall announcement that it “is not selling fresh shell eggs at this time.”

The recalled eggs have a sell-by date between March 4 and June 4, 2025, and were sold at Food 4 Less, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Raleys, Ralphs, Safeway, Save Mart, and Smart & Final stores in California and Nevada.

Additional recalled eggs with a sell-by date between March 4 and June 19, 2025, were sold at Walmart store locations in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Washington and Wyoming.

Recalled eggs bear the plant code number P-6562 or CA-5330 with Julian dates between 32 to 126 printed on one side their fiber or plastic cartons or packages.

A full list of recalled eggs and photos of their packaging is available on the FDA website.

The CDC advises anyone with recalled eggs not to eat them and to discard them or return them to the place of purchase. If recalled eggs came into contact with any surfaces or items, wash the areas with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Most people can recover from a salmonella infection after 4 to 7 days without treatment, but an infection can still be serious in certain populations, such as children under 5, pregnant women, older adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection may include fever, gastrointestinal issues like abdominal pain, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and vomiting, and can appear between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria.

In rare cases, salmonella travel into the bloodstream and cause more severe illness, such as an infected aneurysm, reactive arthritis or endocarditis, where the inner lining of the heart and valves becomes inflamed.

Anyone with symptoms of salmonella should also reach out to a doctor or health care provider if they have diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, have had diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting or signs of dehydration.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

4 killed in Illinois plane crash, officials confirm
4 killed in Illinois plane crash, officials confirm

(TRILLA, IL) — Four people from Wisconsin were killed on Saturday when their private, single-engine plane crashed in a field near an airport in rural Illinois after reportedly striking powerlines, authorities said.

The Cessna 180G aircraft crashed about 10:16 a.m. local time Saturday in the unincorporated community of Trilla, Illinois, southeast of Coles County Memorial Airport in nearby Mattoon, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Preliminary information, according to the NTSB, indicated that the plane struck powerlines before crashing.

All of the plane’s occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Coles County Coroner on Sunday evening identified the two men and two women killed in the crash. They are Ross R. Nelson, 46; Raimi A. Rundle, 45; Courtney L. Morrow, 36; and Michael H. Morrow, 48.

All four crash victims were from Menominee, Wisconsin, about 45 miles northwest of Green Bay, according to the State Police.

“My whole house shook,” Kynnedi Goldstein, who lives near the crash site, told ABC News.

Goldstein shared video footage she took in the aftermath of the crash, showing smoke billowing from the wreckage, which was strewn across a field and a two-lane road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the NTSB, which sent a team to Trilla on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration, which also sent personnel to the crash scene, is assisting in the investigation, the agency said.

The NTSB said the investigation involves three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.

As part of the investigation, the NTSB said it will review flight track data, recordings of any air traffic control communications, aircraft maintenance records and weather reports from around the time of the crash.

The agency said it is also reviewing the pilot’s license, ratings and flight experience. The NTSB is also conducting a 72-hour background check on the pilot “to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safely operate the flight.”

The agency said it expects to release a probable cause report on the crash in 12 to 24 months.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.