Original ‘Hamilton’ cast members reuniting for Tony Awards performance

Original ‘Hamilton’ cast members reuniting for Tony Awards performance
Walter McBride/WireImage

They are not throwing away their shot to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton.

Members of the original cast of the hit Broadway musical will be reuniting for a special performance at the 78th annual Tony Awards next month.

Among the cast members participating are the show’s creator Lin-Manuel MirandaLeslie Odom, Jr.Daveed DiggsRenée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan GroffChristopher JacksonPhillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Hamilton officially opened on Broadway on Aug. 6, 2015. At the 70th annual Tony Awards, the show made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including best musical.

This fall, Odom, Jr. is returning to the stage production in the role of Aaron Burr for a limited run, in honor of the show’s milestone anniversary.

The Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, are set to air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Renée Zellweger joins season 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and more
In brief: Renée Zellweger joins season 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and more

Another wizard may have just joined the cast of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. Deadline reports that Nick Frost is nearing a deal to play the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the show. This means he would join actors John Lithgow, Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu, who are set to play or are in negotiations to be Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall and Severus Snape in the new series …

CBS has renewed its series Watson for season 2. The renewal comes two months after the show launched its first season. The show follows the character John Watson six months after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of his nemesis, Moriarty. The Paramount-owned network said the premiere episode was its most-watched scripted show of the 2024-25 season, according to Nielsen …

Renée Zellweger has joined the season 5 cast of Only Murders in the Building. Deadline first reported the casting news about the Hulu show on Wednesday. While details about Zellweger’s character and the season 5 storyline are being kept under wraps, stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all returning for the new batch of episodes …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Colin Farrell joins ‘Sgt. Rock’ film and more
In brief: Colin Farrell joins ‘Sgt. Rock’ film and more

It looks like Colin Farrell is sticking with DC Comics. The actor is in talks to star in the title role of Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film, Sgt. Rock. Deadline first reported the casting news for the film, which will not take place in the same universe as Matt ReevesThe Batman universe, in which Farrell plays the titular role in The Penguin series. Farrell would play Franklin John Rock in the film, which is set during World War II …

Scott Eastwood is joining the Colleen Hoover-verse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has joined the upcoming feature adaptation of Hoover’s 2019 novel Regretting You. The movie, which hits theaters on Oct. 24, also stars Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames and Willa Fitzgerald. The story follows what happens after a car accident took the lives of two family members, leaving many secrets and regrets to come to the surface …

Pamela Anderson has found her next film role. The actress will star in the drama Place to Be, directed by Kornél Mundruczó, as Deadline first reported. She joins Ellen Burstyn and Taika Waititi in the project, which has started filming in Sydney …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel trailer
Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel trailer
Brook Rushton

The trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel has arrived.

Sony Pictures released the official trailer for the horror film on Tuesday. Madelyn Cline stars with some familiar faces in the movie, which comes to theaters on July 18.

Releasing over 25 years after the original film, this movie’s plot follows a deadly car accident that causes five friends to cover up their involvement. They make a pact to keep it all a secret.

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

That’s right — joining the new crew are members of the 1997 film’s original cast, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The trailer also shows a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s Helen Shivers through a quick shot of her gravesite.

Along with Cline, the new group of teenagers in this film includes Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

“I just have one question,” Hewitt’s Julie James says to Cline in the trailer. “What did you do last summer?”

Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez also star in the film.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directs the new I Know What You Did Last Summer from a screenplay she and Sam Lansky wrote based on a story by Robinson and Leah McKendrick.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.