Oscar Isaac thought Timothée Chalamet playing Bob Dylan was a ‘really bad idea’ at first

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Actor Oscar Isaac wasn’t sure if Timothée Chalamet could pull off playing Bob Dylan — that is until he heard him sing one of Dylan’s songs.

While presenting Chalamet and director James Mangold with the Visionary Tribute award at the 2024 Gotham Awards on Monday, Isaac recalled working with Chalamet on Dune: Part One. While hanging out with fellow actors Josh Brolin and Stephen McKinley Harrison, Chalamet mentioned his upcoming project, A Complete Unknown.

“He starts telling us about his next project he was working on. A movie with the wonderful director James Mangold about a young Bob Dylan coming to New York in 1961,” Isaac. “And my first thought, ‘It sounds like a really bad idea.’ I mean, it’s Dylan. It’s the holy of holies for me. It just didn’t sound right.”

But Isaac’s opinion changed after he heard Chalamet sing.

“Then Timmy takes out his guitar — not a good sign — and starts playing ‘Girl from the North Country,'” Isaac said. “Now, this is a song I know deeply, to my core, and Josh, Stephen and I, we’re not your average Timmy Chalamet groupies. We’re grizzled movie vets. We’ve seen some s***.”

Isaac finished his speech with kind words for Chalamet and Mangold.

“James and Timothée have approached this work with a mix of humility and irreverence, just like Dylan approached the Great American Songbook, probing familiar forms to rediscover the truth of the present moment,” Isaac said.

‘Moana’ star says people should stop making fun of Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo’s teary ‘Wicked’ press tour
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Wicked promotional run has become the press tour that has spawned a thousand memes, as stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were seen constantly tearing up, full-out crying and being dramatic while talking about the film. But the star of another musical film — albeit an animated one — says people just don’t understand what it’s like to be, as she puts it, “a theater kid.”

Auli’i Cravalho, who provides the voice of the main character in Disney’s Moana and Moana 2, tells Vanity Fair, “I need people to understand what it’s like to be a theater kid. Being a theater kid is emotional. Get off my girls Ariana and Cynthia’s backs. Do you understand me?”

She continues, “You don’t know what it’s like to be working on a film for this long. The film is two hours and 40 minutes long. If you’re not crying after working with someone for that long, and you’re both theater kids and you’re singing live … I am very passionate about this.”

Auli’i says she plans to see Wicked as soon as she can.

In brief: ‘Virgin River’ gets season 6 premiere date and more
Virgin River will return for season 6 on Dec. 19, Netflix has revealed. The series follows the complicated love story of Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, and Jack Sheridan, played by Martin Henderson, in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River. Season 6 will take place a few months after season 5’s Christmas-themed episodes, with Mel and Jack advancing “on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly’s farm into their ultimate dream home,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith tells Netflix’s Tudum. “Since spring is known as a period of growth and change, there will be plenty of surprises ahead for our favorite characters,” according to the synopsis …

The trailer for the third and final season of Somebody Somewhere has dropped. The HBO series, based on the life of executive producer and star Bridget Everett, centers on a Kansas native struggling to fit in. Through singing, she discovers “finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.” “In season three, we see growth against all odds,” reads the tag line for the new season, kicking off Oct. 27 …

Nicole Kidman is reteaming with her Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers partners on a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty‘s new novel Here One Moment, according to Deadline. Here One Moment follows passengers on a plane journey, one of whom “makes predictions about how and when everyone on board will die. Some dismiss her. Others will do everything they can to make sure her prophecies do not come to pass. All of them will be forever changed,” according to the official synopsis …

Peacock renews ‘Day of the Jackal’ after recent first season debut
Peacock

Peacock just launched its thriller series Day of the Jackal on Nov. 14, but reviews and viewership have been strong enough for the streamer to renew the series, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The modern retelling of the bestselling book and classic film of the same name stars Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as the titular assassin known as the Jackal. 

Peacock announced that the co-production with Sky TV ranked #1 on the streaming service’s Top 10 TV Shows chart, and its opening weekend was a top five original series debut for Peacock, according to preliminary Nielsen data.

Also starring in the series is Lashana Lynch, from Captain Marvel and the James Bond hit No Time to Die, who plays a British spy sent to hunt the killer down. 

Their “thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe” leaves destruction in its wake, the streamer teases. 

